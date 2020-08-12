Drinkwitz charges forward, confident in Mizzou's COVID plan

“I did say the other day in a radio interview that the SEC is the leaders in college football for a reason,” he said. “I think (commissioner) Greg Sankey has done an outstanding job of providing steady leadership. He's put a plan in place. He's not wavered from that plan. He said that he was always going to take his time in making decisions. He was deliberate and backing the season up to the 26th to see if a spike would occur when students return to campus and would we be able to navigate through that spike and continue to play football. He's been adamant In saying that he doesn't believe the virus is going anywhere. So, it wasn't a matter of being able to necessarily postpone to the spring. I’m not sure why that would be better. That entails a whole lot of other issues because the NFL and all that kind of stuff. I respect what Greg Sankey has done. I respect the leadership of our administration here. I'll say the rest of the SEC coaches have done an outstanding job being on the same page, implementing the things that they've been asked to do from our conference in order to give us the best possible opportunity to play.