Drinkwitz: Mizzou needs more local talent to build program

“Our strength is our running back. We've been trying to find as many different ways to get Tyler Badie the ball. That’s our greatest strength. We have to improve in our ability to create holes with the offensive line versus favorable boxes. And our quarterback has to continue to take care of the football. I think those are things that have to be interwoven that any good offense has, the ability to run the ball versus favorable boxes and the quarterback to take care of the football and not put the defense in bad situations with turnovers.”

“My general philosophy is … depending on how the swing eight is going, which is the last four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half. Now, there's really only one time with the football, even after turnovers, that you can double up on possession, meaning you get back-to-back possessions without the other team having the opportunity for the football. That is if you have the ball at the end of the half and then get the ball to start the second half. That is an opportunity for people to expand leads. If you look back, usually what happens right before half tends to have an outcome on the game. That's why we call it the swing eight. I tend to make sure that the most important thing is that we don't give the ball back to the other team with the opportunity to score points. I think that's very important. There's always 30 minutes to go. There's 30 minutes left in the game. So if you do something to critically hurt yourself before half you've really put yourself in jeopardy for the next 30 minutes. … It's not a conservative approach. I think it's just smart football. It's kind of like a doctor. The first thing we need to do is do no harm. And then balance the ability to attack downfield.”