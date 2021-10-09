Drinkwitz: "This program is going to be built on competition ... This ain't Ted Lasso."

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Here's everything Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz had to say after the Tigers' 48-35 victory over North Texas on Saturday.
Opening statement ...
"Great to get a win on homecoming. Obviously a little but more exciting at the end than we wanted. Really proud of the effort we got. We started off on defense forcing a turnover, offense was able to capitalize. Then we held them, went down and scored again. I thought we did a nice job in the first half playing complimentary football. In the second half, offensively we just didn’t play very well in the third quarter. We weren’t able to sustain drives and then gave up some explosive plays on defense late in the game which we’ll have to go back and correct and look at and figure out where those were. Good to get a win. Proud of Mekhi Wingo, Trajan Jeffcoat on the interception. Obviously, we had two fumble recoveries. I think Kris-Abrams had both a fumble recovery and an interception. Really good stuff by those guys and that’s the energy and effort we got to play with on defense."
On how the defensive line responded…
"I thought they played pretty well. Specifically, we had several negative plays. I thought they rushed the passer really well. Obviously, any time you get a big man touchdown, it’s a pretty good day at the office."
On what went wrong in the second half offensively…
"We just weren’t good. I’ll have to watch the tape and see. But, it wasn't good enough. So we’ll have to figure that out. I know we had an outside zone where we threw the bubble screen and the safety drove on it. We had a couple of screens that didn’t execute the way we wanted to. We had a negative yardage play and that backed up where we didn’t get the three technique blocked. We had some mistakes, but we’ll get them fixed."
On Tyler Badie’s importance to the offense ...
"I probably can’t say enough. He’s probably the least talked about great player in the country right now. The guy is playing at an extremely high level. 200 yards rushing, three touchdowns. He refused to be tackled, the play right before half. The play in the third quarter that led to a field goal drive. He is really competing hard and he’s a special player and we really need him."
On Kris Abrams-Draine’s performance ...
“The first thing I want to know is how come every time he picks the ball off, we always have to have a replay tell us. Holy cow, that’s twice now. It was pretty easily... he was in-bounds. He’s got really good hands, ball skills, made the transition well, practices hard. He worked really hard this summer to put himself in a position to be a good player and he’s done that and capitalized."
On the decision to start Chad Bailey at linebacker…
“There was no point (to prove.) It was earned. That was how it’s going to be for the rest of the year. You come to practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and whoever practices best is going to start. We’re going to evaluate the film, see where we’re at and open it up for competition. There’s no strategy, there’s no motivational ploy. There’s just reality. Whoever practices the best is going to play. Period. This program is going to be built on competition. That’s who we are at our core and that’s who we’re going to be. That’s no motivational tactic. Man, this ain't Ted Lasso."
On if he saw the response from the team he was looking for ...
“Yeah. I thought they had great energy. I’d like to say thanks to the crowd. I thought Tiger Walk was the best that I’d seen it, ever. That was awesome. The tailgaters were fired up, there were people were lined up there. I thought the student section really brought the juice. They were great. Appreciate the fans being here and our guys were ready to play.”
On what JJ Hester has done to earn the snaps he’s getting...
“He’s got great speed and he’s a big target. Obviously, goes up and gets the football. So when his opportunity presents itself, we’re glad to give it to him.”
On adjustments under new defensive line coach Al Davis make …
“There was just a response. I don’t know if there were new calls. ... There weren’t really any new calls, it was just execution and focusing on the details. When you’re asked to crash, you get into the B-gap, get upfield. When you’re asked to chase, you chase the puller. Akial Byers was able to get a negative play there. I think it’s just making sure those guys understood playing for each other and with each other. He’s done a good job and I look forward to growth again this week."
On Mekhi Wingo’s moment interception ...
“First commitment in the 2021 class. Plays extremely hard, practices hard, does things the right way. He’s a great leader for our football team, a great representative for St. Louis. I love when he throws up the W’s. Means a lot. Know his mom’s proud of him. I’m proud of him, too.”
On running the ball being a struggle the last couple weeks and what changed tonight ...
“A commitment to it by me as a play caller. I think I just decided going into this game that we were going to make sure the run game got going and try to stay out of third and longs and try to make sure that we weren’t putting too much pressure on everybody else to be perfect. I thought we had two really crucial third downs with Keke Chism and Connor to extend drives. The first touchdown drive and that last drive right before Dawson broke it. We have the ability to throw the ball, but there’s just something about that physicality and being able to run the football and establish who you are. We did that for the most part. Disappointed in the third and that backed up series. But overall, to rush for 300 is good.”
On if Tyler Badie is more physical than he thought he could be...
“He’s got a bigger heart than I knew. He’s got a big heart. He loves this football team. He loves Mizzou. He loves competing and he’s playing at a high level. He knew we needed a spark and that sucker is gritty and he’s a really good football player.”
On if BJ Harris impressed him to see more action this week …
“We’ve seen BJ really from fall camp on and he’s done a really nice job. So we wanted him to get some carries. Dawson Downing is a really good protector on third downs. So, on his touchdown drive, we had a play called and we were checking it based off if they were not pressuring and he ended up being able to be in the game for that and really did a nice job with his opportunity on that run.”
On if Badie was injured late ...
“Nope. We pulled him out when we went up, I think, four scores. But we thought, at that point, we needed to take him of the game. Then they made the run back. That was on me, coaches decision.”
On if he thought there were improvements on the defense ...
“They were 5-of-15 on third downs. They had three turnovers. I thought there were a lot of improvements. How many negative yards plays? How many sacks? Those were all steps. It wasn’t perfect, but we didn’t think we were going to transform into the '85 Bears overnight. We’re working towards it. We took a big step. It’s a process. We still had a couple busts that we got to get cleaned up. Figure out what’s the reason we don’t cover the tight end on a drag route or why we don’t cover the tail back out of the backfield in cover three when you’re the corner that has the deep third. Other than that, cover two safety has got to stay deep on fourth-and-five, didn’t. We’ll get that fixed. It’s a process. It’s something.”