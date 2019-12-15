New Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz announced another assistant coach on Sunday, his first official holdover from Barry Odom's coaching staff. Brick Haley will return for a fourth season as the Tigers' defensive line coach.
“In my short time of being around Brick I know him to be a man of high character who gets the most out of his players,” Drinkwitz said. “His wealth of knowledge with the defensive line is exactly what we’re looking for to motivate young men.”
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue at Mizzou and I’m excited to work with Coach Drink and his staff,” Haley said. "Our family loves Mizzou and being part of the Columbia community, so we’re thrilled to keep stakes in the ground here and I’m looking forward to getting to work on doing great things."
Haley, who served as Barry Odom's senior associate head coach the last two years, held the title of interim coach between the time MU fired Odom on Dec. 1 and Drinkwitz's official hire on Tuesday. Haley first joined the MU staff after the 2016 season after having coached two years at the University of Texas. He's previously coached at Louisiana State, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Baylor and Mississippi State and spent three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
Drinkwitz has officially announced four coaches for his 10-person staff: Haley, defensive assistants Charlie Harbison and D.J. Smith and special teams coordinator Erik Link. Alabama-Birmingham tight ends coach Casey Woods will also be on the staff. Drinkwitz could also retain MU cornerbacks coach David Gibbs and defensive coordinator/safeties coach Ryan Walters, who have both been on the road recruiting for the new staff in recent days. Drinkwitz is not expected to retain other position coaches from Odom's 2019 staff.