Drinkwitz on Mizzou after Saturday's win: "We got two games left to figure it out."

“It just gives yourself momentum. Momentum is so hard to get. When you get it, you got to keep it. There was a lot of back and forth with those. Really, the only momentum they got is when we gave the ball away. We can’t do that. But really proud of our defense for answering the bell every time.”

“As much as we’re giving Tyler credit, our offensive line and tight ends deserve a lot of credit too. Those guys are blocking their butts off. Javon Foster played outstanding tonight. I don’t know if y’all realized, we started Bobby Lawrence at right tackle. In the first series of the game, he comes out. We have to move our right guard Woody to right tackle, we get to give EJ all the reps at right guard. What we did tonight, was with a pass work defense. Our offensive line, we were very limited in what we could call and how we could call it. Kudos to Marcus Johnson for having those guys ready and ready to play, but we were really leaning on Javon to run our outside zones and to be an effective player. On that unbalanced score at the fourth quarter that Tyler had, we went to an outside zone to Woody’s side and Woody and EJ had an unbelievable combination block that really sprung that. As much credit as we want to give to Tyler, so proud of the offensive line. Bobby Lawrence got the start tonight. He was on scout team last week. He got bumped up this week. Extremely proud of those guys and we gotta get some guys back off the injured reserve.”