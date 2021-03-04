Dru Smith's dynamic night should boost All-SEC campaign

Smith also played a big role in MU’s disruptive defense in the halfcourt. He yanked down four offensive rebounds — as many as Florida’s entire team — and sported MU’s second-best plus-minus rating (+5).

3. What about the other Smith? Mark continues his strong finish to his senior season with 11 points, including a few crucial buckets that squashed Florida momentum. He’s scored in double figures in four straight games and six of his last eight and has become a consistent all-around producer. Since missing all five of his 3s against Arkansas in the overtime loss, he’s shooting 47.6% from deep.

“The last four games Mark has been great,” Cuonzo Martin said. “It’s the film study, the execution, the mental preparation, the practice. I’m happy to see it because whey guys work as hard as he works … and I said that when he was struggling, all he had to do was focus on the things that we talk about and he’ll be OK. Because he already works hard and he’s got a shot. Everything has fallen in place, so I’m happy for him.”