Drinkwitz on Mizzou's OT win: 'That’s a good old fashioned SEC football game'

“I don’t know if y’all know this, but we actually practice. We practice Tuesday and Wednesday tackling circuits and stuff. We’ve been practicing. I think so many teams at this time of the year are just trying to get the season over with. Our teams are playing for something. They’re playing for each other and they’re trying to get better and that's a good sign.”

On using the timeouts late in the fourth quarter …

“I was trying to see … one, we want to make them execute a special teams play. Can we make them execute a punt? Y’all remember the Michigan-Michigan State game. And he had a punt shanked earlier in the game that would’ve put us in field goal range. Put the play in their hands. When we got the ball obviously with two seconds left, there was no reason to risk anything.”

On if the play calls rely on Badie even when he isn’t getting the ball…

“They were playing something totally different tonight. They were playing a base defense with the same linebacker. They were going with a 4-2-5. It was a little bit different than what we expected. We were just struggling.”

On where this team has improved to get to a bowl and what he’s most proud of…