Drinkwitz rewards Mizzou coaches with new contracts, plus one staff promotion

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Heading into Eli Drinkwitz’ second season at Mizzou, several of his returning assistant coaches have agreed to new two-year contracts, including one substantial promotion. MU's athletics department is projecting a budget shortfall of nearly $30 million as a result of the pandemic, but the one sport that continues to drive the most revenue is the one sport that continues to push spending on salaries. The Tigers are coming off a 5-5 season and third-place finish in the Southeastern Conference East Division.

Marcus Johnson (offensive line), Bush Hamdan (receivers), Charlie Harbison (defensive backs), D.J. Smith (linebackers), Casey Woods (tight ends) and Erik Link (special teams coordinator) all have two new two-year deals through Feb. 28, 2023.

Johnson also has a new title for 2021: assistant head coach and run game coordinator. Johnson’s new two-year deal and salary increase are still being finalized, an MU official confirmed Wednesday. Johnson was entering the second year of a two-year deal that paid him $500,000, a $300,000 base salary and $200,000 in non-salary compensation. Ole Miss, Johnson’s alma mater, has been in the market for an offensive line coach since firing Randy Clements after the Rebels’ spring game last month. Johnson’s new title and raise could have been spurred by Ole Miss’ search for a replacement. Johnson played for the Rebels from 2001-04.