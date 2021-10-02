Drinkwitz on Mizzou loss to Vols: "We weren't ready today."

“You really got one of two options. You either circle up as teammates and coaches and fight for each other and fight your way out of this or you point fingers and you blame. When you walk out of that building, everybody is going to tell you it wasn’t your fault, it was somebody else’s fault. They’re going to point stuff out on social media, whatever. But at the end of the day, the only people who can solve it are in that room. It’s coaches and players working together as a team. We’re not doing that right now. That’s on me. I told them if you come back to work tomorrow, come back as a team. We’re going to work as a team. We’re going to find a way to improve. I don’t know what the ceiling is for this team, but it’s got to be better than it was today.”