Drinkwitz: Unexpected bye week 'a tremendous blessing' for Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — After three straight games against ranked opponents and a trip next week to No. 10 Florida, Eli Drinkwitz called Missouri’s unexpected bye week “a tremendous blessing” on Tuesday.
The Tigers’ scheduled game against Vanderbilt for Saturday was postponed until December because of COVID-19 cases that have depleted the Commodores’ roster.
Without a game against Vandy, Mizzou will use the week to polish some areas that need improvement and rest some injuries. On Friday and Saturday, Drinkwitz has a plan in mind: “I'm gonna recruit. We're gonna spend Friday night evaluating recruits online and (I'm) excited to be able to watch some Friday night games and just watch all the guys that we’re recruiting and then on Saturday recruit.”
At least, that’s the plan for now. If this year has taught us anything, 2020 laughs at the best-laid plans.
“I don't even know who's playing this week, so I'm sure I'll tune in to a game or something,” Drinkwitz said. “I don't know. Maybe I’ll go to pumpkin patch. I’ll see what the wife has planned.”
There are some priorities the Tigers have to address this week coming off Saturday's 45-41 win over LSU. Mainly, turnovers. Mizzou has given the ball away six times in three games and produced only one takeaway on defense. Only Mississippi State has a worse turnover margin in the SEC.
“Offensively, we get too many turnovers,” he said. “Special teams, we’ve muffed three punts in three games, which is not good. Defensively, we've only got one takeaway in three games, which is not nearly where we want to be. We want to have two takeaways per game. For us, that's an extreme point of emphasis that we have to make to our players and to our staff.”
The Tigers played without two injured defensive tackles on Saturday, starter Kobie Whiteside and key reserve Darius Robinson, both with lower leg injuries. Drinkwitz said Whiteside will likely be evaluated during the team’s next bye week (Nov. 7), which means he could be available for the Nov. 14 game against Georgia. Robinson could be back for the Kentucky game on Oct. 31, Drinkwitz said. Cornerback Jarvis Ware returned from his knee injury and played a limited role against LSU but he, too, should benefit from the bye week.
As for the six players who missed the LSU game for COVID-19 reasons, their status is less certain.
“Whenever they tell me they're available is when I usually count on them being available,” he said.
Here’s more from Drinkwitz’s media session:
• Drinkwitz made an instant splash with Mizzou fans and recruits with his personality. He’s the first to admit that Saturday’s win added some substance to the sizzle.
“It's a tangible result to the words that we've put out there,” he said. “We've talked a lot about changing the culture and the stated goal is to win the SEC East. Sometimes you come in, you're an energy guy and all that stuff and sometimes people think, ‘Well, it’s just talk.’ The results speak for themselves. Now we've got some tangible results for Mizzou.
“Obviously, for our staff, and for the guys that have come into this organization with me, we've had results in the past where we've been, but now we've got some tangible results for here for Mizzou. Hopefully what this does is helps build momentum for the Mizzou faithful, that we can continue to serve, restore the pride that we have in this great program, that we can get rural Missouri, we can get St. Louis and get Kansas City and can get those guys and people to tune in, to buy tickets, to invest in our program. There's still a lot of things that we need to continue to push the envelope. The southeast end zone project is unbelievable. But there's still more to do. There's more to get caught up on. This is no time to let off the gas. It's actually time to put the foot down and really accelerate through the curve and try to capitalize on what we're doing.”
• There’s one possible explanation why Mizzou’s cast of backup receivers thrived in their expanded roles on Saturday: They worked extensively with quarterback Connor Bazelak on the No. 2 offense throughout the preseason.
“Connor took the lion's share of two reps through fall camp just to try to multiply his reps,” Drinkwitz said. “Those receivers with him during that time were Tauskie Dove, 'Boo' Smith, Micah Wilson and Barrett Banister. So there's some natural chemistry already built in there.”
• Smith might be the best story of the group. The Kansas City native began his career at Oklahoma State, ended up at Coffeyville, Kan., Community College then came to Mizzou on the advice of high school teammate Dominic Gicinto. Smith attended a walk-on tryout in January — and quickly made an impression. He played seven snaps against Alabama, four against Tennessee ... and 52 against LSU and led the Tigers with six catches for 54 yards and three first downs.
“He’s a guy that stood out at that tryout and a guy that had good speed,” Drinkwitz said. “But, you know, we only had three spring practices. So we didn't get to see a whole lot there. He was consistent throughout the summer. But he's a young man who has got a great attitude. He's never had a bad day that I've seen. He's got a great contagious energy to him: Shows up to work and is a guy who consistently makes plays. He's got some deficiencies, but he covers up ... with great effort. He's practiced well and he's made plays in scrimmages, which ultimately gave him the opportunity to have confidence to go make plays in a game.”
• How about that postgame comment Friday about Boomer and the wagons? Drinkwitz insisted it wasn’t a reference to Oklahoma’s football team, as Ben Frederickson wondered in writing on Monday.
“No, that’s Chris Berman,” Drinkwitz said, referring to the longtime ESPN anchor. “Do we not watch ‘Sunday Night Football?’ It's Chris Berman. He used to say, ‘Nobody circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills.’ All I was insinuating was we've had a lot of different things that could have turned our attention towards what we didn't have, instead of what we did have. What we do have is each other. We had a program and a coaching staff who believed in the kids, a group full of men who believed in each other and said, ‘You know what, we can get this done together.’
“There was a lot of people that didn't think that could be the case based off contact tracing and transfers and opt outs and all the different things that have been distractions. We just decided that we weren't going to let the outside rattle us. We were going to believe in each other.
“Sooners, that never crossed my mind.”
