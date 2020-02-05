Drinkwitz's first Mizzou class ends with signing day drama, jubilation

Luper will also recruit the Dallas metro area, while special teams coordinator Erik Link will handle several Midwest states, including Iowa, Minnesota and Illinois.

“The state of Missouri has to be our strength in recruiting,” Drinkwitz said. “It has to be. Wee have to close the borders. We have to emphasize our state do a great job of evaluating and make it a strength. That's the point of emphasis that I made to our staff. We're going to see the high schools in this state. We're going to see the players and we're going to evaluate them. That doesn't mean we're going to take every player in the state. It means we're going to take the kids that we believe can help us win the SEC East. And we're going to trust our evaluation and our eyes and ears. We're going to be in those schools to make those evaluations. Then once that's completed, then we will go to supplemental areas.”

DRINKWITZ ZINGS HOGS

Drinkwitz wants to make the Missouri-Arkansas rivalry a real thing. He lobbed some zingers at the Razorbacks back in December. He had another jab Wednesday in the context of a longer answer about surprises the staff came across during this recruiting cycle.