Drinkwitz finalizes Mizzou staff with Marcus Johnson, former Mississippi State O-line coach

Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz has hired his 10th and final assistant coach, finalizing his staff with the addition of Marcus Johnson, who for the past two seasons was Mississippi State's offensive line coach. Johnson, a former SEC player and second-round NFL draft pick, was Duke's O-line coach for two seasons prior to joining Joe Moorhead's staff in Starkville, Miss. Moorhead was fired earlier this month and replaced Friday by Mike Leach.

“I’m excited to add Marcus and his family to our family at Mizzou,” Drinkwitz said. “The experience he brings as a player and coach in the SEC, coupled with the success he’s had as a player in the NFL and developing a lot of guys who have made it to that next level, make this a great hire for our program.”

“I’m absolutely excited about the opportunity to work with Coach Drink and be part of the Mizzou program,” Johnson said. “I think Coach Drink is one of the top young, innovative coaches out there, and this is an amazing opportunity for me to continue to grow and develop in the profession. My family and I are looking forward to this new chapter in our lives and I’m excited to get to work learning everything I need to know about Missouri.”