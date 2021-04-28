Drew Lock's future uncertain with Denver's trade for Teddy Bridgewater

"We've evaluated all the quarterbacks," the newly hired GM added. "We like Drew Lock. We have a plan in place and there's free agency, there's the draft, there's trades, there's a lot of ways to acquire a quarterback. Fortunately, we have a quarterback here and we have a nice quarterback room. We do want to bring in competition. We are not going to force it. We are monitoring the market right now."

That market has included two other free-agent quarterbacks from Mizzou. Chase Daniel, 34, signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers after playing last season in Detroit. Blaine Gabbert, 31, Tom Brady's backup for the Super Bowl champions in Tampa, remains a free agent.