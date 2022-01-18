Drinkwitz shuffles Mizzou offensive staff with Peeler's addition

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri's reshuffled offensive staff for 2022 is in place. On Tuesday, the Tigers officially announced the addition of former Texas State offensive coordinator Jacob Peeler as the team's new wide receivers coach. Peeler's addition changes Bush Hamdan's assignment to quarterbacks. Hamdan's title had been quarterbacks/receivers coach the last two seasons, but he mostly worked with the receivers while the quarterbacks were under head coach Eli Drinkwitz's watch. Hamdan now moves back to his natural position: He played quarterback in college at Boise State and has coached the position at several stops, including Arkansas State, Washington and with the Atlanta Falcons.