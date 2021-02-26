Drinkwitz's second Mizzou spring kicks off with first practice

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The 2021 Missouri Tigers took the field for the first time as a team on Friday and soon enough, fans will get a glimpse, too. Hoping to “unite the spirit of Missouri and really engage the fan base” second-year coach Eli Drinkwitz will go against the grain in the cloak-and-dagger Southeastern Conference and open two spring practices to the public on March 6 and March 13, along with the annual spring game, set for March 20
“It's going to be an awesome opportunity for people to come and watch our football team, to get a chance to be around and cheer on in a COVID friendly environment,” Drinkwitz said after Friday’s practice. “Obviously we will utilize Faurot Field and all of its spaces. It’s also an opportunity for people who are wanting to buy season tickets to get a chance to see the stadium and see where they could potentially purchase those tickets. We really need to get all of Mizzou back behind us right now and we’re really excited about extending that opportunity to them.”
Now, as for Friday’s practice …
• A handful of players were missing while nursing injuries: wideout Jalen Knox, tight end Niko Hea, defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat and cornerback Jarvis Ware. Ware is rehabbing a torn ACL that will keep him out of the entire spring. Jeffcoat is considered day to day, while Knox and Hea are both recovering from offseason surgeries and are expected to be fully recovered by the summer. Drinkwitz confirmed earlier in the week that defensive linemen Kobie Whiteside and Jatorian Hansford are out for the spring, along with linebacker Cam Wilkins and safety Jalani Williams.
• One coach was absent Friday, but he had an excused absence: Receivers coach Bush Hamdan welcomed son Archer Hamdan into the world on Wednesday at 7 pounds, 13 ounces, Drinkwitz reported.
• Coaches, players and staff all wore long-sleeve black shirts with No. 40 and the name STEVENSON across the back, in honor of the late Norris Stevenson, the first Black Mizzou scholarship football player, who along with teammate Mel West broke the color barrier at MU in the 1960s. Stevenson, a St. Louis native who for years coached college track and field in the region, died in 2012 at the age of 72. Former MU coach Gary Pinkel often had Stevenson visit with the team, and in 2001 Mizzou named the Norris Stevenson Plaza of Champions outside Memorial Stadium in his honor.
“None of us would be here if it wasn't for the courage and strength that he showed to be the first African American football player at Mizzou,” Drinkwitz said. “As our celebration of Black History Month, which is our history here at Mizzou, we wanted to honor Norris and his family and honor his contributions. … We just wanted to say thank you for that and hopefully it's a tribute to his family in the city of St. Louis and to all the people involved in making that happen.”
• Based on early drills, leading contenders for Mizzou’s first team offensive line would be left tackle Zeke Powell, Xavier Delgado at left guard, Michael Maietti at center, Case Cook at right guard and Hyrin White at right tackle. It appears Javon Foster (left tackle) and Luke Griffin (right guard) will also get some looks with the first unit. White, a former starter who missed last season with a shoulder injury, appears to be the leading candidate to replace Larry Borom, who entered the NFL draft after his junior season.
• In new coordinator Steve Wilks’ first official practice, MU’s first unit on defense worked out of a 4-2-5 base scheme with Chris Turner and Isaiah McGuire at defensive end, flanking tackles Markell Utsey and Akial Byers. Devin Nicholson and Chad Bailey were the inside linebackers. Three safeties worked with the first unit: Martez Manuel, Stacy Brown and Chris Shearin, while Ish Burdine and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. were the first-team cornerbacks.
Among the second-unit players were newcomer Daniel Robledo and Cannon York at end, Darius Robinson and Ben Key at tackle, with Jamie Pettway at linebacker, Tyler Jones and Shawn Robinson at safety, with J.C. Carlies and newcomer Jadarrius Perkins at cornerback.
• The latest D-linemen to follow the single-digit craze are Utsey, who has switched from No. 90 to No. 9, and Byers, who has gone from No. 97 to No. 0.
• Among the dozen newcomers who have joined the program at the semester break, all eyes will be on Ohio State receiver transfer Mookie Cooper, who like all the newcomers will wear a blank jersey until he earns a number.
“Mookie’s fast,” Drinkwitz said of the former four-star recruit from St. Louis. “So that was my impression today: Mookie’s fast. It’s day one. He does a lot of good things. He's got a great smile. He's got great work ethic and energy. I think it means a lot to him that he wants to be successful. He wants to put in the time and effort to be a good football player. But we’ve got a long ways to go. For him, each day is another day to improve. We're gonna have good days and bad days. He's learning the offense, so I don't try to put too much into any one practice or any one day but just keep stacking the good days. He stacked a good day today.”
• Connor Bazelak is the unquestioned incumbent at quarterback, but Friday’s practice was the debut of another touted newcomer, former East St. Louis quarterback Tyler Macon, who last played in a game in the fall of 2019. By enrolling early at Mizzou he passed on defending the Illinois state championship with the Flyers during what would have been his senior season.
“You’ve got to remember Tyler Macon didn’t even play his senior year of football because of COVID,” Drinkwitz said. “Today is the first time he's seen live action since last year. I think a reasonable expectation or all we're wanting is for him to get back in the saddle and get a groove. Obviously the speed of game will be so much quicker than it was in high school. I know they play great football where he's from, but it's going to be the speed of the game. So for us I told all those newcomers expect to make mistakes. Expect to have some bad days and some rough days but just understand each day is a step closer to where you want to get. For us that's when the competition will occur, in fall camp, when they're really comfortable in the schemes. This is like drinking water through a fire hose right now.”
• What’s Bazelak’s primary goal this spring? Deep-ball accuracy. “We've got to be better in our vertical passing game and throwing the ball downfield,” he said. “So I think the spring is a great time to practice that, get the timing with the receivers down on deep balls.” I’ll touch on the quarterback more in Saturday’s Post-Dispatch.
• For the first time in his Mizzou career, running back Tyler Badie isn’t the sidekick. With Larry Rountree III moving on, Badie has a chance to lock down the starting job and prove he’s more than a situational option in the backfield.
“I just want to show to everybody I'm durable enough to last in the SEC,” he said. “A lot of times people just question, the amount of times I get the ball or what I'm gonna do, just catching the ball. I just want to show everyone that I can also run the ball. I can do everything that you need me to do as a feature back.”
Badie averaged just 4.8 carries per game last year, down from 9.0 in 2019, though he continued to be pivotal in the passing game with 28 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns, tied for the team lead.
“Coming in,” he added, “knowing that I was tiny, I knew I wasn't the biggest out there, so I kind of played like it. But now my mentality is I know I can compete in this league. I know I can be the best running back in this conference. And that's what I want to show every day.”