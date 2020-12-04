Drinkwitz's strong start fuels Mizzou's push for new practice facility

COLUMBIA, Mo. - When Missouri applied its full-court press on Eli Drinkwitz a year ago at a Hampton Inn in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, the school’s campus leaders asked him for his hypothetical wish list should he accept their head-coaching job.

“He said, ‘Give me a few months. Let me think about it. Let me look around and evaluate things,’” UM System Board of Curators member Darryl Chatman told the Post-Dispatch on Friday.

After accepting the job, Drinkwitz took his time and by February came up with an answer.

“He said, ‘You know, after thinking about it, an indoor facility,’” said Chatman, a St. Louis attorney and former Mizzou linebacker who next month takes over as the Board’s chairman. “He had a couple other things, too, but an indoor facility was something that was very high on his list. At that point, we began to think about it and come up with different and creative ways to get it done. That’s how we arrived here today.”

What Eli wants, Eli gets.

Earlier in the day Friday, the Board released plans to vote on a resolution to build a new indoor practice facility for Mizzou's football team at a special executive meeting Sunday afternoon. The resolution calls for private fundraising to finance the project.