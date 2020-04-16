Drinkwitz, Martin among Mizzou coaches taking salary reduction

New Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz, basketball coaches Cuonzo Martin and Robin Pingeton, plus baseball coach Steve Bieser and wrestling coach Brian Smith have volunteered to take temporary salary reductions to help the university cope with expenses during the coronavirus pandemic, MU confirmed Thursday. Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk will also take a pay cut. The cuts will occur from May 1 to July 31.

Earlier this week, 20 people in the Mizzou athletics department, both staff and coaches, received an email from university leadership asking them to participate in the same temporary 10-percent salary cuts that other university leaders have agreed to take. Athletics employees have until April 21 to decide if they'll accept the cuts.

“In the wake of the unprecedented challenges the University of Missouri, our state and nation are facing, collectively we believed it was important to step forward and support President (Mun) Choi and other University leaders at this time,” Sterk said. “As leaders, I believe it is important that we lead by example, especially in times of crisis, and this is one way that we can demonstrate that.