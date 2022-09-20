Eli Drinkwitz revisits his coaching roots with Mizzou football's trip to Auburn

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz revisits his coaching past on two fronts Saturday.

His Tigers (2-1) play at Auburn (2-1) for the first time in program history — and Auburn happens to be where Drinkwitz landed his first job in college coaching a dozen years ago.

On the opposite sideline Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN), Drinkwitz will coach against the man who gave him his first big break as a college coordinator. Bryan Harsin, Auburn’s embattled coach and Drinkwitz’s boss at two programs, might need a victory over his former assistant to save his job.

Either way, Drinkwitz knows his career doesn’t launch without Harsin’s help.

“Coach Harsin gave me an opportunity and believed in me when not very many other people did and really kept me in college football in 2013,” Drinkwitz said. “So, I'm very appreciative to him for that and we'll always be indebted to him and the opportunity he gave me and my family to stay in college football. Have a lot of respect for him as a football coach and as a person.”

But before he crossed paths with Harsin, Drinkwitz came to Auburn on a leap of faith, leaving behind a comfortable living as a high school teacher and coach in Springdale, Arkansas. When he wasn’t named the head coach at Springdale after the 2009 season, Drinkwitz and his wife, Lindsey, had to weigh their options.

While in college at Arkansas Tech, Drinkwitz had student taught under Arkansas high school coach Gus Malzahn, and a few years later, Malzahn was offensive coordinator at Auburn and offered Drinkwitz a low-level job as a quality control offensive assistant.

“I think it was a big-time security risk,” Drinkwitz said. “My wife and I were teachers. We had a mortgage payment. I took a $13,000-a-year job (at Auburn). No benefits. … At the time both of us were probably making close to $90,000 and to go make $13,000 without much savings account, there's not much of a parachute there.

“It was a risk for sure. But that's where the fun is, man, taking risks and seeing if you got the right stuff. It's been a heck of a 12-year journey for sure.”

Drinkwitz’s first season on a college staff was a memorable one: Auburn went undefeated behind Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton and captured the national championship.

“I thought college football was easy,” he joked. “Crud, we had the best quarterback on the planet and go win the national championship. That was a remarkable year. Man, I remember some of those stadiums were rocking. Good players, lots of fun.”

The core of Drinkwitz’s first Mizzou staff had its roots on that Auburn team. MU running backs coach Curtis Luper had the same role on that staff — and was the coach responsible for recruiting Newton — while lower-level Auburn staffers Erik Link, Casey Woods and Al Pogue all later joined Drinkwitz at Mizzou.

(Auburn head coach Gene Chizik had assembled quite the stable of up-and-coming coaches. His graduate assistants included current Southern Methodist University head coach Rhett Lashlee and UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams.)

Luper coached from the press box, surrounded each Saturday by Drinkwitz and the other rookies at the bottom of the chain of command.

“I can remember after the first game Coach Chizik asked me, ‘You need any help up there? I’m like, ‘No, I have enough help,’” Luper said in 2020. “Those guys were really young and they were on it.”

After the 2011 season, Malzahn took over as head coach at Arkansas State and brought Drinkwitz along to coach his running backs. A year later, Malzahn returned to Auburn as head coach but didn’t have an on-field coaching role for Drinkwitz. Instead, he interviewed for Arkansas State’s new head coach, Harsin, who had played and coached at Boise State during the program’s rise in the early 2000s.

“Didn't know Coach Harsin, never met him, had no connection to him,” Drinkwitz said.

He got the job anyway, staying on as running backs coach plus co-offensive coordinator. The ASU staff would later include Bush Hamdan, now Mizzou’s quarterbacks coach, and Blake Baker, the Tigers’ defensive coordinator. It was Baker's first full-time coaching job. Baker was a grad assistant at Texas when Harsin was the coordinator there.

"There is no way in the world I'd be where I'm at today without Bryan Harsin," Baker said Tuesday.

Drinkwitz followed Harsin to Boise State as an offensive assistant for two more years before becoming coordinator at North Carolina State, head coach at Appalachian State and, finally, full circle through the SEC, head coach at Missouri.

Baked over time from one program to the next, Drinkwitz’s offense mixes notes from Harsin’s pro-style system and Malzahn’s no-huddle, run-oriented scheme. Common elements will be on display for both teams Saturday at Auburn.

“Obviously I learned the Boise State offensive philosophy and model, and then our task in 2013 was to take the Boise State (offense) and add tempo and being able to play in a no-huddle, open style, which is what I learned from Coach Malzahn,” Drinkwitz said. “So that's really what I've learned. Obviously now through the course of however many different coaches have come in and worked with me, we've developed our pro-tempo style. But when you really dig it down to the core, there's going to be some of the same things that we all believe in: downhill runs, controlled pass game, vertical throws off play-action, and then we all have tricks and specials.”

SEC releases 2023 schedule

Mizzou will open SEC play at Vanderbilt in 2023, followed by a visit from Louisiana State. The SEC released the dates for all conference football games on Tuesday. The opponents had been announced previously.

The Tigers open with four straight nonconference games, starting with three straight home games against South Dakota on Sept. 2, Middle Tennessee Sate on Sept. 9 and Kansas State on Sept. 16. MU has been scheduled to play at Memphis on Sept. 23 but the status of that game was uncertain as of Tuesday. School officials had discussed moving that game to St. Louis at The Dome at America's Center, according to multiple sources, but nothing had been finalized as of Tuesday when the league made its schedule announcement.

SEC play kicks off on Sept. 30 with a trip to Nashville to play Vanderbilt. LSU visits Columbia the following week on Oct. 7. From there, Mizzou travels to Kentucky on Oct. 14, followed by a home game against South Carolina on Oct. 21. The South Carolina game will serve as homecoming at Mizzou. The Tigers have a bye the following weekend (Oct. 28) then head to Georgia on Nov. 4. The Tigers then have back-to-back home games against Tennessee (Nov. 11) and Florida (Nov. 18). As always, the Tigers end the regular season against Arkansas, for now scheduled for Nov. 25 in Fayetteville but that game traditionally moves up a day to the Friday after Thanksgiving.