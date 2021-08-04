Drinkwitz's Mizzou staff braced for preseason camp

COLUMBIA, Mo. - With the start of preseason football camp two days away, Missouri’s 10 assistant coaches met with reporters on Wednesday inside Memorial Stadium, some of them doing their first in-person interviews in more than a year and some meeting local reporters for the first time since joining Eli Drinkwitz’s staff this offseason.
A few quick takeaways from the hour-long session …
• After more of a normal offseason, the staff will enter camp knowing its personnel and strengths and weaknesses much better than a year ago this time, especially on the offensive side. The spring and summer of 2020 were spent on Zoom. Not so this offseason.
“This time a year ago, we'd only been through three (spring) practices,” tight ends coach Casey Woods said. “So certainly a year (later) we are much further along. We just got through reviewing all of our installs this week. I think that we've got a good amount of offense in— and we've got some new stuff that's going in. I really think that we’ve got a chance to show a lot and still be really versatile and play to the strengths of our quarterback and our best players.”
• Tyler Badie is the natural successor to Larry Rountree at running back. He’ll have the next couple weeks to prove he can carry the load. Across the SEC last year, nobody averaged more rushing attempts per game than Rountree, at 20.9. He also caught 15 passes. Badie has gone over nine carries just twice in his last 15 games.
“Twenty-two touches a game Larry had (last year),” Luper said. “Those are 22 touches to be had. That was our approach in the spring. I want someone to say, ‘Hey, I want those carries.’ The only way they can say it is on the practice field. Obviously, Tyler Badie will get the bulk of those carries. His workload will be a lot different than it was last year. He weighs 205 pounds. He's had a phenomenal offseason. He'll be ready.”
• Mizzou coaches are convinced SEC expansion is a net positive for the program when it comes to recruiting, for one reason above all else: With Texas soon joining Texas A&M in the SEC, the SEC will be considered the home conference for the Lone Star State.
“It’ll definitely open the floodgates for us,” secondary coach Aaron Fletcher said. “You get that opportunity to go play in front of your home. It’ll absolutely open doors. I for one, and I know Coach Luper will say the same, I am very thankful for that.”
Fletcher has a personal connection to the state of Texas and the soon-to-be SEC addition from the Lone Star State. We’ll touch on this more for a story that should appear online later Wednesday and in Thursday’s print edition.
• Steve Wilks’ defense is coming into shape. Yes, we’ve established that MU’s new coordinator runs a 4-2-5 base scheme. The Tigers will play more varieties of coverage, featuring more zone concepts.
“Being aggressive is not always playing man to man,” Wilks said. “As you saw last year a lot, playing with our backs to the ball, I think they probably had maybe 10 takeaways last year, maybe five interceptions. (MU forced nine takeaways with four interceptions in 2020.) But we had the opportunity this year in the spring to get 38 (takeaways). That was great. Guys are understanding how to play with their number one weapon, which are the eyes, and still being aggressive in trying to get to the quarterback. So, we're going to mix it up a lot. It's all depending on who we're playing based off the scheme we want to incorporate that particular week. But we're not going to sit back.”
Along the trenches, expect a base four-man front in a one-gap scheme. “I much prefer to attack, get off the ball and get vertical,” new D-line coach Jethro Franklin said. The new system will require linemen to “change the mindset of what it was before,” Franklin said, “with all the blitzing and the slanting and all that stuff that's changed. Now you’ve got to really see what you see and believe what you see, and you’ve got to react to what you see.”
• Mizzou fully expects freshman receivers Mookie Cooper and Dominic Lovett to become impact players in this offense — sooner than later. Here’s receivers coach Bush Hamdan on both rookies from St. Louis:
On Cooper: “I think he's a really good fit in this system in what Drink tries to do (with) the ability to get the guys the ball in space quickly. He’ll gravitate to his role in that way.”
On Lovett: “I think he’s one of those guys who has the flexibility to play outside or inside. He’s got that short area of quickness and he’s one of our fastest guys in terms of being an outside (receiver.) For him, to be honest with you, it’s about not overwhelming him early and just making him feel comfortable. I don’t care who you are, when you step into these situations, even in your first year, you definitely want to build some confidence.”
• Who plays offensive tackle this year? O-line coach Marcus Johnson likes the depth that’s building in his room. Hyrin White is first in line at right tackle to replace Larry Borom, a fifth-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears. Newly signed Montana State tackle Connor Wood will get work at right tackle, too, but will also cross-train to play on the left side. At left tackle, Johnson envisions returning starter Zeke Powell to get competition from Javon Foster and Connor Tollison for the starting job.
White missed all of last season after undergoing shoulder surgery. He would have been a likely starter last fall.
“I haven’t seen him live and in-person playing against competition on game day,” Johnson said. “I'm fired up about it.”