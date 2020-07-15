Drinkwitz: Mask up, Mizzou fans

“I guess I'm frustrated with the fact that people argue against it. Why are we not willing to try it? It’s gotten to the point where supposedly on Twitter you got the Corona Bros and then you got the guys who think (COVID) is fake. Now you've got both sides rooting against each other. I'm just rooting for the United States of America. I'm just rooting for us to beat the disease. I don't care who's right or wrong.”

“The first thing you learn about driving a vehicle is you have to keep a distance, right?” he said. “You have to keep your eyes at a distance. If you look down right in front of you, you're sitting there and you're jerking the car all over the road. That's what's going on right now in society. Every day we look at whatever the news is and we try to jerk public course and we try to go this way or this way. I've been adamant with our team, with our coaches, following the direction of the SEC and our administration, that we're scheduled to play football game on Sept. 5. That’s my focus. That’s what we’re working toward every single day. … I don’t get caught up in public opinion. I’m not a Twitter chaser. I don’t chase every opinion or tweet that everyone puts out there and have to have an immediate reaction. I’m focused on what they’ve asked us to do.”