The ink is dry. Missouri has a football coach, who’s already on the road recruiting for his 2020 signing class.
Now, though, let’s take a closer look at Eliah Drinkwitz’s lucrative Missouri contract and put the six-year deal in perspective. This is a contract that in some ways breaks the mold for typical Mizzou football coaching deals.
It’s a six-year contract with a $450,000 base salary and another $3.55 million guaranteed in supplemental income, which adds up to $4 million a year in guaranteed salary. Among college football coaches making $4 million this year, only one is in his 30s, Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley, 36, who's five months younger than Drinkwitz and making nearly $6.4 million, per USA Today's annual salary list. (New Florida State coach Mike Norvell, 38, just missed the $4 million cut, agreeing to a six-year deal with a reported salary of $3.7 million.)
In addition to his six-year deal, Drinkwitz has a clause that’s similar to Cuonzo Martin’s contract: If during the 2020 or 2021 seasons Mizzou wins eight games or a bowl game, another year is added to the contract and his annual salary gets a $100,000 increase for each remaining year. So, if the Tigers win eight games or a bowl in 2020, his deal extends through the 2026 season and his salary goes up to $4.1 million.
Drinkwitz receives the STANDARD PERKS for a Mizzou head coach:
Country club membership
Two courtesy cars
Suite and premium access for home football games
Four premium tickets for home basketball games
Access to all other home sporting events
Spouse and family travel on team charter
INCENTIVES PACKAGE
He has an “Aspirational Academic” clause that’s not defined in the term sheet distributed to media, but is worth $25,000 annually.
Drinkwitz earns a $25,000 bonus for winning a 10th regular-season game, plus another $25,000 for 11 wins and another $25,000 for winning 12 games. The victory incentive maxes out at $75,000.
If the Tigers finish the season in the final Top 25 he makes $25,000. (The term sheet didn’t specify which poll, but this clause likely kicks in for the AP, coaches or College football Playoff poll.)
If the Tigers participate in the SEC championship game he makes $100,000. If the Tigers win the SEC championship game, that bonus jumps to $150,000.
If he’s voted SEC Coach of the Year by the media or league coaches he makes $25,000.
If he’s voted national coach of the year by a national poll or organization, he makes $50,000.
Now for the bowl incentives:
For a lower-tier bowl after the SEC Group of Six*: $50,000
For an SEC Group of Six bowl or the Citrus: $100,000
For a non-semifinal playoff bowl: $150,000
For a semifinal playoff bowl: $250,000
For reaching the playoff championship game: $300,000
For winning the national championship game: $500,000
* Starting in 2020, the SEC Group of Six will be the Outback (Tampa), Music City (Nashville), Gator (Jacksonville), Texas (Houston), Liberty (Memphis) and Belk (Charlotte) or Las Vegas. Beginning in 2020, the Belk and Las Vegas Bowls will take an SEC team in alternating years. The Belk Bowl will also have a new title sponsor.
The maximum bowl bonus Drinkwitz can make is $500,000. If Mizzou makes the playoff, wins the semifinal but loses in the championship game he makes only the $300,000 bonus, not the additional $250,000 bonus for making the four-team playoff.
Drinkwitz's incentives package maxes out at $850,000, far less than Odom's package, which could reach $1.8 million if he hit every clause. According to the term sheet released Tuesday, Drinkwitz's contract does not include a bonus that's tied to football attendance or ticket sales. In Odom's latest contract, any year that Mizzou made more than $11.7 million in ticket revenue, he was set to earn 20 percent of the amount over that threshold.
STAFF SALARY POOL
As far as staff salary pool, he’ll have $5.2 million to disperse among his 10 assistant coaches. That’s up from roughly $4.8 million for the 2019 staff, which ranked No. 21 among public institution staff pay, according to USA Today.
He’ll have another $1.2 million to spend on administrative staff, which includes executive assistants, analysts, director of operations and other football specific staffers. He’ll have a separate undisclosed salary pool for the strength and conditioning staff.
BUYOUT CLAUSES
Here’s where things have changed. For years, Missouri has used an outdated practice of using the smaller base salary to determine liquidated damages. For example, when firing Barry Odom, Missouri only owes him his base salary ($450,000) for every year left on his deal, which amounted to $2.25 million. Under Drinkwitz’s contract, if he’s fired without cause, which means he hasn’t violated any clauses in his contract, the school owes him 70 percent of the total annual compensation for the rest of his contract. If he’s fired after two years, that means Mizzou owes him 70 percent of $16 million — or $11.2 million. Were that the case in Odom’s contract, his buyout with five years left would be nearly $11 million instead of $2.25 million. This is an incredibly coach-friendly evolution of the Missouri buyout process. Martin’s contract is structured similarity. As for the buyout, 50 percent is payable within 30 days while the other half can be paid back in monthly installments for the remainder of the term and subject to mitigation.
If Mizzou fires Drinkwitz for cause, all payments and benefits end on the day he’s fired.
If Drinkwitz leaves Mizzou before his contract is up, he owes Mizzou $6 million if he leaves before Jan. 15, 2021; $4 million before Jan. 15, 2022; $3 million if before Jan. 15, 2023; $2 million if before Jan. 15, 2024; and $1 million if before Jan. 15, 2025.
APPALACHIAN STATE BUYOUT
Missouri will cover Drinkwitz’s buyout at his previous school. His buyout was approximately $1.7 million, the Winston Salem Journal reported.
MOVING EXPENSES/TRANSITION HOUSING
Missouri will cover up to 5 percent of Drinkwitz’s base salary, or $22,500, for moving expenses, subject to the school’s normal policies, plus a lump sum of $25,000 to cover any ancillary moving expenses. Drinkwitz will have access to a university-owned condo for temporary housing for up to six months free of charge, the value of which may be subject to income tax.
Where does Drinkwitz’s salary stack up nationally? It goes without saying contracts are subject to change this offseason, but Drinkwitz’s $4 million salary would rank 28th among 2019 salaries, tied with LSU’s Ed Orgeron, Illinois’ Lovie Smith and Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente.
The following coaches make less in 2019 than what Drinkwitz will make in 2020:
Washington State’s Mike Leach (139 FBS wins)
Virginia’s Bronco Mendenhall (124 FBS wins)
UCLA’s Chip Kelly (three Pac-12 titles, four consecutive BCS bowls)
North Carolina’s Mack Brown (250 FBS wins, national championship)
Plus, Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt and Louisville’s Scott Satterfield — the coach who spent five years building Appalachian State into the Sun Belt power that Drinkwitz took over last year.
Drinkwitz also will make more than the SEC's other two new coaches, at least next season: Arkansas signed Sam Pittman to a five-year deal with a $3 million salary. Ole Miss will pay Lane Kiffin an average of $4.05 million over the length of his four-year deal, but he starts at $3.9 million in 2020.
This season, there are 31 head coaches making $4 million. Three have already been fired: Charlie Strong (South Florida), Willie Taggart (Florida State) and Chad Morris (Arkansas). A fourth has announced he’s stepping down after the bowl season, Chris Petersen at Washington.
Like all those zeroes behind his new salary, age is just a number for the new boss of the Tigers.
“There's a Scripture that talks about ‘Let no one despise your youth but to work with all your might,’” Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “It talks about being diligent in your speech and your actions and your conduct in order to prove that you're worthy of the opportunity that has been presented to yourself. So I don't apologize for being young. It's not a detriment. It's just is what it is. And so what, we're going to attack it. It’s not a big deal.”
The big deal — 24 million ways big — belongs to the new coach.