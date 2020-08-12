Drinkwitz charges forward, confident in Mizzou's COVID plan

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Southeastern Conference is pushing ahead toward having a football season in 2020, which means Mizzou’s preseason camp is almost here. The Tigers plan to have their first day of practice on Monday.
There’s still plenty to discuss before the football talk gets going, and first-year coach Eliah Drinkwitz touched on a variety of topics in Zoom media session on Wednesday.
First, some housecleaning items:
ROSTER UPDATES
The Tigers have added four previously reported graduate transfers, plus junior college offensive lineman Zeke Powell, and lost four previously reported players to the transfer portal.
On the injury front, senior offensive lineman Angel Matute has taken a medical redshirt for an injury that ended his college career. He’ll graduate in the spring and stay on as a student coach. Defensive end Jatorian Hansford, a regular in the rotation, underwent shoulder surgery this summer. His return date is uncertain, but he’ll miss all of camp. Freshman offensive lineman Mitchell Walters (Mehlville) has a broken lower extremity and will miss fall camp.
Quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming off offseason knee surgery but will be part of the competition for the starting job. “Connor’s doing well,” Drinkwitz said. “He's picking up the offense well. His knee’s fully healed. He's 100% participatory in walk-throughs and practice. (I’m) excited about his opportunity to compete for the starting job.”
The NCAA sanctions limit Mizzou to 81 scholarships for the 2020 season. Drinkwitz said MU has three open spots on the roster — usually measured by lockers in the locker room —but no room for scholarships. If anyone enters the NCAA transfer portal, perhaps from one of the conferences that has postponed its season, Drinkwitz said they could only join the Tigers as a walk-on.
COVID CASES DOWN
Perhaps most important, Mizzou’s program is at less than 3% positivity rate for COVID-19, Drinkwitz said. “The state of Missouri currently on the seven-day average is at 11.9% and Boone County is currently at 9%,” he said. “So we are well below both local and state positivity rates, and that's a tribute to both our players our staff.
“I'm not bragging about that, obviously. Knock on wood. New Zealand was bragging about 100 days and that didn't turn out real well for them. So I'm not bragging.”
“Obviously this stuff can change all the time, but we have not had cases of transmission within our program where anything has been contact traced through this person caught it within the confines of our building or within something we've done,” he added. “It's all been outside of the building in some sort of manner, whether it was a social setting or something else.
“We’re doing the very best we can. I don't think it's realistic to say that there will be zero transmissions of COVID. Again, I only point to what I know and what I've read. New Zealand was clean for 102 days and now has more (cases). There's going to be cases.
“But our guys have had world-class care with MU Health. They’ve been taken care of. Their parents have been in the loop. We've all been in loop. We've monitored when they come back. We've done EKG testing. We've done blood work testing to make sure that these guys are safe. We've been very fortunate so far.”
Drinkwitz said he doesn’t know if there’s a “hard and fast” number of positive cases that would require the team to shut down activities.
As of Wednesday, no players on the team have opted out for the 2020 season. While medical experts in the Big Ten and Pac-12 cautioned those conferences about playing this season, Drinkwitz is confident in MU’s medical team, led by Dr. Stevan Whitt, MU’s representative on the SEC medical task force.
“I've been on calls with leading epidemiologists in the country,” Drinkwitz said. “I've been on calls with leading cardiologists in the country. I've been on calls with local doctors, who I feel very confident in the information that we've gotten. I feel very confident in our plan. I feel very comfortable with the way that we're doing our testing, our tracing.
“Nothing in life is zero risk. Nothing in life is zero risk. So, I understand that. Our team understands that. I've told our team several times, ‘I have your back. If you tell me you want to opt out, I have your back. If you tell me you want to play, I have your back. That's my job.’ Whatever they want to do, whatever they feel comfortable doing is what we're going to do.
“It's an individual choice. The players that are here have said that they want to play. They feel confident in the plans that we have in place and the information that we're giving them and the testing and the protocols and the things we're doing.
“I'm not unsympathetic to the fact that there's risks. I've got three daughters of my own. They're going back to school in August, and I had to choose whether or not I was going to send them to in-person classes or online. I totally understand the risk. I understand how challenging that is. I had to make a choice along with my wife on what we were going to do. We made that choice and we're comfortable with that choice. We'll continue to move forward and so everybody has to make choices in life. And for us, our choices is faith not fear, hope not worry.”
COVID PRECAUTIONS
Drinkwitz said the team discussed putting all the players in a local hotel during training camp but realized they can’t logistically create a bubble, like what the NBA and NHL have successfully pulled off in Florida and Canada, respectively. Instead, the team has reconstructed its facility to adhere to social distancing standards.
“We operate with masks on while we're in the building,” he said. “We operate with everyone at a minimum of six feet social distance within a meeting room, and if you're in a meeting room that that can't be observed then you got to go to a bigger meeting room.
“If you're going to be in a room like that, when we have a team meeting it has to be for 15 minutes or less with everybody with the masks on. We've been able to do that the past two weeks. We were able to have meetings and walkthroughs and strength and conditioning time and we're able to do all of that and practicing social distances. As far as our walk-through goes, we have gaiters on. If your helmets’s not on, your gaiter’s on. When helmets are on, they have those mandated face shields that cover your face. We were able to line up in formations against each other and go against each other and had zero cases of transmission.”
Drinkwitz said the bubble concept wouldn’t work because “somebody else could spread the virus to you that was unknown, somebody walking in the hotel who sneezed or whatever.” The team hasn’t tried to separate players who play the same position to mitigate virus spread.
“To sit there and try to play the what-if game will wear us out mentally,” he said. “What we can do is what we know to do which is wear masks, practice safe social distancing. When we meet up with the quarterbacks we meet in a large space that everybody has more than six feet in a room that has good ventilation. We're all wearing our masks.”
“I feel confident with the plan in place, but we have not tried to create a bubble scenario,” he added. “The problem with the bubble is if somebody leaves and goes gets lemon pepper wings at a particular establishment it could ruin the whole bubble.”
THE 2020 SCHEDULE
The SEC didn’t take it easy on Mizzou with last week’s revised schedule, adding Alabama and Louisiana State to MU’s new 10-game conference schedule. Drinkwitz isn't filing any complaints, at least not publicly.
“I chose to coach in the SEC because I wanted to coach against the best,” Drinkwitz said. “Everybody's caught up in Alabama LSU. Well, the other three options (Auburn, Mississippi, Texas A&M) are pretty stinking good football teams, too. It ain't like you're going to dodge somebody. I guess we could have picked the Pac-12 or the Big Ten and not had anybody play.
"So, crud, I mean we play two really good football teams. They’ve got great coaches, great players. They've been in the playoffs. It's a great challenge for our players and our team. We accept that challenge. I chose to be the coach at Mizzou because I wanted to coach against the best and challenge myself against the best. Our players chose to play in the SEC and play at Mizzou because they wanted that same challenge. Crud yeah, embrace it. What else you going to do?”
BIG TEN, PAC-12 DECISIONS
From Sunday night to Tuesday afternoon, the world of college sports was in disarray as the Big Ten, Pac-12 and, by Tuesday night, the Big 12 decided what to do about playing sports this fall. The Big Ten and Pac-12 pulled the plug; the Big 12 will push forward.
Drinkwitz referred to Sunday’s reports that the Big Ten planned to postpone the season as “the first anonymous sources … stirring up all the trouble — or the mob, as you will.” (Those reports proved to be accurate.)
“The best advice I gave our team and our coaches is to put your cell phones away and get off social media,” Drinkwitz said. “When there's information that needs to be given to you you'll get straight from me.”
Monday was an off day for Mizzou’s team. On Tuesday the Tigers lifted weights, had conditioning drills, walk-throughs and meetings.
“I told our team when we conducted a Zoom call yesterday, even as the Big Ten and the Pac-12 canceled, I said, ‘Control what you can control, and if anything changes I'll let you know.’ To spend a lot of time chasing down information in 141 characters with unnamed sources, they're just going to it's going to stress you out.”
As for the shuttered seasons in the other two power conferences, Drinkwitz said, “My heart goes out to the coaches and players and fans of the Big Ten and the Pac-12. There was such a rush and such emotion yesterday. Everybody wants to comment on Twitter about the cancellation of those guys’ season — and then today all those social media warriors have moved on to something else. Those players and coaches and people who are invested in those programs are left picking up the pieces right now. My heart goes out to the coaching staff and the players. It's a hard deal for college football to be taken from you.”
That said, Drinkwitz doesn’t necessary agree with the decisions those leagues made Tuesday.
Asked if it’s healthy for college football that three power conferences are pushing ahead while two sit out, Drinkwitz said he hadn’t thought much about the big picture. What does all the discord say about the lack of leadership in the sport?
“I did say the other day in a radio interview that the SEC is the leaders in college football for a reason,” he said. “I think (commissioner) Greg Sankey has done an outstanding job of providing steady leadership. He's put a plan in place. He's not wavered from that plan. He said that he was always going to take his time in making decisions. He was deliberate and backing the season up to the 26th to see if a spike would occur when students return to campus and would we be able to navigate through that spike and continue to play football. He's been adamant In saying that he doesn't believe the virus is going anywhere. So, it wasn't a matter of being able to necessarily postpone to the spring. I’m not sure why that would be better. That entails a whole lot of other issues because the NFL and all that kind of stuff. I respect what Greg Sankey has done. I respect the leadership of our administration here. I'll say the rest of the SEC coaches have done an outstanding job being on the same page, implementing the things that they've been asked to do from our conference in order to give us the best possible opportunity to play.
“Would it benefit us if there was one singular voice for the entire college football world? Y’all are trying to get me on Twitter on that one, so I don't know if I want to say that one way or the other. But I will say I'm extremely proud of Greg Sankey proud to be associated with the SEC. I'm proud of the way that they've handled this situation, regardless of how it turns out.”
But …
“I can't believe we're looking at our watch on August 12, and we've got people that are saying we're not playing football on September 26,” he said. “That's like the St. Louis Cardinals canceling the doubleheader on Sunday because it's forecasted to rain and we're talking about it on Wednesday. That’s just crazy to me, but I'm a football coach.”
(Of course, the Cardinals have had two weeks of games canceled lately but not because of weather.)
CONDITIONING CONCERNS
Drinkwitz praised the work of strength and conditioning coach Zac Woodfin for his role during this unconventional offseason but said he’s “extremely concerned” about having only 25 practices to get ready for a 10-game SEC schedule.
“We had great attendance during voluntary (workouts) from people that were here, but you also had the people that were in quarantine for 14 days or contact tracing for 14 days,” he said. “So you had some people that were here, some people that were pulled out for 14 days, some people just pulled out for 10 days. Some people that went out of town for the weekend had to miss five days. … Are we where we would normally be? No, absolutely not. I'm extremely concerned, and I told everybody they have to be ready. They have to be ready. We're gonna play a 10-game SEC schedule. We're only going to get 25 practices over the next 40-something days. I think it's 45 days. There's not going to be a lot of back to back (practice days) and conditioning. We got to give them two days off a week. So it's going to be interesting to see.
"Nobody's ever done this before, played 10 SEC games. So it's going to be a battle of wills. But I like our team. I like the flexibility they've shown. I like the mental fortitude they've shown. We'll be up to the challenge, but there's some unknowns there again.”
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.