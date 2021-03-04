Dru Smith's dynamic night should boost All-SEC campaign

COLUMBIA, Mo.— Missouri’s heart-stopping 72-70 victory at Florida deserves more words, so we’re going to deliver some.
1. The Dru Smith for All-SEC campaign had a good night.
If the All-Southeastern Conference voters are going to fill out their ballots by just glancing at the top of the SEC stat leaders then Dru Smith probably won’t earn their first-team vote. If they watch the games, especially Wednesday, they’d see a first-team All-SEC guard.
The stats alone were impressive. Smith finished with 17 points, including the game-winning bucket on an improbable finish and one of the best by a Mizzou player in recent memory. He handed out nine assists, the most for an MU player since Blake Harris more than three years ago. Smith had the bucket or the assist on 16 of MU’s 28 field goals. He doesn’t get credit for this assist to himself, but he should. He also stole the ball six times, the most steals for an MU player in any game since Wes Clark more than seven years ago.
“He's a really good player,” Florida’s Mike White said after the game. “Really smart, really crafty and tough as nails.”
He’s not the most prolific scoring guard in the conference, but the season stats will tell you he’s the most complete guard in the SEC — and maybe the most valuable. Here are Smith’s averages in conference play and where they rank in the SEC:
4.2 assists per game, 4th
2.2 steals per game, 1st
14.6 points per game, 13th
1.5 assist/turnover ratio, 4th
44.2 FG percentage, 9th
42.0 3-point percentage, 2nd
84.4 free throw percentage, 6th
Only three players have been named SEC player of the week multiple times this season and only one player has been won that award three times: Dru Smith.
Here's my All-SEC ballot heading into the final game of the regular season: LSU's Cameron Thomas, Alabama's Herb Jones, Arkansas' Moses Moody, Florida's Tre Mann and Mizzou's Smith. Dru, that is.
2. If Smith was Mizzou’s MVP on Wednesday, Mitchell Smith was a worthy runner-up. Kobe Brown had been Mizzou’s best player over the last two weeks but barely factored into the game because of some early fouls. No problem. Mitchell Smith took advantage of his extended playing time and delivered a career-best 14 points, including the biggest 3-pointer of Mizzou’s season in the final minutes, pushing MU’s lead to eight before Florida’s last gasp. Smith’s streaky 3-point shooting made him an easy target for coaches on their couches, and while he’s still shooting just 27% from deep, he’s become this team’s best free throw shooter: He’s 26 of 30 for the season, good for 86.7%.
Smith also played a big role in MU’s disruptive defense in the halfcourt. He yanked down four offensive rebounds — as many as Florida’s entire team — and sported MU’s second-best plus-minus rating (+5).
3. What about the other Smith? Mark continues his strong finish to his senior season with 11 points, including a few crucial buckets that squashed Florida momentum. He’s scored in double figures in four straight games and six of his last eight and has become a consistent all-around producer. Since missing all five of his 3s against Arkansas in the overtime loss, he’s shooting 47.6% from deep.
“The last four games Mark has been great,” Cuonzo Martin said. “It’s the film study, the execution, the mental preparation, the practice. I’m happy to see it because whey guys work as hard as he works … and I said that when he was struggling, all he had to do was focus on the things that we talk about and he’ll be OK. Because he already works hard and he’s got a shot. Everything has fallen in place, so I’m happy for him.”
4. Martin was a stenographer’s nightmare after the game, talking a mile a minute in clearly his most animated postgame press conference of the season, maybe in his four years at Mizzou. His adrenaline probably could have fueled the flight back home. Where did all that energy and emotion come from? It wasn’t about SEC or NCAA seedings. It wasn’t about his contract or the offseason coaching market. His team got back to its identity and winning formula. I suspect he was unsure if this group could recapture that form. Ball movement. Unselfish decisions. Tempo, tempo, tempo. Sprint up the court on offense, sprint back on defense. Get set on defense in the halfcourt. That’s the only way this team can win. He was ecstatic to see it happen again.
5. Once again, but for the first time in nearly a month, the Tigers won a close game. Mizzou is now 6-1 in games decided by five points or less. How does that compare to past seasons and past coaching regimes? Mizzou has not had a winning record in games decided by five points or less since Frank Haith’s final season, in 2013-14, when the Tigers were 7-4.
In each of the last three seasons, Martin’s teams were 6-6, 3-3 and 3-4 for a four-year total of 18-14, a winning percentage of .563. That’s the best among all the Mizzou head coaches post-Norm Stewart.
MU’s last four coaches in games decided by five points or less:
Kim Anderson (three seasons): 8-18, .308
Frank Haith (three seasons): 15-12, .556
Mike Anderson (five seasons): 16-21, .432
Quin Snyder (seven seasons): 38-35, .521*
*after Snyder resigned, interim coach Melvin Watkins was 2-1 in games decided by five points or less.
I hear a lot about Martin not being a good in-game coach, but there’s something to be said for winning close games. Small sample size here, but sticking with the five-point margin, here’s how the rest of the SEC’s coaches have done in games decided by that margin this year, ranked by winning percentage:
Buzz Williams, Texas A&M: 2-0
Martin, Missouri: 6-1
Tom Crean, Georgia: 5-1
Nate Oats, Alabama: 5-3
Eric Musselman, Arkansas: 3-2
White, Florida: 3-2
Rick Barnes, Tennessee: 2-2
Will Wade, LSU: 2-3
John Calipari, Kentucky: 4-7
Kermit Davis, Ole Miss: 2-4
Bruce Pearl, Auburn: 3-6
Ben Howland, Mississippi State: 2-5
Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt: 1-5
Frank Martin, South Carolina: 0-2
6. Back to the final play. Athleticism isn’t one of Smith’s strongest attributes, but the game-wining basket took some incredible basketball savvy and — yes — athleticism. Smith snatched Xavier Pinson’s pass with less than 6 seconds on the clock behind the 3-point arc on the wing. He hesitated for a beat then zipped past Tre Mann all the way to the far side of the rim to make the reverse layup while only using two dribbles. He covered more than 23 feet in about 3 seconds, ducked under Florida’s swooping 6-11 and 6-7 forwards and had the confidence to pass on the dish to Mark Smith in the corner and attempt the layup instead.
When Saturday’s game against Texas A&M was canceled, the Tigers spent a chunk of their practice time on late-game situations, specifically 45-second games decided by one or two possessions. Good timing.
On the previous possession, Dru passed on an open look Martin wanted him to take. He let him know it on the ensuing timeout.
“I said, ‘Man, come on now,’” Martin told him. “ ‘Be the guy you’re supposed to be.’”
7. Where does this leave Mizzou? In better shape, for sure. CBS’ bracket expert Jerry Palm has the Tigers back as a No. 5 seed with a first-round matchup against Loyola-Chicago … with a juicy possibility in round two against the winner of Kansas-Liberty.
Mizzou’s NCAA NET ranking jumped from No. 46 to No. 39 with the win, skipping the Tigers past the likes of Drake, Virginia Tech, Boise State, North Carolina and St. Louis University.
Mizzou is now 7-4 in Quad 1 games. Only two teams have more Quad 1 victories: Illinois (8-5) and Oklahoma State (8-4). The seven-win club includes Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State and Kansas.
Here’s the strangest stat of the season, which defines this Mizzou team: The Tigers are 8-2 in games against teams projected in Joe Lunardi’s latest ESPN bracket with wins over teams seeded No. 1 (Illinois), No. 2 (Alabama), No. 3 (Arkansas), No. 6 (Tennessee), No. 7 (Florida), No. 9 (Oregon), No. 12 (Wichita St) and No. 13 (Liberty). That also means Mizzou is 7-5 against teams not projected to make the tournament — three of those losses coming against the two Mississippi teams.
As for next week’s SEC tournament, as of today, Mizzou would be the No. 6 seed and open play Thursday against No. 11 seed South Carolina. The Tigers can climb as high as No. 5 in the seedings with a win over LSU on Saturday. Mizzou can slip to No. 7 or 8 depending on what happens in the Ole Miss-Vandy and Mississippi State-Auburn games.