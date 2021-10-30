Eli Drinkwitz on Mizzou's Tyler Badie: "He's the engine that drives us"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Here’s everything Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the Tigers’ 37-28 victory over Vanderbilt.

Opening statement …

“Just really proud of our team finding a way to win the game. Went up 10-0, blocked a punt and then momentum went the other way after the interception. Right before half, JC Carlies stops them on the fake field goal, we’re able to get the Hail Mary. Proud of our offense in the second half. I thought we were really able to run the ball, converted on a couple of fourth downs. Harrison Mevis was incredible on that 50-yard field goal. For them to go down and score to make it a two point game, our quarterback is out, for (Tyler) Badie to put it on his shoulders and to give us that … 254 yards, just really proud of him. Congratulations to Martez Manuel for his first career interception. A lot of team stuff in that game to find a way to win.”

On what happened to Connor Bazelak and at what point did Tyler Macon become the choice to replace him…