 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East St. Louis four-star receiver Dominic Lovett flips pledge to Mizzou
0 comments
top story

East St. Louis four-star receiver Dominic Lovett flips pledge to Mizzou

{{featured_button_text}}
East St. Louis at Oâ€™Fallon football

East St. Louis wide receiver Dominic Lovett runs in a touchdown against Oâ€™Fallon in a game at Oâ€™Fallon, IL on October 12, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Tim Vizer

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said last week he and his staff were having side conversations with 2021 recruits who had doubts about their commitment to other schools.

"We throw seeds into those doubts and see what happens," Drinkwitz said.

Something big happened Friday. East St. Louis four-star wide receiver Dominic Lovett dropped his pledge to Arizona State and committed to Missouri, where he'll join Flyers teammate and quarterback Tyler Macon. Lovett, rated the nation's No. 49 receiver and No. 4 recruit in the state of Illinois, announced his decision on Twitter. 

Drinkwitz didn’t exactly sneak back into Lovett’s recruiting situation. He never left.

“I’ve been in touch with Coach Drink from the moment I stepped foot on the Mizzou campus (in February),” Lovett told the Post-Dispatch on Friday. “I love how he’s a family guy. He cares. He puts everybody in front of him before he thinks about himself. He’s always looking out for the team, making sure everything is good, make sure we all got what we need, stuff like that. He’s always asking me about my school, making sure my grades are good, because he says education comes first. He think outside of football.”

Lovett will sign his national letter of intent when the early signing period opens Wednesday and plans to enroll at Mizzou in January, along with Macon, his high school teammate.

“That's like a dream come true,” Lovett said. “I get to be with my quarterback for another three to four years.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lovett was part of a large group of East St. Louis players who visited Mizzou in February, not long before the pandemic hit and the NCAA instituted a recruiting dead period that's still in effect. That day, Drinkwitz's staff added a special touch to their visit: As the East St. Louis players modeled Mizzou uniforms and helmets for a photo shoot, MU gave them a black No. 6 jersey to hold. That’s the number of former teammate Jaylon McKenzie, who was fatally shot in May of 2019. The gesture was captured in a photo that quickly circulated on social media.

Lovett and Macon left their visit with scholarship offers. Macon committed to Mizzou just a few weeks later. It took longer for the Tigers to reel in his teammate.  

Lovett first committed to Arizona State in September, choosing the Sun Devils over Mizzou and Penn State. He also holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, LSU and Oregon, among others. Lovett declined to say why he pulled his pledge to Arizona State, only saying it came down to “a personal decision.” He said it was not related to his plans to enroll early, saying he also planned to join the Sun Devils at the semester break.

Lovett gives Mizzou 21 verbal commitments for the 2021 class and now a seventh from the St. Louis area, along with Macon, Lutheran North defensive end Travion Ford, Trinity Catholic safety Tyler Hibbler, Washington tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp and De Smet running back Taj Butts and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.

Lovett also gives Mizzou five four-star commitments for the 2021 class, using Rivals.com's rankings, and is the highest-rated of the five. His commitment moved Mizzou's 2021 class to No. 19 in the Rivals' national rankings.

As a junior in 2019, Lovett earned All-Metro honors after catching 73 passes for 1,541 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first season with the Flyers. As a sophomore at Belleville West, he caught 45 balls for 1,049 yards and 24 touchdowns.

“I’m just a playmaker,” he said. “Get the ball in my hands and I’m gonna do what I do.”

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports