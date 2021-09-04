Drinkwitz: Mizzou exhaled after early TD drive

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Here’s everything Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz had to say after Saturday’s 34-24 win over Central Michigan:
Opening statement…
“First off, congratulations to Desiree (Reed-Francois) on being 1-0 as the athletic director here. I appreciate her support throughout this week and today. I also want to just point out us honoring the victims of the Afghanistan suicide bombing and our team wore a sticker on the back of their helmet that was important for us to make sure that we honor those guys and then thanks to the families for their sacrifices.”
“It’s great to be 1-0. There's going to be all kinds of things we’ve got to clean up, and all kinds of things we'll go back into the tape and fix. But, man, I'm really proud of the way our team responded after being down 14-7. Came out fast and then didn't respond very well to a turnover. They took the lead, scored twice, we were kind of puddling around right there. Just proud of the way we responded and fought back. Obviously, the field goal right before the half gave us a big lift. Did some really nice things in the second half as far as responding to those situations. They cut it to a three-point lead, we went down and scored, finished the game with that field goal right there. So some really good stuff. Obviously, a lot of things we’ve got to correct. But hats off to the defense for forcing two turnovers and I think nine sacks. … Very proud of those guys for that.”
On the offense improving in the second half …
“I think we settled in. I kind of prefaced this whole week knowing that week one opponents, especially when you're going to feel the pressure of the home crowd, and it's a team that you're supposed to beat, blah, blah, blah, I just kind of felt like all week we were going to be in this kind of game. I preached it all week and talked about making sure we had a four-quarter mentality. It's really good to get a lot of these situations. We had hands team out there and screwed that up at the end. Had to make a roger check and didn't get that done. There's a lot of things on tape that we're going to get fixed starting with me and making sure that I'm doing a better job coaching those situations. But it's much better to correct being 1-0 than 0-1.”
On running back Tyler Badie’s career night …
“Tyler's an electric player. I'm really proud of him. He missed quite a bit of last week. just because the injury. … You know, I think he had 200 yards rushing, a touchdown and a 40-yard catch, I believe. We know that he's one of those guys that we’ve got to do a great job finding ways for him to touch the ball."
On third-down struggles on offense …
“We stunk at it. Probably my play designs. So I gotta do a better job and give the quarterback options. It’s on me.”
On quarterback Connor Bazelak …
“Obviously, I thought he started fast with the take ball on the first play the game. Anytime you're 1 of 11 on third downs there's a lot of people that have got to go in there and fix that. Again, starts with me putting us in a lot of third and long situations. But I thought Connor did a nice job of moving the ball, taking explosives. I thought his pocket presence was pretty good. We had the sack on a gap-scheme protection there that he maybe should have got the ball out a little bit sooner. But other than that, I thought he had a pretty good day.”
On linebacker Blaze Alldredge’s big debut …
“You’ve seen his hari? You wear your hair like that you better be a player. Yeah, I kind of expected that. I don’t know if I expected 3.5 sacks, but he’s a player.”
On the defense under new coordinator Steve Wilks …
“I think Steve did a nice job there. Obviously (we) got beat a few times, but we made up for it on sacks and turnovers. That's kind of the name of the game for us defensively as we get to force turnovers and negative yardage plays. There's gonna be a lot of things on tape we want to fix, starting with some tackling issues and gap integrity issues in the run game. But we'll get it fixed.”
On safety Jaylon Carlies’ impact in the second half …
“He’s a good player, but I thought Jalani (Williams) played pretty good in the first half. Kudos to us we’ve get two pretty good free safeties. J.C. just brings a little bit of a load when he hits you. He was able to secure that interception. Jalani had a shot at one but was a little off balance. But I don't think it was like we weren't confident that Jalani could play the game for us at safety. It was just an opportunity for J.C. to play in the second half.”
On Badie’s 29 offensive touches …
“That’s about five more than I expected. But this game, that sounds good. He probably shouldn't have the last two. I should have subbed him out and put Elijah (Young) in there.”
On beating Central Michigan …
“They're a quality opponent in the Group of 5. I've been on the other side beating two Power 5 teams (while coaching at Appalachian State). So I don't take any opponent lightly and don't disrespect them by any means necessary. They’ve got some really good players on their football team. (Kalil Pimpleton) is a handful. (Lew Nichols) is a very good running back. Their quarterback (Jacob Sirmon) played lights out today in the pocket. He hit us early on some RPOs that kept us off balanced. Their defensive ends causes issues with penetration up the field. So any assumption that you're going to beat anybody in college football is kind of crazy to me.”
On the fourth-down measurement ruling in the fourth quarter …
“I don’t want to get fined. My wife would kill me.”
On the game’s first play, a deep pass to Boo Smith …
“It was just something we saw in the scheme. We thought if the stage was set we’d take it. Hats off to it being a great throw and catch. I don't know. I think maybe it backfired on us a little bit because I think we all took an exhale instead of putting the hammer down.”
On the crowd at Memorial Stadium …
“I appreciate everybody who showed up. It’s an awesome opportunity for us and that's the first time I've seen Faurot the way it was. Everybody that came provided energy and a boost. I'm never gonna focus on people that aren't here. I’m only going to focus on the people that are here, whether it's on our football team, whether it's our fans or whatever. So I appreciate how many were here and their contribution to helping us to being 1-0.”