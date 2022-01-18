Drinkwitz shuffles Mizzou offensive staff with Peeler's addition

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri's reshuffled offensive staff for 2022 is in place. On Tuesday, the Tigers officially announced the addition of former Texas State offensive coordinator Jacob Peeler as the team's new wide receivers coach. Peeler's addition changes Bush Hamdan's assignment to quarterbacks. Hamdan's title had been quarterbacks/receivers coach the last two seasons, but he mostly worked with the receivers while the quarterbacks were under head coach Eli Drinkwitz's watch. Hamdan now moves back to his natural position: He played quarterback in college at Boise State and has coached the position at several stops, including Arkansas State, Washington and with the Atlanta Falcons.
Peeler, a Mississippi native, has recent SEC experience with three seasons at Ole Miss (2017-19) as the Rebels' receivers coach, serving as the position coach for standout NFL wideouts A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf. Before Ole Miss, Peeler spent four years at California-Berkeley as receivers coach and a graduate assistant. From 2009-12, Peeler coached at Louisiana Tech, his alma mater where he played along the offensive line in 2005-06.
An offensive staff position came open when tight ends coach Casey Woods left the staff last month for the coordinator position at SMU. Special teams coordinator Erik Link will now also coach tight ends.
“Coach Peeler has a proven ability to recruit and develop student-athletes,” Drinkwitz said. “Adding Jacob and his coaching experience is an opportunity to strengthen our staff, and utilize our coaching staff better moving forward.”
“I respect and appreciate the culture Coach Drinkwitz is building here at Missouri,” Peeler said. “It’s an exciting time for the program. I look forward to working with the staff and student-athletes as we strive for success, on and off the field.”
Peeler's contract terms were not immediately available.
Drinkwitz has one more opening for an on-field coaching role on the defensive side after cornerback coach Aaron Fletcher's departure for Arizona State.