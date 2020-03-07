Drinkwitz era kicks off with first spring practice

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first practice of the Eliah Drinkwitz era at Mizzou has come and gone. The first-year coach put the Tigers through a two-hour workout on the Kadlec Practice Fields Saturday morning, the first of 15 spring practices.

This is a complete rebuild for Mizzou’s offense with a brand new staff, new system and some new faces in what will eventually be a starting lineup. Does he have the pieces to have the kind of offense he hopes to have in season one?

“It’s way too early to tell,” he said. “We’re day one. We don’t have shoulder pads on. We’re playing the underwear Olympics right now. Football is played with pads, so I have no idea. We're just trying to get lined up and play with some effort today, some technique. We’ll figure all that out later in the spring. I have no idea what pieces we have.”

Over the next six weeks, here are the goals for spring: “Number one is individual development,” he said. “We want to be improving our fundamentals and technique. That's number one. Number two, we want to lay the foundation of our offense, defense and special teams. And number three, we want to identify our strengths and eliminate our weaknesses, whether that be personnel or schematics.”

Just don't ask about the two boxing speed bags situated just off the practice field.