Eli Drinkwitz on Mizzou's Tyler Badie: "He's the engine that drives us"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Here’s everything Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the Tigers’ 37-28 victory over Vanderbilt.
Opening statement …
“Just really proud of our team finding a way to win the game. Went up 10-0, blocked a punt and then momentum went the other way after the interception. Right before half, JC Carlies stops them on the fake field goal, we’re able to get the Hail Mary. Proud of our offense in the second half. I thought we were really able to run the ball, converted on a couple of fourth downs. Harrison Mevis was incredible on that 50-yard field goal. For them to go down and score to make it a two point game, our quarterback is out, for (Tyler) Badie to put it on his shoulders and to give us that … 254 yards, just really proud of him. Congratulations to Martez Manuel for his first career interception. A lot of team stuff in that game to find a way to win.”
On what happened to Connor Bazelak and at what point did Tyler Macon become the choice to replace him…
“I don’t know exactly, it looked like a soft tissue injury and still evaluating that. It was really situational. We’ve been practicing Macon in some four minute offense stuff and on that down and distance, I didn’t want to try to force the ball, was trying to make it into a manageable field goal range. That was the play that Macon had been practicing and executed well. So that’s what we went with. But Brady is right there too. If it had been a different situation, I probably would’ve went with Brady. But that was a situation we knew Macon was great at executing. At the end of the game right there, felt like we were going to need some quarterback runs potentially and for him to pull it on that last zone read for a touchdown was pretty cool.”
On if he saw the necessary improvements coming off the bye week…
“I’ll have to go back and watch film. I think we really wanted to start fast in the first quarter and we did outscore them in the first quarter. We wanted to cut down on penalties. I don’t think we did that. The turnover battle, I think with that last interception we maybe got it to even. I think that’s good.”
On the play calls at the end of the first half...
“We had one timeout left. I thought if they didn’t make it, we would have maybe a couple of throws. Once they faked it, I think there was 15 seconds left, we threw it to Barrett on an out-route. We had another play where we threw it to Badie. Then we were able to go Hail Mary there. We were trying to get in field goal range, but were just about five yards out of field goal range, so went with Hail Mary.”
On Tyler Badie’s performance…
“He’s a great player. I’ve been saying it for a long time, he’s probably the best player that nobody is talking about. He’s really the engine that drives us and he’s just got a big heart and he’s a competitor and showed it tonight.”
On if Badie’s workload was part of the plan going in…
“We were just trying to win the game. He wants to win, I want to win, this team wants to win and we’re just trying to do whatever it takes to win this game. That’s what it took.”
On if there’s a specific range he’s comfortable with Bazelak throwing it to the end zone…
“No, we got an arm distance where we feel like he can throw it and then we have a leg distance where we feel like Harrison can kick it.”
On who the backup quarterback is if Bazelak can’t play against Georgia…
“I got no idea. I haven’t... I’m gonna sip on my Diet Coke and go trick-or-treating and we’ll figure it out in practice Tuesday, Wednesday.”
On Badie’s play where he fell down before the Hail Mary…
“I’m glad you noticed. That’s just an intelligent football play by Tyler Badie. Being in the middle of the field, if he tries to get too many more yards, the clock is going to run out, we’re not going to have a next play. So he surrendered himself, went down, clock stops. We were able to use our last timeout and get the perfect play call on. Tribute to him and his football intelligence.”
On the momentum that the Hail Mary brought…
“What happens right before half usually carries you off. That’s why there’s a philosophy about how we play before half. It was a good deal for us.”
On what went into the long quarterback runs for Vanderbilt...
“Any time the quarterback runs in a six-man box, then you got to fit it perfect otherwise they’re plus one on you with the tailback lead blocking. Obviously, we got out of our lanes and our free safety wasn’t able to knock it down. I’ll have to go back and look. I think one of them we had a twist stunt on and we weren’t able to get the end back across the tackles, but created a wider A gap than normal.”