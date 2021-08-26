Drinkwitz: Mizzou has eclipsed SEC's vaccine threshold

“I expect him to contribute significantly,” Drinkwitz said. “He probably had the best camp of any wide receiver. He really took advantage of an opportunity when Mookie went down. We were able to slide him into the slot position when (Cooper) and J Mac went down. And he really took advantage of his opportunity and his reps. He and (Connor) Bazelak worked really hard together. J.J. Hester has also come through and I expect him to have a role. You’ve got Keke (Chism) and Tauskie (Dove) and Barrett (Banister) who all have great game-day experience and reliability. But those (young) guys are coming and they're showing some flashes of why they'll play and definitely expect those guys to be on the field.”