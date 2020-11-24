Drinkwitz, Mizzou turn focus to Vanderbilt after SEC schedule swap

“There’s not really a ton that carries over (from the original scouting report),” Drinkwitz said. “You wish it did, but it doesn’t.”

As for Mizzou’s COVID situation, as reported Monday, Drinkwitz confirmed the Tigers had zero positive cases in Sunday’s round of testing. They were tested again Tuesday and have another round Thursday. Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters has returned to the facility after missing most of the last two weeks while in COVID contact tracing.

Drinkwitz expected some players back from the COVID/contact tracing list for Tuesday’s practice. The team submitted a list of 59 available scholarship players to the SEC, he said. That included three players who have been out with injuries but are again questionable this week: left guard Xavier Delgado, right tackle Larry Borom and nose tackle Kobie Whiteside. All three have been added to the depth chart.

For the second straight week, the Tigers lost a player to the NCAA transfer portal. This time it was freshman offensive guard Dylan Spencer, who started and played every snap of the Florida game.