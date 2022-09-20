Eli Drinkwitz makes subtle depth chart changes for Mizzou football's SEC opener at Auburn

COLUMBIA, Mo. — As his team heads into conference play, Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz made some subtle changes to this week’s depth chart. The Tigers (2-1) open Southeastern Conference action Saturday at Auburn (2-1), an 11 a.m. kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

• Jack Stonehouse took over the punting duties midway through Saturday’s win over Abilene Christian and is listed as the starter ahead of Sean Koetting, MU’s punter the first two weeks of the season. Stonehouse, a redshirt freshman, punted twice Saturday, averaging 50 yards per punt with a touchback and another punt downed inside the 20-yard line.

“The competition with really close in fall camp,” Drinkwitz said Saturday. “And it just felt like after the first three punts it wasn't consistent enough for us not to let Jack have his opportunity. And I thought he made the most of it.”

• At right guard, incumbent starter Connor Wood is now listed with an OR along with Mitchell Walters. Wood has started each of the last three games. E.J. Ndoma-Ogar was listed as the co-backup last week along with Walters, but now only Walters is listed on the depth. Wood had two of the six penalties called on Mizzou offensive linemen in Saturday’s game. He leads the O-line with four penalties through three weeks. Walters, a 6-foot-8 sophomore from St. Louis and Mehlville High, has played 30 snaps off the bench this year at guard and as an extra tackle in unbalanced formations.

The Tigers are essentially having open competitions along the O-line this week, Drinkwitz said Tuesday.

“We evaluate everybody each game. That position, the inconsistency, I think the biggest challenge for us has been penalties,” Drinkwitz said. “We've had 13 offensive line penalties in the first three games. And that's not any one person's fault, but it’s an alarming trend that needs to be fixed. It's about creating competition today and tomorrow and seeing who has the best week of practice and whoever does will run out there on Saturday.”

Left guard Xavier Delgado missed Saturday's game with an injury but is listed as the starter for the Auburn game. Drinkwitz releases an injury update every Thursday. On a similar note, wideout Chance Luper is still listed on the depth chart even though he's been out since the start of the season while he recovers from an illness. His return is uncertain.

• At punt returner, there’s still an OR between Luther Burden III and Kris Abrams-Draine, but for the first time this year, Burden is listed first. He took over the return duties last week and brought back ACU’s first punt for a 78-yard touchdown.

Here's the updated depth chart Mizzou released Tuesday:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

1. Brady Cook, So.

2. Jack Abraham, Grad.

OR

Sam Horn, Fr.

OR

Tyler Macon, RsFr.

Running back

1. Elijah Young, Jr.

OR

Cody Schrader, Sr.

OR

Nathaniel Peat, Sr.

4. Taj Butts, RsFr.

OR

Michael Cox, So.

OR

BJ Harris, So.

Tight end

1. Tyler Stephens, Jr.

OR

Kibet Chepyator, Grad.

3. Ryan Hoerstkamp, RsFr

Z Receiver

1. Chance Luper, So.

OR

Mookie Cooper, So.

OR

Tauskie Dove, Sr.

X Receiver

1. Luther Burden III, Fr.

2. Tauskie Dove, Sr.

OR

Chance Luper, So.

H receiver

1. Dominic Lovett, So.

OR

Barrett Banister, Grad.

3. Mekhi Miller, Fr.

Left tackle

1. Javon Foster, Sr.

2. Bobby Lawrence, Sr.

Left guard

1. Xavier Delgado, Sr.

2. Luke Griffin, Jr.

Center

1. Connor Tollison, RsFr.

2. Richard Taylor, Sr.

OR

Drake Heismeyer, So.

Right guard

1. Connor Wood, Grad.

OR

Mitchell Walters, So.

Right tackle

1. Zeke Powell, Gr.

2. Armand Membou, Fr.

DEFENSE

Defensive end

1. Trajan Jeffcoat, Sr.

2. DJ Coleman, Grad.

OR

Johnny Walker, So.

Defensive tackle

1. Darius Robinson, Sr.

2. Kristian Williams, Jr.

OR

Daniel Robeledo, Jr.

Defensive tackle

1. Jayden Jernigan, Jr.

2. Josh Landry, Sr.

OR

Realus George Jr., Sr.

Defensive end

1. Isaiah McGuire, Sr.

2. Arden Walker, RsFr.

OR

Tyrone Hopper, Grad

Middle linebacker

1. Chad Bailey, Sr.

2. Dameon Wilson, RsFr.

OR

Will Norris, So.

Weakside linebacker

1. Ty’Ron Hopper, Jr.

2. Devin Nicholson, Sr.

Cornerback

1. Kris Abrams-Draine, Jr.

2. Dreyden Norwood, RsFr.

Cornerback

1. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., So.

2. DJ Jackson, So.

OR

LJ Hewitt, So.

Star

1. Martez Manuel, Sr.

2. Daylan Carnell, RsFr.

Safety

1. Jaylon Carlies, Jr.

2. Tyler Hibbler, RsFr.

OR

Ja’Marion Wayne, Fr.

Safety

1. Joseph Charleston, Jr.

OR

Jalani Williams, Jr.

SPECIALISTS

Placekicker

1. Harrison Mevis, Jr.

2. Sean Koetting, Grad.

Kickoff

1. Sean Koetting, Grad.

2. Harrison Mevis, Jr.

Holder

1. Sean Koetting, Grad.

Punter

1. Jack Stonehouse, RsFr.

2. Sean Koetting, Grad.

Snapper

1. Jake Hoffman, Sr. (P)

2. Daniel Hawthorne, Jr. (FG, PAT)

Kick returner

1. Kris Abrams-Draine, Jr.

2. Elijah Young, Jr.

OR

Nathaniel Peat, Sr.

Punt returner

1. Luther Burden III, Fr.

OR

Kris Abrams-Draine, Jr.