Drinkwitz's Mizzou debut comes against Alabama

How's this for a "Welcome to the SEC" housewarming present: Eliah Drinkwitz will make his Mizzou coaching debut against Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide.

Gulp.

The Southeastern Conference unveiled the Week 1 matchups for the league's revised 10-game schedule on Monday, and sure enough, the Tigers and their first-year coach open at home against the Crimson Tide on Sept. 26.

Alabama is one of two SEC Western Division teams that were added to Mizzou's schedule for the revamped conference-only schedule, the other being defending national champion Louisiana State. The SEC will announce the rest of the regular-season schedule at 6 p.m. St. Louis time on SEC Network.

Mizzou also plays the six other teams in the Eastern Division plus SEC West teams LSU (road), Mississippi State (road) and Arkansas (home). The Arkasnas game was scheduled to be played at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium but MU athletics director Jim Sterk has said that game will likely be moved to Columbia and be played on Dec. 5.

Alabama is coming off an 11-2 season and missed the College Football Playoff for the first time since the postseason format went into effect in 2014.