Drinkwitz era kicks off with first spring practice

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first practice of the Eliah Drinkwitz era at Mizzou has come and gone. The first-year coach put the Tigers through a two-hour workout on the Kadlec Practice Fields Saturday morning, the first of 15 spring practices.
This is a complete rebuild for Mizzou’s offense with a brand new staff, new system and some new faces in what will eventually be a starting lineup. Does he have the pieces to have the kind of offense he hopes to have in season one?
“It’s way too early to tell,” he said. “We’re day one. We don’t have shoulder pads on. We’re playing the underwear Olympics right now. Football is played with pads, so I have no idea. We're just trying to get lined up and play with some effort today, some technique. We’ll figure all that out later in the spring. I have no idea what pieces we have.”
Over the next six weeks, here are the goals for spring: “Number one is individual development,” he said. “We want to be improving our fundamentals and technique. That's number one. Number two, we want to lay the foundation of our offense, defense and special teams. And number three, we want to identify our strengths and eliminate our weaknesses, whether that be personnel or schematics.”
Just don't ask about the two boxing speed bags situated just off the practice field.
"That's family business," he said. "We'll keep it in the family."
• Drinkwitz is not releasing a depth chart for the start of spring. There are no starters, he said, and there won’t be starters coming out of the spring. That includes the quarterback position, where TCU transfer Shawn Robinson is competing with returning QBs Taylor Powell and Connor Bazelak and freshman Brady Cook.
“There’s no No. 1 quarterback. There’s no number ones on anything,” Drinkwitz said. “It's a new team. It's a new coaching staff. I told our guys there's no starting positions out of spring. I don't care how good you play in the spring. August will determine who plays that first play. Our No. 1 core values is ‘always compete’ and the only thing better than a little competition is a lot of competition. So anybody can be the starting quarterback. There's no one right now for sure.”
• Mizzou’s newcomers were easy to spot: They didn’t have jersey numbers. That includes the two newly enrolled freshmen from St. Louis, Cook and receiver Jay Maclin, plus wide receiver Damon Hazelton Jr., the graduate transfer from Virginia Tech.
“Nothing's given, everything’s earned and they haven't heard that number yet,” Drinkwitz said. “They'll earn a number when their position coach and position group determines that they've done enough whether it's through effort and pride or making plays that they deserve a number. But they don't have a number yet. Nobody new has earned that right yet.”
• Based on practice drills during the open portion of Saturday’s practice, here’s a glance at how things stacked up with the No. 1 units.
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Robinson
Running back: Larry Rountree/Tyler Badie
Outside receiver: Hazelton, Jalen Knox
Slot receiver: Barrett Banister
Tight end: Logan Christopherson/Brendan Scales
Left tackle: Hyrin White
Left guard: Xavier Delgado
Center: Luke Griffin
Right guard: Mike Ruth
Right tackle: Larry Borom
Working with the No. 2 offensive line, from left to right tackle was Bobby Lawrence, Trenton Sederwall, Thalen Robinson, Jack Buford, Javon Foster.
Case Cook, a returning starter, wasn't on the field during the open portion of practice, but Drinkwitz didn't mention him as being injured. Cook returned for the closed portion and talked to reporters after practice. If healthy, he'd be a candidate to start at guard or center.
DEFENSE
Defensive end: Tre Williams, Chris Turner
Defensive tackle: Kobie Whitesie, Akiel Byers
Inside linebacker: Nick Bolton, Devin Nicholson
Strong safety/hybrid OLB: Stacy Brown
Deep safety: Tyree Gillespie, Joshuah Bledsoe
Cornerback: Adam Sparks, Jarvis Ware
• Tight end Daniel Parker Jr., a returning starter and the most experienced player at the position, is out indefinitely with an eye infection. He watched practice from the sideline in street clothes, hanging out with former teammate Albert Okwuegbunam, fresh off his impressive showing at the NFL Scouting Combine. Drinkwitz said he expects Parker to miss the entire spring.
Also not practicing while recovering from injuries were wideout Maurice Massey and linebacker Cam Wilkins.
• Bazelak is a few months off ACL surgery, but he was able to go through most non-contact drills during the open portion of practice. Drinkwitz expects him to compete for the job in preseason camp.
“It's typically an eight- nine- month recovery. He’s out there the doing limited, very limited individual (drills), but we're going to give him an opportunity to compete for the starting job in August,”Drinkwitz said. “He's trying as quickly as he can to get back but you can't push it, you can't rush it. You gotta be smart.”
• A handful of recruits were on hand on unofficial visits, including De Smet defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, who has committed to the 2021 class and 2022 target Isaac Thompson from St. Louis U. High. Two local high school seniors who signed with MU in November were on hand, Mehlville offensive lineman Mitchell Walters and Francis Howell offensive lineman Drake Heismeyer.
• This was the first spring practice in 25 years that Andy Hill was not on the field for the Tigers. The longtime Mizzou assistant coach under three different coaching regimes is the new special teams assistant for the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill played wide receiver for the Tigers from 1980-84 and returned to his alma mater in 1996 to coach receivers. He later coached quarterbacks for a few years under Gary Pinkel, moved back to receivers under Barry Odom then became special teams coordinator in 2018. Hill, the second-longest tenured assistant coach in team history, was not among the coaches Drinkwitz retained when he took over the program.