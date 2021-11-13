Drinkwitz on Mizzou after Saturday's win: "We got two games left to figure it out."

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Here’s everything Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said after Saturday’s 31-28 win over South Carolina.
Opening Statement…
"Great team win for us. Always good to keep the Mayor’s Cup where it belongs in the city of Columbia. You like that? Could’ve gone either Columbia. Really good to have it right here. Really, really proud of our team. Adversity, the first quarter didn’t start out the way we wanted. Isaiah McGuire makes a hell of a play, we’re able to flip it, go down and score, capture momentum again at the end of the half to go up three right there. The third quarter, I thought we kind of held our own. Obviously, the defense got the fumble for a touchdown. Offensively, we scored again. Obviously, up three scores in the fourth quarter, cannot have two turnovers, disappointed with that, but extremely proud of our team for finding a way to win. Tyler Badie rushing for over 200 yards, our defensive line held them to less than 60 yards overall. That’s a great way to find a win. We’re still an incomplete team. We’re still an incomplete team, so to find a way to win these games is really big, put us in a position in these last two games to find a way to go to a bowl game."
On why rush defense was better…
"I think our linebackers are playing downhill and fitting gaps really well. I think we’re being more structurally sound with how we play the run game and keeping contain and leverage and I think we’re tackling better."
On putting Brady Cook in for final drive…
"I felt like we were going to need the quarterback run. And Connor wasn’t moving the way we wanted him to. That last pick, we needed somebody who could be able to be a threat with his legs. After that last holding call or whatever, it was a nice job of Brady to get us back in position to get a manageable third down."
On if he considered putting in Tyler Macon at quarterback…
"Going into the game, I knew I couldn’t prepare all three quarterbacks to play. Connor was able to practice and so I knew I couldn’t get all three ready. So, I went with more of Connor, Brady gameplan going into it. That’s what it was."
On what he’s happiest about…
“A win. They’re hard to get in the SEC especially when you don’t play particularly well in the fourth quarter offensively and have two turnovers. So to find a way to gut it out, for Tyler Badie again just like the Vanderbilt game, just like the Central Michigan game to find a way to eat up the clock and rush the ball the way he did. That was a big one for us.”
On what being an incomplete team means…
“We got two games left to figure it out. We still got a long way to go to be where we want to be, where all the fans want us to be, where as a team we want to be. But we’re showing signs of improvement, we’re showing signs of togetherness, we’re showing signs of things that we want to do, but again, when you have two turnovers in the fourth quarter up three possessions, that’s like beating your head against a wall.”
On the turnover right after the flag on Akayleb Evans…
“They just let it bother me. Proud of them. It’s a next play mentality. Play this play, each play has a life of its own.”
On the Mookie Cooper touchdown...
“Really a great throw, great route by Mookie Cooper. We kind of set it up. Connor actually took a pretty big shot on that play. I was proud of his toughness for standing in there and making that throw. We had something earlier, maybe the second drive of the game, we got Mookie open on a matchup and had pressure and ended up taking a sack right there. We came back to something similar to it, sured up the protection and were able to get an explosive play.”
On the field goal before halftime…
“We actually practiced it on Friday. It’s called May Day field goal. We had an alert. We honestly didn’t think any way in the world on that pass we were either going to be short or it would be incomplete. For those guys to recognize it. We’d set it in the huddle, to get out there and get that off was pretty good. Good coaching by coach Link.”
On the defense forcing turnovers…
“It was unbelievable. They held their side of the ball down. Everytime I looked up, the quarterback was scrambling one way or the other. Got negated on some big plays with some penalties that we’ve got to clean up. Really proud of the way they performed.”
On Isaiah McGuire…
“I don’t know how many times I’ve seen somebody make a tackle and a fumble on the same play. It’s pretty impressive. I know he had pressure, I don’t know how many sacks he had. He’s been our most consistent defensive lineman. He talked about on Monday wanting to play fast this week. That’s what showed up.”
On wanting to get to a bowl game…
“That’s the whole goal right now. That’s the whole goal. We’ve got seniors that deserve an opportunity to go. We’re going to have to rally together and find a way to play better and get better this week and we’re going to do that.”
On Mookie Cooper’s game…
“Disappointed for him to have that (fumble.) I know that’s uncharacteristic of him and uncharacteristic of our football team to put the ball on the ground like that, but I’m not going to let it outshine his performance and the good things he did.”
On if he normally game plans for two quarterbacks…
“No. I normally just game plan. Then, the backup quarterback gets the reps and is prepared for his opportunity. But last week when we knew Connor wasn’t going, then we were able to get two quarterbacks ready based off what we felt like their strengths were. This week, I just wanted to go with a singular gameplan. I knew I wasn’t going to be able to split reps three ways and get three quarterbacks ready."
On Bazelak’s health...
“I don’t know. I was celebrating in the locker room. I didn’t get a chance to speak to the trainer about it yet. We’ll probably evaluate him Monday. I like the whole questionable deal and keeping that dragged out all week. We’ll probably just go with that.”
On the first touchdown drive…
“We felt like we could get to the perimeter on them. They play a six technique and a seven technique so we felt like we could get outside without having to utilize our outside zone schemes. We were able to do a couple of those. We actually stole the play on the goalline from the Packers. They ran it last year and we said that was a pretty cool play. It’s called popsicle.”
On if the interceptions from Bazelak were related to his health...
“No, just really poor decisions, really poor decisions.”
On what he said to Bazelak after the second interception...
“We’re going with Brady.”
On how he will approach the quarterback position moving forward…
“I’ll sit down tomorrow and evaluate the tape and look at who gives us the best chance to win. Who’s played the best, who gives us the best chance to win.”
On how Cook and Macon responded at Georgia…
“I said it on Tuesday, I said it after the game, I was really proud of the way they competed. I was proud of the toughness that they showed in that environment, but we got to continue to play better in order to give ourselves a chance to win.”
On the big plays…
“It just gives yourself momentum. Momentum is so hard to get. When you get it, you got to keep it. There was a lot of back and forth with those. Really, the only momentum they got is when we gave the ball away. We can’t do that. But really proud of our defense for answering the bell every time.”
On how at the beginning of the year there were questions about Badie’s size leading a team...
“There’s no question now.”
On what point he realized he didn’t have to rest Badie...
“I don’t know. I was the one who had the questions. I didn’t know. That dude is tough as nails. If there’s a better running back in our conference, I can’t wait to see him.”
On Badie’s ability to bounce back…
“As much as we’re giving Tyler credit, our offensive line and tight ends deserve a lot of credit too. Those guys are blocking their butts off. Javon Foster played outstanding tonight. I don’t know if y’all realized, we started Bobby Lawrence at right tackle. In the first series of the game, he comes out. We have to move our right guard Woody to right tackle, we get to give EJ all the reps at right guard. What we did tonight, was with a pass work defense. Our offensive line, we were very limited in what we could call and how we could call it. Kudos to Marcus Johnson for having those guys ready and ready to play, but we were really leaning on Javon to run our outside zones and to be an effective player. On that unbalanced score at the fourth quarter that Tyler had, we went to an outside zone to Woody’s side and Woody and EJ had an unbelievable combination block that really sprung that. As much credit as we want to give to Tyler, so proud of the offensive line. Bobby Lawrence got the start tonight. He was on scout team last week. He got bumped up this week. Extremely proud of those guys and we gotta get some guys back off the injured reserve.”
On Mookie Cooper behind the scenes…
“It’s been a process for Mookie to get back to where he wants to be. Obviously got dinged up in fall camp and felt like this week he was the healthiest he’s been which he showed that on that long touchdown route.”
On if Hyrin White’s injury is long-term…
“If you know any help right there, we could sure use it. We hope to have him back. Those ankle sprains are real difficult to know when you’re gonna be able to come back from. Zeke Powell got hurt in practice. So, we’re a little bit beat up right now.”
On the depth of the offensive line…
It’s a tip of the hat to our offensive line coach for having these guys ready and making sure that we can put a product that gives us a chance to be successful. He did that again tonight. Our tight ends do such a great job in the run game too. Daniel Parker, Niko Hea, Messiah Swinson all three really did a nice job. I’ll tell you what, our perimeter blocking was as good as it’s been.”
On the opportunities ahead of Missouri...
“Got two great opportunities left and an opportunity to play Florida at home. Gonna need our fans loud and gonna have to have our best stuff on both sides of the ball.”
On if he’s hoping for snow against Florida...