Drinkwitz refreshed by encouraging scrimmage from Mizzou's offense

COLUMBIA, Mo. - On the day Mizzou was scheduled to kick off the 2020 season, the Tigers instead held their second preseason scrimmage on Saturday, now three weeks away from the season’s official start.
Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz visited with reporters on Zoom after putting the Tigers through a scrimmage of between 125-150 snaps on Faurot Field.
The good news for the offense: The quarterbacks moved the ball and didn’t throw any interceptions.
The good news for the defense: Ryan Walters’ unit collected a pair of takeaways and had a goal-line stand.
“If I was fired up about the offense (then) I’m ticked off about the defense,” Drinkwitz said. “If I’m fired about the defense I’m ticked off about the offense. So there was good give and take both sides.”
There were also a handful of regulars on the sideline held out with injuries: Linebacker Chad Bailey will miss two to three weeks with a hand injury; offensive tackle Hyrin White was out with a shoulder injury; defensive tackle Markell Utsey was out with an upper torso injury; running back Elijah Young was out with a shoulder injury; running back Simi Bikare (hamstring) and wide receivers Maurice Massey (lower knee) and Damon Hazelton (soft tissue) also missed the scrimmage. Hazelton, the transfer from Virginia Tech and the team's most accomplished offseason addition, is one of the few newcomers who hasn't earned a jersey number.
As for the action on the field, Drinkwitz seemed more encouraged by his offense.
“We got a couple first downs, which was a huge positive,” he said. “We scored a couple of touchdowns, which, again, was a huge positive. I thought our guys did a nice job of staying in front of the chains and staying out of negative plays, which has been an issue for us in all the live ball situations. Today we didn’t have those and it allowed us to function and call some manageable third downs. I thought our wideouts did as good a job as they've done making contested catches and winning versus man to man situations. Our quarterbacks did a nice job of recognizing man-zone coverage and finding their answers in the progression of it.
“Honestly, it was refreshing. It reminded me we can still coach a little bit around here to be honest. So it was good to see that offensively.”
“Consequently, defensively we got to do a better job stopping guys on third downs and getting them behind the sticks on first downs.”
As for the quarterbacks, Drinkwitz didn’t share any stats or individual highlights from the competition, but, again, he sounded pleased with what he saw.
“I thought they did a nice job of again continuing to grow,” he said. “This is the first time they're going through some of these pass concepts and now today you could tell was the first time they felt comfortable calling the reps, knowing the answer. ‘Man, I'm going here. Zone, so I'm going here.’ It's a progression. ‘I'm working through all this. This is the look I want this play. So, they're growing. A couple made some plays scrambling today, which was really nice. That's an added dimension that you always got to have, your ability to escape when everybody's covered or not. It’s big for us. I think they did a nice job. I don't have the stats in front of me, but they didn't throw an interception, which was nice. It’s the first time we've done that in a couple of days. So that was positive.”
Asked specifically about Shawn Robinson, the team’s most experienced quarterback, Drinkwitz chose his words carefully. He's vowed not to announce a starting quarterback before the Sept. 26 opener against No. 3 Alabama and continues to stick with that plan.
“Shawn does a nice job understanding what we're trying to do and plays within the framework of who he is as a quarterback," he said. "Throws the ball well, runs the ball well.”
Drinkwitz hasn’t hid the fact that his offensive line has dealt with injuries and missed time because of COVID-19 cases. On Saturday, the Tigers were able to stick with the same starting five with the first unit. This much we know: Mike Maietti is playing center; Case Cook is at guard (he’s played mostly right guard during his career); and Larry Borom is at tackle. He worked on the right side during the spring.
“Honestly, I think for them, it's very similar to the quarterbacks,” Drinkwitz said. “We were rotating a lot of guys. We had some guys in quarantine. We had some guys with COVID. We had some guys with some injuries. We’ve just been rotating a group and I think today is the first time that we've really played with the same five for five or six consecutive practices. It’s been a really nice. They're starting to work together and then starting to understand how to play with each other and create that unit. I think Coach (Marcus) Johnson has done an outstanding job just to develop these guys’ demeanor and how we want to play and what kind of effort we want to play with.”
“Today,” he added, “was probably the best day they've had in protection, which gives your quarterback the freedom to sit in the pocket and then gives your wideouts the chance to make contested catches. So that was good to see today.”
On Maietti, the graduate transfer from Rutgers, Drinkwitz said, “his leadership has been invaluable.”
“He's done a great job just anchoring (the line),” Drinkwitz said. “Our defense is very multiple in what they do and transitioning from odd to even (fronts). They've done a lot more even front and movements than they have in the past. Coach Walters and Coach Gibbs, along with what we've brought in from some things we've done in the past for me schematically, just being able to put those things together and creating issues has has been tough. But Maietti has seen a lot of it before because of his experience starting at center. He's been able to keep guys calm and communicate, echo calls and he knows what we're thinking.”
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.