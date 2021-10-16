Drinkwitz on Mizzou's loss to Texas A&M: "The slow start doomed us"

“My message was real simple. I was proud of the second half, the way they fought and how hard they played. But before we can win a championship, we can’t beat ourselves. We got a chance to get healthy through the bye week, to re-evaluate who we are and then determine what we want to do for the next five games. We have five opportunities left to represent each other and represent this state and we really got to go back to work to improve. We’ll do that starting on Tuesday.”

“We had the interception. I thought we were gonna be out with some good field position. But we weren’t because of a penalty. I was trying to make sure they didn’t get the ball back because they had all three of their timeouts and they got the ball to start the second half. So, at that point, I believe it was 28-7 and they had just driven into the red zone and gotten a turnover. If we were to do something and give them the ball back and them get a chance to score then they would start the second half, the game would be over. I thought if we could go three-and-out and score, cut it to 14 and see how it played out, which is exactly how it played. Look I get it, everybody’s got opinions on how to play the game out. Strategically, I didn’t think with 30 minutes left in the game, to put ourselves in jeopardy by a turnover, which we had already committed two, or something or let them call timeout. They called a timeout on third down and we had to convert. That’s the strategy. I understand people are upset with it, but it’s how you try to win.”