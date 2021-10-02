Drinkwitz on Mizzou loss to Vols: "We weren't ready today."

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Here's everything Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said after Saturday's 62-24 loss to Tennessee.
Opening statement ...
“To say I’m disappointed is an understatement. It’s my responsibility to have this team prepared and ready to play and to represent this university in the right way and I didn’t do my job today. We’ll get back to work tomorrow to get it corrected. This was uncharacteristic of this football team. This football team has been a team that fights. We weren’t ready today and that’s on me as the head football coach and we will work to correct that and to be better. We got a long way to go. But it starts with me and doing everything I can to make sure that we make forward progress and we didn’t do that today. We took a step back today. But it doesn’t have to define us. We can keep moving forward and that’s what we’re going to do."
On the idea behind the modified defensive formation…
“Just to try to throw them off balance. We thought we could fit the gaps and maybe get the runs to bounce a little bit, but weren’t able to maintain our gap integrity and gave up some big runs.”
On if he’s considered a change at defensive coordinator…
“I just stepped off the football field. I haven’t even considered anything like that. So, I have no comment or anything like that.”
On if there were any changes they made to the run defense this week …
“We practiced what they did all week. I thought we practiced fast. I thought we got everything lined up. Obviously, it wasn’t effective.”
On his message to the players in the locker room…
“You really got one of two options. You either circle up as teammates and coaches and fight for each other and fight your way out of this or you point fingers and you blame. When you walk out of that building, everybody is going to tell you it wasn’t your fault, it was somebody else’s fault. They’re going to point stuff out on social media, whatever. But at the end of the day, the only people who can solve it are in that room. It’s coaches and players working together as a team. We’re not doing that right now. That’s on me. I told them if you come back to work tomorrow, come back as a team. We’re going to work as a team. We’re going to find a way to improve. I don’t know what the ceiling is for this team, but it’s got to be better than it was today.”
On if effort was an issue…
“I don’t think so. Not when you stop a team on the goal line, fourth down. You could’ve easily just gave them the end zone. We didn’t do that. Our offense went 99 yards and scored. They were still fighting. They were still fighting. We weren’t executing, but we were still fighting.”
On how deflating a loss like this is in front of a home crowd…
“Very deflating. We want to protect Faurot Field. I know people work really hard to pay their money to buy tickets and we disappointed them today. We’re not going to let it define us. We’ll fight.”
On the unblocked blitzers in the first half getting to Bazelak…
“I’ll have to watch the tape to figure that out.”
On if the rough start took him out of his game plan…
“I think the biggest issue was the interception kinda put us in a really bad spot. I believe it was 21-3 at that time. Trying to get just back into a point and try to get an explosive play. We throw an interception, goes 28-3, then we go back down and score. At that point, it’s an uphill battle and kinda changes the way you’re trying to attack everything.”
On if Tennessee did anything on offense that Missouri’s defense wasn’t expecting…
“I don’t believe so.”
On who he relies on to not point fingers…
“It’s got to be everybody. We all got to block out the noise and focus on what we can control which is our attitude and our effort and our commitment to each other.”
On if there was a decision to play backup quarterbacks Tyler Macon or Brady Cook in the second half ...
“No. We need every rep we can get right now. The quarterback needs every rep he can get right now.”