LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A Missouri football season that went off course long ago is over, punctuated with a victory and an emotional celebration at War Memorial Stadium. After his injury-riddled team pulled off a 24-14 victory over Arkansas, Tigers coach Barry Odom, whose future at MU remains uncertain, ran from player to player on the field hugging everyone in sight before jogging into a victorious locker room for the first time since Oct. 12.
The win snapped the Tigers' five-game losing streak and came on the heels of Tuesday's decision by the NCAA to uphold the program's postseason ban. That means no bowl game even though the Tigers finished 6-6.
Friday brought closure. How much more closure will take place in the near future remains uncertain. The win put Odom's four-year record at 25-25.
In the end, the quarterback from Arkansas and the former Razorback receiver gave Missouri the lead for good. Mizzou's Taylor Powell, from Fayetteville, Ark., connected with Jonathan Nance, Arkansas' leading receiver in 2017, for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 8:47 left, good for a 24-14 Tigers' lead. It was Powell's first career TD pass. Powell came in for freshman Connor Bazelak, who started in place of injured senior Kelly Bryant. By game's end, the Tigers were also without three injured receivers, an injured offensive lineman and a starting cornerback.
Missouri’s first halftime lead in more than a month didn’t last long in the third quarter. About 90 seconds.
That’s all the time it took for Powell to throw a brutal interception on the first play of the half, a pass intended for Barrett Banister but instead right to nickelback Greg Brooks Jr. The Razorbacks quickly converted the takeaway into points with a 10-yard touchdown pass to wide open tight end Grayson Gunter. It was just the second completed pass for Arkansas — and the second for a touchdown.
The Tigers were quick to respond with an 84-yard touchdown drive, most of those coming on Tyler Badie runs. He opened the series with a 31-yarder and finished it off with a 4-yard touchdown. Earlier on the drive, Mizzou was helped by an Arkansas pass interference penalty in the end zone.
For the first time since their last victory, the Missouri Tigers held a halftime lead, 10-7 after an injury-riddled first half. After making his first career start, freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak was knocked out with a sprained right knee, leaving Taylor Powell as the team's only healthy quarterback heading into the second half. Bryant, nursing knee and hamstring injuries, missed the start after playing the last two weeks. The Tigers also lost receivers Kam Scott (shoulder) and Jalen Knox (ankle), plus right guard Case Cook (knee).
Still, a Larry Rountree touchdown run and Tucker McCann field goal was enough to put the Tigers ahead of the Razorbacks, who completed only one pass on nine attempts in the first half, a 19-yard touchdown from Jack Lindsey to Trey Knox. Otherwise, Arkansas punted on three drives and turned the ball over on downs after failing to convert a fourth-and-short run.
Missouri is one quarter away from ending its five-game losing streak and its season. The Tigers started the fourth quarter with a 17-14 lead on Arkansas at War Memorial Stadium.
The Kelly Bryant experience is apparently over. The graduate transfer quarterback from Clemson didn’t start Friday’s season finale against Arkansas as Barry Odom instead went with freshman Connor Bazelak. Bryant has been dealing with hamstring and knee injuries for several weeks.
Bazelak is making his first career start and just his third appearance this season. He played late against Southeast Missouri in the third game of the season and had a promising drive late in the Georgia game that stalled at the 1-yard line. The Dayton, Ohio native played in a run-oriented wishbone offense in high school but has played well enough in his reserve role to pass junior Taylor Powell on the depth chart. Powell started the Georgia game but until Bazelak replaced him in the fourth quarter.
Bazelak completed a difficult third-down pass under pressure on his opening drive but couldn’t secure an under-center snap on fourth-and-1, giving the Razorbacks possession inside Mizzou territory. The Hogs took advantage of the field position with a 19-yard touchdown pass form Jack Lindsey to Trey Knox.
Bazelak found the secret to success on MU’s next drive: throw the ball to Barrett Banister. The slot receiver from Fayetteville, Ark., proved to be his favorite target on MU’s next series, catching four passes for 39 yards, all for first downs, including three third-down conversions. Larry Rountree punched in a game-tying 5-yard touchdown run to finish off a 14-play drive. It was Mizzou’s first touchdown scored by someone other than backup running back Tyler Badie since the Oct. 19 game at Vanderbilt.
But Bazelak’s day might have ended on the next series. He was knocked to the turf on a third-down scramble and sprained his right knee. He’s considered doubtful to return, per a team spokesman. Powell replaced him on the next series.
Greetings from War Memorial Stadium for what figures to be an unusual season finale between Missouri and Arkansas for the Battle Line Rivalry. This marks MU's first regular-season finale since 1996 where neither team will move on to a bowl game.
There have been reports that multiple Arkansas players, possibly into the double digits, will miss the game because of the mumps. Yes, it's been that kind of year for the 2-9 Razorbacks.
As for the visitors from Missouri, all three Tiger quarterbacks are going through pregame drills: Kelly Bryant, Taylor Powell and Connor Bazelak. Offensive coordinator Derek Dooley strongly hinted this week that if Bryant can't play Saturday, Bazelak would be the choice over Powell. Bazelak, a true freshman, has only appeared in two games this season (SEMO, Georgia), so he will still preserve his year of eligibility if he sees the field against the Razorbacks.
Bazelak indeed took the first snaps with the No. 1 offense during pregame walk-through plays, which is a good indicator that he will start.
Cornerback DeMarkus Acy (hamstring) and slot receiver Johnathon Johnson (shoulder) were not with the team during pregame warmups. Johnson has missed the last three games and Acy sat out last week against Tennessee.