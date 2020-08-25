Drinkwitz: Next two weeks are crucial for Mizzou, SEC

On Saturday, the Boone County health department shut down the outdoor pool at the Brookside Midtown apartment complex after photos emerged of an estimated crowd of more than 100 people at the pool. It was the second time in six days the health department cited the pool for not following COVID-19 regulations for social distancing.

Drinkwitz got of bed to check on players who were evacuated when a fire alarm went off at Todd Student Living. The Columbia Fire Department responded to a call at the apartment complex at 10:23 p.m. for a structure fire, according to the department’s call log. Todd Student Living told the Columbia Missourian that no fire occurred and alarms were triggered by someone setting off fire extinguishers in a hallway.

“I gave some of the people a pass for not having a mask on because they had to get out from a fire call. But there was a lot of people out last night not wearing masks,” he said. “It had me really concerned. I had to tell my football team I was concerned about it, too. Again, it’s a 14-day (incubation) period. Just because you feel good today doesn't mean that the virus is not still out there. That’s the biggest thing. You can't get complacent every day. There's a new opportunity to be exposed if you don't wash your hands, practice social distancing, wear your mask and stay in your personal bubble so that you can do your best to help us play.”