Drinkwitz: Mask up, Mizzou fans

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz opened Wednesday’s media Zoom session wearing a black Mizzou face covering. He followed with a simple message.
“I want to encourage everyone to wear their masks when social distancing isn’t able to be done,” he said. “That’s why I’m wearing my mask now. To prove it can be done. I want to reiterate we need to mask up.”
If only it were that simple. The Southeastern Conference posted a tweet this week featuring all 14 head football coaches urging fans to wear masks to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has gone on record that public health trends have to improve if there’s going to be a 2020 football season. But mask wearing continues to be a divisive topic across the country. Just last week in Columbia, during a City Council meeting to vote on a city-wide mask ordinance, members of the community argued against the proposal to mandate masks in public settings. (The measure passed anyway.)
Drinkwitz, who comes from a family of medical professionals— his brother, Jeremy, is the president of Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo. — addressed the mask debate Wednesday.
“I get there's arguments on both sides. I get that for some reason it's been politicized. I just happen to believe it happens to be good public health policy,” he said. “Does it solve all the problems? I don't know. I'm a football coach. I know how in order to get things done everybody has to buy into a collective mission. For us to beat COVID we've got to buy into the collective mission. It may not be a perfect plan. Seldom plans are perfect. Plan your work. Work the plan. They've got a plan in place. Let's all work the plan. That's what we're trying to do and we'll see if it works.
“I guess I'm frustrated with the fact that people argue against it. Why are we not willing to try it? It’s gotten to the point where supposedly on Twitter you got the Corona Bros and then you got the guys who think (COVID) is fake. Now you've got both sides rooting against each other. I'm just rooting for the United States of America. I'm just rooting for us to beat the disease. I don't care who's right or wrong.”
(Corona Bros has become a derogatory nickname for people, notably members of the media, whom critics believe are sensationalizing the virus.)
As for the coming season, Drinkwitz is still planning on a 12-game schedule that starts Sept. 5 against Central Arkansas, until told otherwise.
“The first thing you learn about driving a vehicle is you have to keep a distance, right?” he said. “You have to keep your eyes at a distance. If you look down right in front of you, you're sitting there and you're jerking the car all over the road. That's what's going on right now in society. Every day we look at whatever the news is and we try to jerk public course and we try to go this way or this way. I've been adamant with our team, with our coaches, following the direction of the SEC and our administration, that we're scheduled to play football game on Sept. 5. That’s my focus. That’s what we’re working toward every single day. … I don’t get caught up in public opinion. I’m not a Twitter chaser. I don’t chase every opinion or tweet that everyone puts out there and have to have an immediate reaction. I’m focused on what they’ve asked us to do.”
Last week, both the Big Ten and the Pac-12 both scrapped their nonconference games for the fall and went forward with conference-only schedules. The SEC won’t make any major decisions on football schedules until late this month, at the earliest. Asked if Mizzou is getting an early jump on SEC foes should the league move to only conference games, Drinkwitz came back with a zinger.
“We play a conference-only schedule would Lou Saban or Nick Saban be the head coach at Alabama?” he joked. (Earlier this week, President Trump mistakenly referred to Alabama coach Nick Saban as Lou Saban, the journeyman college and NFL coach who died in 2009.)
“I'm not gonna waste time on hypotheticals and conference-only and all that stuff,” Drinkwitz added. “If I reacted to every single Twitter chase, every suggestion or everything that went out, I mean, I would have gray hair, less hair than I have. I'd be eating Tigers Streak Andy’s (Frozen) Custard three times a day, you know? … I've heard conference-only. I've heard delay. I've heard spring. I've heard signing day changes. Think about all the different suggestions that have been thrown out. Here we are July 15 and we're in mandatory practices and we're rockin’ and rollin’ with their masks on, social distancing, preparing to play football. I don't know man.”
Should there be a 2020 season stadium crowd sizes figure to be capped at a lower capacity. That won’t be a new experience for Drinkwitz, who last year coached at Appalachian State.
“Brother, I coached in the Sun Belt,” he said. “There’s a lot of sparse stadiums, big dog. I’m good. I'm ready to roll. I coached junior high football where there's 100 people in the stands. I'm not going to throw out specific teams or stadiums that I've been in that were sparse, but I could have probably counted the number of people at a couple games last year.”
(In four of App State’s 12 regular-season games last season, Drinkwitz’s team played in front of crowds listed at less than 20,000, three of those coming on the road at South Alabama, Georgia State and Troy.)
Monday marked the first of NCAA-allowed mandatory offseason workouts, where teams can hold on-campus weightlifting and conditioning workouts, plus limited team meetings. As of last week, Mizzou had nine athletes (in all sports) test positive for the coronavirus. Asked about his confidence in players following team guidelines during the virus, Drinkwitz pointed back to the number of positive cases.
“I think our numbers speak for themselves,” he said. “Look at our numbers that have been released compared to everyone else. Our guys have heeded the message and have gone above and beyond to try to ensure they can do everything possible. You can do everything right and still get exposed to COVID. But you don’t have to put yourself in an adverse-risk situation. You don’t have to put yourself in a high-exposure situation. Our team has done a tremendous job of not doing that so far. The trick is you’ve got to continue that.”
As advocating for masks and safe social distancing, Drinkwitz said his role as Mizzou’s coach gives him the platform to promote the health experts’ advice.
“We do know that numbers in and around our community are going up,” he said. “And I don't know about you all, but I like going to Murry’s. I love going to Booches. I've been known to go to Shiloh’s and Shakespeare's Pizza and some of the great spots in Columbia. And I really don't want to not be able to go to those places anymore. For us to do that in Columbia, in order for my wife not to have to home-school this fall, we're going to need to wear masks. Now, that also benefits us directly for playing football here in Columbia. But, shoot, we’re tied to the rest of the country as far as that decision is going to go. But my decision for me is a personal decision because of how it affects me personally on a day-to-day basis.
“I don't know that I can collectively affect whether or not somebody in Florida is going to wear a mask. But I do feel like that as an avenue of change, I can help recommend that here in Columbia we wear masks in order to help reduce the exposure of COVID to the rest of our community. That's really what I'm preaching. … I think we can all agree that we don't like the fact that numbers are going up. We don't like that there's hot spots. So let's fix it. Let's solve it. Let's do what the experts have suggested and go from there.”
