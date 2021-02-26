Drinkwitz's second Mizzou spring kicks off with first practice

• Connor Bazelak is the unquestioned incumbent at quarterback, but Friday’s practice was the debut of another touted newcomer, former East St. Louis quarterback Tyler Macon, who last played in a game in the fall of 2019. By enrolling early at Mizzou he passed on defending the Illinois state championship with the Flyers during what would have been his senior season.

“You’ve got to remember Tyler Macon didn’t even play his senior year of football because of COVID,” Drinkwitz said. “Today is the first time he's seen live action since last year. I think a reasonable expectation or all we're wanting is for him to get back in the saddle and get a groove. Obviously the speed of game will be so much quicker than it was in high school. I know they play great football where he's from, but it's going to be the speed of the game. So for us I told all those newcomers expect to make mistakes. Expect to have some bad days and some rough days but just understand each day is a step closer to where you want to get. For us that's when the competition will occur, in fall camp, when they're really comfortable in the schemes. This is like drinking water through a fire hose right now.”