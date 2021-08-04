Drinkwitz's Mizzou staff braced for preseason camp

“Being aggressive is not always playing man to man,” Wilks said. “As you saw last year a lot, playing with our backs to the ball, I think they probably had maybe 10 takeaways last year, maybe five interceptions. (MU forced nine takeaways with four interceptions in 2020.) But we had the opportunity this year in the spring to get 38 (takeaways). That was great. Guys are understanding how to play with their number one weapon, which are the eyes, and still being aggressive in trying to get to the quarterback. So, we're going to mix it up a lot. It's all depending on who we're playing based off the scheme we want to incorporate that particular week. But we're not going to sit back.”

Along the trenches, expect a base four-man front in a one-gap scheme. “I much prefer to attack, get off the ball and get vertical,” new D-line coach Jethro Franklin said. The new system will require linemen to “change the mindset of what it was before,” Franklin said, “with all the blitzing and the slanting and all that stuff that's changed. Now you’ve got to really see what you see and believe what you see, and you’ve got to react to what you see.”

• Mizzou fully expects freshman receivers Mookie Cooper and Dominic Lovett to become impact players in this offense — sooner than later. Here’s receivers coach Bush Hamdan on both rookies from St. Louis: