Drinkwitz: Mizzou has eclipsed SEC's vaccine threshold

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz didn’t have an exact figure Wednesday, but he was certain the Tigers have eclipsed the Southeastern Conference’s 85% COVID vaccination rate threshold.
“I know the number of people that aren’t vaccinated,” he said after Wednesday’s practice. “We’ve got to be close to 85 if not over. I know the staff’s at 98%. Combine that with our players and we’re over (85).”
Per policy set by the SEC’s medical guidance task force, teams that are 85% vaccinated do not have to undergo team-wide surveillance testing or wear masks in team facilities. Also, the policy states that fully vaccinated players, coaches and staffers who are asymptomatic don’t have to quarantine if they’re exposed to someone who tests positive for the virus.
Under the policy, teams at the 85% mark are at a major competitive advantage because they don’t risk losing chunks of their rosters to contact tracing should positive cases emerge within the program. Ole Miss made national headlines earlier this month when coach Lane Kiffin announced the entire Rebels team had been fully vaccinated. Alabama, Georgia and Louisiana State have also reached the conference’s threshold, according to multiple reports.
On a related topic, LSU announced this week that to attend games at Tiger Stadium this season fans 12 and older must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from the last 72 hours. Mizzou has not adopted any COVID-related attendance rules for upcoming season.
Drinkwitz was asked Wednesday if MU could follow LSU’s example with a similar attendance policy. MU advises fans who aren't vaccinated to wear masks at Memorial Stadium.
“Yeah, I coach football, so I don’t have any idea what we’re gonna do,” he said. “I don’t even know what LSU did. We’ve got people who went to school a lot longer than I did making those decisions and calls and I’ll support whatever they want to do. I'm all for public safety and public health, but we’ll support our administration in every decision they make. That’s way past my pay grade.”
Drinkwitz said he hopes Mizzou has a full house for the Sept. 4 opener against Central Michigan but understands there are still COVID concerns among some fans.
“I think there's still obviously reservations with the COVID situation throughout the country,” he said. “I hope so. I think we're all kind of waiting to see what the future looks like. I sure hope it's a sold out Faurot Field and everybody's vaccinated or if not vaccinated wearing a mask so that we can protect our neighbor.”
INJURY UPDATE
Mizzou held running back Tyler Badie out of Wednesday’s practice as a precaution. He had to leave Saturday’s open scrimmage after a collision on the sideline during punt return drills. Drinkwitz said an MRI revealed no structural damage.
“We're just being smart. There's nothing more to it than that,” Drinkwitz said. “There’s no injury there. We’re just being smart he gets back healthy 100% for game week.”
Drinkwitz also confirmed that freshman defensive lineman Kyran Montgomery will miss the entire season after tearing his ACL on Saturday.
As for injured receiver Mookie Cooper, out since last week with a lower leg injury, Drinkwitz wouldn’t say if he’ll be back in time for the first game.
“Like I’m going to tell Central Michigan,” he said.
HE’S GOT A CHANCE
With Cooper and Ja’Mori Maclin (broken forearm) out indefinitely, one player who’s capitalized is redshirt freshman Chance Luper, who moved into the slot position and put together a productive camp.
“I expect him to contribute significantly,” Drinkwitz said. “He probably had the best camp of any wide receiver. He really took advantage of an opportunity when Mookie went down. We were able to slide him into the slot position when (Cooper) and J Mac went down. And he really took advantage of his opportunity and his reps. He and (Connor) Bazelak worked really hard together. J.J. Hester has also come through and I expect him to have a role. You’ve got Keke (Chism) and Tauskie (Dove) and Barrett (Banister) who all have great game-day experience and reliability. But those (young) guys are coming and they're showing some flashes of why they'll play and definitely expect those guys to be on the field.”