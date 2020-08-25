Drinkwitz: Next two weeks are crucial for Mizzou, SEC

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk expressed optimism for a football season this fall on Monday.
Optimism aside, his football coach knows the next couple weeks are crucial.
When MU started classes on Monday, the school announced there are at least 159 active cases of COVID-19 among the student body. Mizzou has not required students to get tested prior to moving back to campus, which means the actual figure of positive cases could be much higher. Other schools around the Southeastern Conference are seeing spikes in positive cases, including Alabama and Texas A&M.
The SEC pushed back the start of the season to Sept. 26 knowing outbreaks could emerge when students return to campuses. Mizzou has not disclosed how many athletes have tested positive since the first week of July.
For Mizzou and its SEC peers, the next game is the waiting game.
“Whatever (Sterk) said I'm good with,” Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “I just know that really it's two weeks. We got to see what happens in two weeks. That's the incubation period of this virus. It's two to 14 days. That's when you're going to know — 14 days from now — we’ll know if everybody's taking it serious. What we need to be doing, wearing a mask and social distance. I don't know. Those pictures of that apartment complex over the weekend ... doesn't look like we're real close. So we’ve got some work to do.”
On Saturday, the Boone County health department shut down the outdoor pool at the Brookside Midtown apartment complex after photos emerged of an estimated crowd of more than 100 people at the pool. It was the second time in six days the health department cited the pool for not following COVID-19 regulations for social distancing.
Then late Monday night, a fire alarm at an on-campus apartment sent students scattering outside without masks, including football players.
Drinkwitz got of bed to check on players who were evacuated when a fire alarm went off at Todd Student Living. The Columbia Fire Department responded to a call at the apartment complex at 10:23 p.m. for a structure fire, according to the department’s call log. Todd Student Living told the Columbia Missourian that no fire occurred and alarms were triggered by someone setting off fire extinguishers in a hallway.
Drinkwitz wasn’t happy with what he found at the scene.
“I gave some of the people a pass for not having a mask on because they had to get out from a fire call. But there was a lot of people out last night not wearing masks,” he said. “It had me really concerned. I had to tell my football team I was concerned about it, too. Again, it’s a 14-day (incubation) period. Just because you feel good today doesn't mean that the virus is not still out there. That’s the biggest thing. You can't get complacent every day. There's a new opportunity to be exposed if you don't wash your hands, practice social distancing, wear your mask and stay in your personal bubble so that you can do your best to help us play.”
As for football, the Tigers returned to the practice field Tuesday after a day off Monday. Drinkwitz wasn’t overjoyed with his offense.
“We got a long way to go as a football team,” he said. “We got mentally tested and physically tested with the heat today and was proud of the way our defense responded. We’ve got to become mentally tougher on the offensive side of the football at a lot of positions. We have a lot of growth to do and not a lot of time to do it.”
• Last week the team posted a practice video of transfer Dionte Smith scoring a touchdown on a long run. The walk-on came to Mizzou from Raytown, Mo., by way MidAmerica Nazarene University and Coffeyville Community College.
“We got some tape on him and was really impressed with the speed in high school,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s done a nice job so far in camp arm, earned a number (31) and scored a touchdown in the last scrimmage. He continues to find his way up the depth chart with consistency.”
Wide receiver Barrett Banister revealed that Smith is known around the team as Boo.
“I think it's the same recurring theme that you saw whenever I talked about like Damon (Hazelton) and KeKe (Chism),” Banister said. “They're a good person when they come into the room. Boo’s a guy that you can always talk to. He's always got a smile on his face. He’s fun to be around. I think that's a lot of what makes you a good football player. If you're feeling good out there and you're always having good thoughts in your head that's a big part of having fun out there and bring your best game out.”
• With the NCAA’s decision last week to grant every fall athlete another year of eligibility whether or not they play a full season, the 2020 season amounts to a free year of football. Asked about the decision, Drinkwitz didn’t take a hard stance one way or the other.
“I don’t really approach the season any different,” he said. “It is a free season with the opportunity (from the NCAA), but we’ve got seniors and juniors that want to put good tape out there so they can get their NFL evaluations. We're trying to earn positions. That it won't affect. I mean obviously there's no such thing as a redshirt (this year), but there is a travel squad. So you're still gonna have to make the travel squad. And at home games we can only play 80 people. We weren't planning on redshirting many people. We’ve only got 81 scholarships because the NCAA felt like that was what's best for Mizzou and about nine other penalties.”
