Drinkwitz, Martin among Mizzou coaches taking salary reduction

New Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz, basketball coaches Cuonzo Martin and Robin Pingeton, plus baseball coach Steve Bieser and wrestling coach Brian Smith have volunteered to take temporary salary reductions to help the university cope with expenses during the coronavirus pandemic, MU confirmed Thursday. Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk will also take a pay cut. The cuts will occur from May 1 to July 31.
Earlier this week, 20 people in the Mizzou athletics department, both staff and coaches, received an email from university leadership asking them to participate in the same temporary 10-percent salary cuts that other university leaders have agreed to take. Athletics employees have until April 21 to decide if they'll accept the cuts.
“In the wake of the unprecedented challenges the University of Missouri, our state and nation are facing, collectively we believed it was important to step forward and support President (Mun) Choi and other University leaders at this time,” Sterk said. “As leaders, I believe it is important that we lead by example, especially in times of crisis, and this is one way that we can demonstrate that.
“Part of our Win it Right culture includes togetherness, and I appreciate Eliah, Cuonzo, Robin, Brian and Steve’s unselfishness and willingness to step forward in these difficult times to voluntarily give up a part of their compensation. All five of them have impeccable character and understand the role that they play as leaders on our campus.”
The University of Missouri System and the Mizzou campus in Columbia instituted salary cuts earlier this week and other cost-cutting measures in response to the pandemic. UM System President Mun Choi announced Tuesday that he’s taking a 10-percent salary cut from May 1 to July 31, along with UM System vice presidents, chancellors and their cabinet members, plus the deans at the four UM universities in Columbia, Kansas City, Rolla and St. Louis. Mizzou athletics director Sterk is among the cabinet members.
Choi has been jointly serving as the interim chancellor at Mizzou since Alexander Cartwright left the school last month to become the president at the University of Central Florida. Choi's annual salary is $530,000.
The Mizzou athletics department includes several of the university’s highest-paid employees. Drinkwitz is in the first year of a six-year contract that pays him $4 million a year. Martin’s seven-year contract averages $3 million a year. Pingeton's guaranteed base salary is $500,000. Bieser makes $400,000 in guaranteed base pay, while Smith makes $300,000. Sterk's salary is $700,000.
Mizzou is the latest athletics department from around the country taking voluntary salary cuts. Earlier this week, Washington State announced 5 percent salary cuts for its football coach, basketball coach, athletics director and president and will forego all bonuses and incentives through the end of the 2020-21 academic year. Iowa State was one of the first major programs to announce salary cuts. Last week, the Big 12 program shed $3 million in one-year salary reductions and also suspended all bonuses and incentive payments for one year.
On Tuesday, Choi announced that “many other senior leaders and administrators” at MU will be asked to take a similar pay cut. Budget planners at each university are working on plans for cuts of up to 15 percent. Options will include layoffs, unpaid leaves, restructuring and strict cost containment. Some of those decisions will be made by April 30.
“We came into this crisis well-managed fiscally, and we will take the difficult and necessary actions to maintain our flexibility to achieve excellence in student success, research and service to the state,” he added. “We are all in this together more than ever before. We continue to be grateful for the strength and talent of our university communities to rise to this unprecedented occasion.”
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.