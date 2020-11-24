Drinkwitz, Mizzou turn focus to Vanderbilt after SEC schedule swap

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Sunday was a typical Sunday during the football season for Missouri coaches and players. They returned from South Carolina around 3:30 a.m. and reconvened later in the day for meetings and dinner.
Monday was anything but typical.
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman called Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz Monday morning to let him know the Razorbacks’ roster was cutting it close to the SEC’s COVID thresholds. Drinkwitz went about the rest of his day preparing for Saturday’s game against Pittman’s team, but around 5 p.m. Mizzou got the call from the Southeastern Conference that Vanderbilt would replace the Hogs on Saturday’s schedule because of the player shortages Pittman indicated earlier.
“Had an emergency staff meeting and met with the team at 5:30 (and) told them, ‘We're playing Vanderbilt,’” Drinkwtiz said Tuesday. “We stayed up here until about midnight last night and back up at 5 (a.m.) ready to roll again. So, got practice here at 1 o'clock (Tuesday). One thing we all know, with COVID, it doesn't matter. There's no excuses. The product on the field is going to speak for itself. There have been coaches been let go. We're playing a game. The expectation is that you put a good product on the field and there’s going to be consequences.”
Mizzou (3-3) had started a game plan for Vanderbilt (0-7) back in October before that game was postponed on the Monday of that week. The Commodores have since played four games.
“There’s not really a ton that carries over (from the original scouting report),” Drinkwitz said. “You wish it did, but it doesn’t.”
As for Mizzou’s COVID situation, as reported Monday, Drinkwitz confirmed the Tigers had zero positive cases in Sunday’s round of testing. They were tested again Tuesday and have another round Thursday. Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters has returned to the facility after missing most of the last two weeks while in COVID contact tracing.
Drinkwitz expected some players back from the COVID/contact tracing list for Tuesday’s practice. The team submitted a list of 59 available scholarship players to the SEC, he said. That included three players who have been out with injuries but are again questionable this week: left guard Xavier Delgado, right tackle Larry Borom and nose tackle Kobie Whiteside. All three have been added to the depth chart.
For the second straight week, the Tigers lost a player to the NCAA transfer portal. This time it was freshman offensive guard Dylan Spencer, who started and played every snap of the Florida game.
"I don't like to speak for other people," Drinkwitz said. "Obviously at some point he'll address (his decision.) I wish him the absolute best. I think he wanted to get closer to home (Madison, Mississippi). I think he's an outstanding player outstanding first. I know we miss him. We wish he would have stayed and chosen to stay. But obviously he's got to do what he believes is in the best interest of his future. But I love the young man and wish him all the best in his future."
Speaking of the depth chart, here’s the updated version featuring several changes:
OFFENSE
Quarterback
8 Connor Bazelak, 6-3 220 RFr. Dayton, Ohio (Archbishop Alter)
12 Brady Cook, 6-3, 220, Fr. St. Louis (Chaminade)
• Cook replaces Shawn Robinson, who was out for the last game. Drinkwitz said wide receiver (and former QB) Micah Wilson will serve as third-team QB this week.
Running Back
34 Larry Rountree III***, 5-10 210 Sr. Raleigh, N.C. (Millbrook)
1 Tyler Badie** 5-9 200 Jr. Memphis, Tenn. (Briarcrest Christian)
28 Dawson Downing***, 6-0 220 RSr. Mission, Kan. (Bishop Miege)
4 Elijah Young, 5-9 190 Fr. Knoxville, Tenn. (South Doyle)
Wide Receiver
86 Tauskie Dove*, 6-3 200 RSo. Denton, Texas (Ryan)
2 Micah Wilson*** 6-3 205 RSr. Tulsa, Okla. (Lincoln Christian)
OR
7 Damon Hazelton, 6-3 215 Gr. Baltimore, Md. (Franklin/Virginia Tech)
Wide Receiver
6 Keke Chism, 6-4 210 Gr. Daingerfield, Texas (Daingerfield/Angelo State)
18 Chance Luper 6-2 180 Fr. North Richlands Hills, Texas (Fort Worth Christian)
Slot Receiver
9 Jalen Knox**, 6-0 195 Jr. Mansfield, Texas (Timberview)
OR
11 Barrett Banister**, 6-0 200 RJr. Fayettville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
• Two changes at receiver: Boo Smith is off the depth chart after sitting out last week’s game; Dominic Gicinto is off the roster after entering the transfer portal.
Tight End
48 Niko Hea*, 6-5 250 So. St. Louis, Mo. (Christian Brothers)
OR
88 Logan Christopherson*, 6-6 255 RJr. Lemont, Ill. (Lemont, Ill.)
80 Messiah Swinson, 6-7, 255, RsSo. Glen Head, NY (Lutheran)
• Daniel Parker Jr. is off the depth chart after missing Saturday’s game for undisclosed medical reasons.
Left Tackle
51 Zeke Powell, 6-5 295 Jr. Georgiana, Ala. (Georgiana/Coffeyville CC)
OR
64 Bobby Lawrence*, 6-8 320 RSo. St. Joseph, Mo. (Central)
Left Guard
54 Luke Griffin, 6-5 312 RFr. Chatsworth, Ga. (North Murray)
OR
72 Xavier Delgado* 6-5 320 RSo. Glendale, Ariz. (Deer Valley)
66 Jack Buford, 6-4, 310, RsFr. St. Louis (Lutheran North)
• Griffin made his first career start Saturday. Delgado is questionable after undergoing ankle surgery. Buford returns to the depth chart and Dylan Spencer is off the roster after entering the transfer portal.
Center
55 Michael Maietti, 6-1 291 Gr. West Orange, N.J. (Don Bosco Prep/Rutgers)
69 Drake Heismeyer, 6-3 283 Fr. St. Charles, Mo. (Francis Howell)
Right Guard
59 Case Cook**, 6-5 300 RJr. Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton)
73 Mike Ruth, 6-7 320 RSo. Coppell, Texas (Coppell)
Right Tackle
76 Javon Foster, 6-6 310 RSo. West Bloomfield, Mich. (West Bloomfield)
OR
79 Larry Borom**, 6-6 332 RJr. Detroit, Mich. (Brother Rice)
• Like Delgado, Borom has missed the last two games and remains questionable.
DEFENSE
Buck
18 Trajan Jeffcoat*, 6-3, 265, Columbia, S.C. (Irmo)
96 Cannon York, 6-3 235 RSo. Lebanon, Mo. (Lebanon)
• Jeffcoat missed Saturday’s game with a concussion and could return this week. York made his first career start. Sci Martin Jr. is off the depth chart after missing Saturday’s game.
Defensive end
99 Isaiah McGuire*, 6-5 280 So. Tulsa, Okla. (Union)
97 Akial Byers***, 6-4 305 Sr. Fayetteville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
Defensive Tackle
90 Markell Utsey***, 6-4 295 RSr. Little Rock, Ark. (Parkview)
OR
78 Kobie Whiteside***, 6-1, 300, Sr. Houston, Texas (Alief Taylor)
95 Ben Key, 6-3 285 Jr. Cranbourne, West Australia (East LA College)
• Utsey and Whitside both missed the South Carolina game. Whiteside has been cleared to return from a knee injury but remains questionable.
Defensive end
0 Tre Williams***, 6-5 260 RSr. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
39 Chris Turner***, 6-4 270 Sr. Hammond, La. (Hammond)
Weakside Linebacker
32 Nick Bolton**, 6-0 232 Jr. Frisco, Texas (Lone Star)
33 Chad Bailey*, 6-0 230 RSo. Missouri City, Texas (Ridge Point)
Middle Linebacker
11 Devin Nicholson*, 6-3 230 So. Detroit, Mich. (Cass Tech)
25 Jamal Brooks***, 6-1 230 Sr. Bessemer City, Ala. (Bessemer City)
Cornerback
8 Jarvis Ware**, 6-1 190 Jr. Apopka, Fla. (Wekiva)
24 Ishmael Burdine, 6-1 190 RFr. Slidell, La. (Slidell)
Cornerback
2 Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., 6-0 170 Fr. Duncanville, Texas (Duncanville)
17 JC Carlies, 6-2, 190 Fr. White Garden, Fla. (West Orange)
14 Adam Sparks***, 6-0 175 Sr. Baton Rouge, La. (Ducthtown)
• Carlies started in place of Ware at South Carolina and played more snaps. Sparks and Burdine were unavailable last week.
Strong Safety
3 Martez Manuel*, 6-1 200 So. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
7 Stacy Brown*, 6-2 212 So. Duncanville, Texas (Duncanville)
Free Safety
1 Joshuah Bledsoe***, 6-0 200 Sr. Houston, Texas (Dekaney)
4 Jalani Williams 6-2 195 RFr. St. Louis, Mo. (Parkway North)
Boundary Safety
9 Tyree Gillespie*** 6-0 210 Sr. Ocala, Fla. (Vanguard)
4 Jalani Williams 6-2 195 RFr. St. Louis, Mo. (Parkway North)
SPECIALISTS
Placekicker/Kickoff
92 Harrison Mevis, 6-0 220 Fr. Warsaw, Ind. (Warsaw Community)
90 Sean Koetting**, 6-3 230 RJr. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
Holder
19 Grant McKinniss, 6-1 204 Gr. Findlay, Ohio (Findlay/Kentucky)
11 Barrett Banister**, 6-0 200 RJr. Fayettville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
Punter
19 Grant McKinniss, 6-1 204 Gr. Findlay, Ohio (Findlay/Kentucky)
90 Sean Koetting**, 6-3 230 RJr. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
Snapper
49 Jake Hoffman*, 6-4 230 RSo. Kearney, Mo. (Kearney)
31 Drew Wise**, 6-2 240 RJr. Lawrence, Kan. (Free State)
Kick Returner
1 Tyler Badie**, 5-9 200 Jr. Memphis, Tenn. (Briarcrest Christian)
28 Dawson Downing***, 6-0 220 RSr. Mission, Kan. (Bishop Miege)
4 Elijah Young, 5-9 190 Fr. Knoxville, Tenn. (South Doyle)
34 Larry Rountree III***, 5-10 210 Sr. Raleigh, N.C. (Millbrook)
Punt Returner
87 Cade Musser, 5-9, 185 So. Blue Springs, Mo. (Blue Springs)
15 Kris Abrams-Draine, 5-11 179 Fr. Mobile, Ala. (Spanish Fort)
OR
8 Jarvis Ware**, 6-1 190 Jr. Apopka, Fla. (Wekiva)
