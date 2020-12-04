Drinkwitz's strong start fuels Mizzou's push for new practice facility

COLUMBIA, Mo. - When Missouri applied its full-court press on Eli Drinkwitz a year ago at a Hampton Inn in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, the school’s campus leaders asked him for his hypothetical wish list should he accept their head-coaching job.
“He said, ‘Give me a few months. Let me think about it. Let me look around and evaluate things,’” UM System Board of Curators member Darryl Chatman told the Post-Dispatch on Friday.
After accepting the job, Drinkwitz took his time and by February came up with an answer.
“He said, ‘You know, after thinking about it, an indoor facility,’” said Chatman, a St. Louis attorney and former Mizzou linebacker who next month takes over as the Board’s chairman. “He had a couple other things, too, but an indoor facility was something that was very high on his list. At that point, we began to think about it and come up with different and creative ways to get it done. That’s how we arrived here today.”
What Eli wants, Eli gets.
Earlier in the day Friday, the Board released plans to vote on a resolution to build a new indoor practice facility for Mizzou's football team at a special executive meeting Sunday afternoon. The resolution calls for private fundraising to finance the project.
The Board members will vote to approve a resolution in support of "conducting the pre-design programing and planning for an indoor facility that includes project scope and budget and presenting a plan for inclusion in the capital plan to the Board of Curators by no later than January 30, 2021," according to the meeting's published agenda.
Since 1998, Mizzou has used the Devine Pavilion as its indoor facility, which features an artificial turf on a field that's 30 yards short of a 100-yard football field. The meeting's agenda describes the facility as having "many deficiencies related to the football program, most problematic is the short (70 yards) field."
The drafted resolution also says a new full-size facility is "critical for the success of the football program" and "will not only benefit the football program but will also free up critical times in the Devine Pavilion for the baseball, softball, and soccer programs to train year-round." The resolution also states that the "construction and operation of a new indoor practice facility will support the economic development efforts of the University and mid-Missouri."
If approved, the resolution will allow MU to launch the pre-design programing and planning for the facility, including the project scope, budget and support through private fundraising. The athletics department is expected to report back to the Board no later than January 30 to include the facility plan to be approved as part of the university's capital plan.
Mizzou started discussions for a new indoor practice facility during Gary Pinkel's final years as head coach and continued those talks during the Barry Odom years. But the talks have picked up momentum in recent months, multiple sources said, fueled by the Tigers' on-field success under Drinkwitz. The Tigers have won four of five games heading into Saturday’s game against Arkansas and continue while his staff continues to have success on the recruiting trail, most recently with Friday’s verbal commitment from four-start St. Louis University High prospect Isaac Thompson.
The resolution reflects the "continuation of the university's commitment to the football program at the highest level," one high-ranking university source said Friday.
Why now?
“We've got a great coach,” Chatman said. “As far as recruiting goes, I think it's a good way to signal that we're serious about football and Mizzou football getting the best recruits and doing a great job in the SEC. We just wanted to make that it’s a priority and make sure that our coach had everything he needed to get the job done.”
Sunday's meeting will be conducted remotely. Board members are expected to view preliminary renderings of the project.
Last month, Mizzou athletics director Jim Sterk and several senior staff members toured the new indoor football facility at South Carolina as MU continued to explore plans for the project. In the 2019 season, the football program moved into the new south end zone facility at Memorial Stadium, a $98 million project.
Chatman was unsure where exactly the proposed facility will be built or how much Mizzou plans to spend on the project.
“I don't know exactly what the what the fundraising will (require),” he said, “but do I know we have people that are eager to invest in this? I do. I do know that. “
Mizzou plans to move forward with another major facilities project in the midst of a pandemic that has forced the university system, the Mizzou campus and the MU athletics department to tighten their budgets this year, lay off hundreds of employees and enforce salary reductions and furloughs.
“That's something that had to wrestle with,” Chatman said. “Is it the right time? But after long and very thoughtful discussions about it, we believe this is the right time. And we've got a great coach. I think that the athletic department is the front porch of the university, and I think and it’s great time to make this happen. I think it's a very exciting time for MU and MU football. Those two things go hand in hand. When we have great athletics, it helps a lot of things on the academic side as well. We're aware of that link, and we've got a great coach. So we really want to get things moving.”
