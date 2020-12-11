East St. Louis four-star receiver Dominic Lovett flips pledge to Mizzou

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said last week he and his staff were having side conversations with 2021 recruits who had doubts about their commitment to other schools.
"We throw seeds into those doubts and see what happens," Drinkwitz said.
Something big happened Friday. East St. Louis four-star wide receiver Dominic Lovett dropped his pledge to Arizona State and committed to Missouri, where he'll join Flyers teammate and quarterback Tyler Macon. Lovett, rated the nation's No. 49 receiver and No. 4 recruit in the state of Illinois, announced his decision on Twitter.
@CoachDrinkwitz @BushHamdan @DarrenSunkett @hamitchom @EDGYTIM @TerryHawthorne1 @tfenton314 @SWiltfong247 @AllenTrieu @EstlMaco5 #Lou2DaZou🐯 pic.twitter.com/8kxonzUcRB— Dominic Lovett (@DominicLovett2) December 11, 2020
Drinkwitz didn’t exactly sneak back into Lovett’s recruiting situation. He never left.
“I’ve been in touch with Coach Drink from the moment I stepped foot on the Mizzou campus (in February),” Lovett told the Post-Dispatch on Friday. “I love how he’s a family guy. He cares. He puts everybody in front of him before he thinks about himself. He’s always looking out for the team, making sure everything is good, make sure we all got what we need, stuff like that. He’s always asking me about my school, making sure my grades are good, because he says education comes first. He think outside of football.”
Lovett will sign his national letter of intent when the early signing period opens Wednesday and plans to enroll at Mizzou in January, along with Macon, his high school teammate.
“That's like a dream come true,” Lovett said. “I get to be with my quarterback for another three to four years.”
Lovett was part of a large group of East St. Louis players who visited Mizzou in February, not long before the pandemic hit and the NCAA instituted a recruiting dead period that's still in effect. That day, Drinkwitz's staff added a special touch to their visit: As the East St. Louis players modeled Mizzou uniforms and helmets for a photo shoot, MU gave them a black No. 6 jersey to hold. That’s the number of former teammate Jaylon McKenzie, who was fatally shot in May of 2019. The gesture was captured in a photo that quickly circulated on social media.
Lovett and Macon left their visit with scholarship offers. Macon committed to Mizzou just a few weeks later. It took longer for the Tigers to reel in his teammate.
Lovett first committed to Arizona State in September, choosing the Sun Devils over Mizzou and Penn State. He also holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, LSU and Oregon, among others. Lovett declined to say why he pulled his pledge to Arizona State, only saying it came down to “a personal decision.” He said it was not related to his plans to enroll early, saying he also planned to join the Sun Devils at the semester break.
Lovett gives Mizzou 21 verbal commitments for the 2021 class and now a seventh from the St. Louis area, along with Macon, Lutheran North defensive end Travion Ford, Trinity Catholic safety Tyler Hibbler, Washington tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp and De Smet running back Taj Butts and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.
Lovett also gives Mizzou five four-star commitments for the 2021 class, using Rivals.com's rankings, and is the highest-rated of the five. His commitment moved Mizzou's 2021 class to No. 19 in the Rivals' national rankings.
As a junior in 2019, Lovett earned All-Metro honors after catching 73 passes for 1,541 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first season with the Flyers. As a sophomore at Belleville West, he caught 45 balls for 1,049 yards and 24 touchdowns.
“I’m just a playmaker,” he said. “Get the ball in my hands and I’m gonna do what I do.”
CAN MIZZOU BRAG AGAIN?
QUESTION: I know that Illinois is playing really well right now, but I haven't had a chance to watch them play yet this season. What must Mizzou do well in order to beat them? How close do you expect this game to be, and what aspects will determine the outcome?
MATTER: The Illini are loaded.
Ayo Dosunmu is going to chase Luka Garza for national player of the year and might be the clubhouse leader through two weeks. Who guards the 6-5 All-American guard? Dru Smith opened on him last year if I remember correctly. (Jordan Geist played a great game against Dosunmu two years ago.) The Kofi Cockburn-Jeremiah Tilmon matchup will be a brawl inside. Illinois added some really impressive freshman guards in Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo. Then there's Trent Frazier, one of the best veteran guards in the country. Loads and loads of talent.
But Martin gets his guys up for this game. It's personal for Xavier Pinson, Tilmon, Mark Smith and Javon Pickett, being guys from Illinois who either grew up idolizing the Illini (Pinson), once committed/signed with the Illini (Tilmon, Pickett) or actually played for the Illini (Smith). I hate that fans won't be able to attend this game, but I just hope it's a good, competitive game in the empty arena. Illinois turned out to have the better team last year but Mizzou won in St. Louis. Can the Tigers win three straight? Absolutely. But it will take their best effort this year.
I've seen a handful of the country's best teams on TV this year. Gonzaga is crazy talented and deep. Baylor is Final Four good. I think Illinois is right there in that next tier. Lots of teams have young talent, but this is a year where veteran players, especially veteran guards, are going to be invaluable with all the chaos happening off the court. That's the great thing about Mizzou and Illinois. Lots of really good veteran college guards.
BIGGEST MIZZOU DAY EVER?
QUESTION: Is Saturday the biggest day in Mizzou athletics history?
MATTER: Nah. If Mizzou wins the 2007 and 2013 football conference championship games, Gary Pinkel's Tigers are in line to play for the national championship. No matter what was happening in basketball on those days, when national championship stakes are on the line, that's bigger in every way than a doubleheader against two top-10 programs like the Mizzou teams face this Saturday. I'd say the 2007 Kansas football game was a bigger day in Mizzou history for all the obvious stakes at play in that game.
Missouri has beaten Illinois in basketball and gone on to have a losing record - each of the last two years. Those were nice wins, great moments. But these two games don’t set the stage for bigger things anywhere near what was on the line for those 2007 and 2013 football games.
CAN MIZZOU SETTLE INTO THIRD?
QUESTION: What do you see as the hierarchy of the SEC East going forward beyond this year? Obviously Georgia and Florida are most likely gonna be better than Missouri, but it would be really cool to see us consistently beat Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
MATTER: Missouri has a chance to be that third team behind Florida and Georgia. I don't think it's realistic for MU to surpass those two long-term as long as the current staffs are in place at UF and UGA. Now, that doesn't mean Mizzou can't overtake those teams in any given year and win the division. The same goes for South Carolina and Tennessee and Kentucky, but long term, UF and UGA are equipped to be the front-runners for now. Tennessee has more upside than the rest but there's no indication Jeremy Pruitt is the guy to shatter the Gator-Bulldog ceiling. Kentucky proved a couple years ago it's capable of winning 10 games - but still didn't win the division. South Carolina is a huge unknown with its new leadership. If I'm buying stock in any of the five East programs outside of Gainesville and Athens, it's got to be Missouri.
WILL A WIN BOOST BOWL STOCK?
QUESTION: How would victory over Georgia likely affect Mizzou's bowl invitation?
MATTER: It's going to be a strange year for the bowl bids. Remember, everyone is eligible — except LSU, which gave itself a bowl ban yesterday. Mizzou will be right in the mix for the SEC's Group of Six bowls: Music City, Duke Mayo, Outback, Texas, Liberty and Gator.
Best-case scenario ahead of those six bowls would be the Citrus Bowl, which has first choice of SEC teams after the New Year's Six games. If Florida loses to Alabama next week, the Gators will surely be in a New Year's Six bowl. Same for Texas A&M if the Aggies finish 9-1 or 8-1. If Georgia wins out, the Bulldogs would be in the running for a NY6 bowl, too. After those games are filled out, the Citrus chooses an SEC team and it would have the choice of Auburn or Mizzou. The rest of the SEC is sub .500 for now, so if it's not the Citrus for Mizzou, count on one of the better Group of Six bowls, maybe the Outback or Gator.
CURATORS PUSHING HARD FOR NEW FACILITY?
QUESTION: I'm surprised that the Board of Curators has approved the planning of a potential new indoor football training facility when a new state of the art locker/weight/recovery room was just finished and with the loss of revenue this season. I know that it is supposed to be privately funded so is that why it was approved? Also, what do you expect to go into this facility besides a full sized football field? It is exciting to see how committed the university is to creating a competitive SEC football team.
MATTER: The board is confident that it has the money to pay for this project. Drinkwitz wants the project. The board wants to be proactive in giving the head coach what he wants - and he's proven to them that he's the right man for the job.
Gary Pinkel wanted an indoor facility, but by the time the ball got rolling, Mike Alden retired and then Pinkel retired. Odom wanted a new indoor facility but didn't have enough momentum behind him to garner the internal support to raise money for such a project on the heels of the south end zone team facility. Things have changed in the last few months. The board backs the new coach. As I wrote the other day, the board was won over by Drinkwitz last year in North Carolina and that confidence has only grown the last few months.
Here's what I've gathered: There's more space for this project behind the MATC and behind Taylor Stadium near the current outdoor practice fields. But it would be far more convenient for the players and coaches to build the indoor facility behind the south end zone team complex, on that parking lot that the SEZ shares with the gymnastics facility. There will be a push at the highest level to have that be the location for this project, even if it costs more.
FOLLO-UP: What do think of Mizzou trying to build a new practice facility amid the pandemic financial hardships athletic departments are having?
MATTER: Mizzou wants the facility and has boosters willing to pay for it. Would it be nice for the same boosters to pay for salaries for the folks in athletics and other university departments who had to take pay cuts and furloughs or save the jobs of those who were laid off? Of course. But that's not the world we live in when it comes to American college sports. Mizzou athletics is facing a major revenue shortage for this year. It's why the department has cut costs. But a project like this isn't necessarily impacted by those decisions because there's outside money coming in to make it possible.
WHAT’S UP WITH WATSON?
QUESTION: What is with Torrence Watson’s lack of playing time? Is there something more to read into it or is he just fallen out of the rotation? Do you foresee a transfer if things continue?
MATTER: Not everybody can play in every game. He's the odd man out on the wing right now. Mark Smith is going to play as many minutes as humanly possible because he's such a good two-way player. Javon Pickett does a lot of good things on both ends of the floor as the first wing player off the bench. They're better players than Watson, who is almost exclusively a catch-and-shoot shooter who couldn't shoot last year. The coaches like him. By all accounts, he’s a great team player. But for now he's the 10th man on a team that's only going nine deep. There was some thought from this offseason on the staff that he might even redshirt this year, but when the NCAA ruled that this season doesn't count toward eligibility for all winter athletes there became no sense in redshirting anyone. He could work himself back into the rotation, but for now I'd say they don't need to fix something that's not broken.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.