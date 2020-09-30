Drinkwitz calls SEC's inconsistent COVID reporting 'a free for all'

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri's Eliah Drinkwitz has been the Southeastern Conference's most forthright coach when it comes to his team's COVID-19 testing results, but he's clearly bothered by policies within the conference — or lack of policy.

On Wednesday's SEC conference call, Drinkwitz expressed some frustration that the not all teams are publicly reporting their COVID cases. Last week, he said he was being transparent on the matter because he said it was "a public health issue." The Tigers had a minimum of seven players unavailable for their opener against Alabama, Drinkwitz confirmed four days before the game.

"It's not a competitive advantage issue," he said last week. "This is not an injury that we’re trying to keep (quiet). This is a public health issue. People should know what's going on within our football team as it relates to a pandemic."

On Wednesday, Drinkwitz said, "I really don't know what's going on in the league as far as COVID or COVID-related numbers. There's no uniform system on how we report it or (how) people talk about it. I don't know other than when coaches have said something (about their cases). Each week we have no idea what's going on with other teams. So, it's kind of a free for all as far as that goes."