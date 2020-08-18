Drinkwitz on QB decision: 'We ain’t telling nobody'

COLUMBIA, Mo. — After two days of preseason practices Eliah Drinkwitz isn’t ready to name Missouri’s starting quarterback. That’s not a surprise.
But Drinkwitz went as far to say Tuesday that he won’t name a starting quarterback — at least not publicly.
The quarterback who takes the first snap against Alabama on Sept. 26 will be Missouri’s starter. Drinkwitz hasn’t put a timetable on the decision.
“Yeah, I mean, whenever we decide on who our quarterback we'll figure that out,” he said during Tuesday’s media video conference on Zoom. “Maybe it's tomorrow. Maybe it's six weeks from now. I don't really know. So, we're not in any rush. Those things usually reveal themselves pretty easily. So we'll figure it out. And I'll just break the news for you all now: I ain't announcing it. So, don’t worry about it week one. We ain’t telling nobody. Everybody is going to have to guess. It’s going to have to be used as an advantage for us.”
This isn’t the first time Drinkwitz has gone into a preseason camp without an established starter at the position, but it’s the first time he doesn’t plan to officially announce his starter before the first game.
Why now?
“The person who's going to play us first has no idea if they're going to scout Washington tape, UAB tape, TCU tape, App State tape, N.C. State tape,” said Drinkwitz, naming off several programs where he and his offensive staffers coached most recently. “They don't know which quarterback to prepare for, whether they're going to watch a high school tape from a kid. They don't know if they’re going to watch the Arkansas game from last year, the Georgia game last year, TCU games from two years ago. I'm just creating a workload for somebody. So, poor G.A.s and Q.C.s.”
G.A.s are graduate assistants and Q.C.s are quality control coaches, the staff underlings typically responsible for compiling opponent game film for coaches to study.
Fortunately for Mizzou’s first opponent, Alabama’s Nick Saban has an armada of staffers to handle such chores.
Drinkwitz clearly hopes to maintain a bit of a mystery when it comes to his QB. Mizzou has four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, three of whom have played some at the college level, as he noted in his comment. Junior Taylor Powell and redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak played some last year, both against Georgia and Arkansas. Junior Shawn Robinson started seven games at TCU in 2018.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.