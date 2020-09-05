Drinkwitz refreshed by encouraging scrimmage from Mizzou's offense

As for the action on the field, Drinkwitz seemed more encouraged by his offense.

“We got a couple first downs, which was a huge positive,” he said. “We scored a couple of touchdowns, which, again, was a huge positive. I thought our guys did a nice job of staying in front of the chains and staying out of negative plays, which has been an issue for us in all the live ball situations. Today we didn’t have those and it allowed us to function and call some manageable third downs. I thought our wideouts did as good a job as they've done making contested catches and winning versus man to man situations. Our quarterbacks did a nice job of recognizing man-zone coverage and finding their answers in the progression of it.

“Honestly, it was refreshing. It reminded me we can still coach a little bit around here to be honest. So it was good to see that offensively.”

“Consequently, defensively we got to do a better job stopping guys on third downs and getting them behind the sticks on first downs.”

As for the quarterbacks, Drinkwitz didn’t share any stats or individual highlights from the competition, but, again, he sounded pleased with what he saw.