Drinkwitz on QB decision: 'We ain’t telling nobody'

“Yeah, I mean, whenever we decide on who our quarterback we'll figure that out,” he said during Tuesday’s media video conference on Zoom. “Maybe it's tomorrow. Maybe it's six weeks from now. I don't really know. So, we're not in any rush. Those things usually reveal themselves pretty easily. So we'll figure it out. And I'll just break the news for you all now: I ain't announcing it. So, don’t worry about it week one. We ain’t telling nobody. Everybody is going to have to guess. It’s going to have to be used as an advantage for us.”