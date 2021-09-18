Drinkwitz on win over SEMO win: "We treated this week like it was the Super Bowl"

“It’s one game at a time. You got to play to a standard and I thought we did a nice job of playing to a standard that we wanted to do. In the way that we wanted to play, you got to convert third downs, you got to stop the run, you got to get off the field. We were able to do all those things very effectively in the first half. In the second half, I knew that we were going on the road and also know that crazy things can happen like targeting where you would miss guys in the first half. Injuries play a factor because you have games moving forward. We were playing true freshmen who literally have not been over on the defensive side of the ball all week because they’ve been running scout team. We would’ve had a better chance to run SEMO’s defense against SEMO’s offense right there because they hadn't been on the defensive side of the ball except for fall camp. It is what it is. You try to survive on talent, pretty vanilla. I take a lot of confidence away from what we were able to do and the improvements that we made and won the game.”