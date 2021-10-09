Drinkwitz: "This program is going to be built on competition ... This ain't Ted Lasso."

"Great to get a win on homecoming. Obviously a little but more exciting at the end than we wanted. Really proud of the effort we got. We started off on defense forcing a turnover, offense was able to capitalize. Then we held them, went down and scored again. I thought we did a nice job in the first half playing complimentary football. In the second half, offensively we just didn’t play very well in the third quarter. We weren’t able to sustain drives and then gave up some explosive plays on defense late in the game which we’ll have to go back and correct and look at and figure out where those were. Good to get a win. Proud of Mekhi Wingo, Trajan Jeffcoat on the interception. Obviously, we had two fumble recoveries. I think Kris-Abrams had both a fumble recovery and an interception. Really good stuff by those guys and that’s the energy and effort we got to play with on defense."