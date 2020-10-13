Drinkwitz: Unexpected bye week 'a tremendous blessing' for Mizzou

“It's a tangible result to the words that we've put out there,” he said. “We've talked a lot about changing the culture and the stated goal is to win the SEC East. Sometimes you come in, you're an energy guy and all that stuff and sometimes people think, ‘Well, it’s just talk.’ The results speak for themselves. Now we've got some tangible results for Mizzou.

“Obviously, for our staff, and for the guys that have come into this organization with me, we've had results in the past where we've been, but now we've got some tangible results for here for Mizzou. Hopefully what this does is helps build momentum for the Mizzou faithful, that we can continue to serve, restore the pride that we have in this great program, that we can get rural Missouri, we can get St. Louis and get Kansas City and can get those guys and people to tune in, to buy tickets, to invest in our program. There's still a lot of things that we need to continue to push the envelope. The southeast end zone project is unbelievable. But there's still more to do. There's more to get caught up on. This is no time to let off the gas. It's actually time to put the foot down and really accelerate through the curve and try to capitalize on what we're doing.”