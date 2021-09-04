Drinkwitz: Mizzou exhaled after early TD drive

“First off, congratulations to Desiree (Reed-Francois) on being 1-0 as the athletic director here. I appreciate her support throughout this week and today. I also want to just point out us honoring the victims of the Afghanistan suicide bombing and our team wore a sticker on the back of their helmet that was important for us to make sure that we honor those guys and then thanks to the families for their sacrifices.”

“It’s great to be 1-0. There's going to be all kinds of things we’ve got to clean up, and all kinds of things we'll go back into the tape and fix. But, man, I'm really proud of the way our team responded after being down 14-7. Came out fast and then didn't respond very well to a turnover. They took the lead, scored twice, we were kind of puddling around right there. Just proud of the way we responded and fought back. Obviously, the field goal right before the half gave us a big lift. Did some really nice things in the second half as far as responding to those situations. They cut it to a three-point lead, we went down and scored, finished the game with that field goal right there. So some really good stuff. Obviously, a lot of things we’ve got to correct. But hats off to the defense for forcing two turnovers and I think nine sacks. … Very proud of those guys for that.”