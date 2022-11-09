Eli Drinkwitz's new Mizzou contract increases salary to $6 million in 2023, up to $7 million in 2027

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz not only got a contract extension but a significant raise. Under his newly signed deal, Drinkwitz's salary will increase from $4 million to $6 million next season with incremental raises each year, peaking at $7 million in the final season. The Post-Dispatch obtained the contract through an open records request.

The new contract makes Drinkwitz the highest paid coach in Mizzou history - in any sport. Former football coach Gary Pinkel, soon to be inducted into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame, was making $4.02 million when he retired after the 2015 season.

Mizzou announced the new contract for Drinkwitz, 39, on Saturday, extending his original six-year deal two more years through the 2027 season. With three games left in his third season, Drinkwitz is 15-17 at Mizzou overall and 10-14 in Southeastern Conference games. The Tigers are 4-5 this year with a 2-4 SEC record. They're 20.5-point underdogs in Saturday's game at No. 5 Tennessee and must win two of their final three games to secure bowl eligibility. MU closes the regular season with home games against New Mexico State and Arkansas.

Under the new contract, Drinkwitz's base salary remains the same ($450,000), but his four annual payments for non-salary compensation of $887,500 increase each year to $1,387,500 (2023), $1,450,000 (2024) $1,512,500 (2025), $1,575,000 (2026) and $1,637,500 (2027). That raises his guaranteed income each year to $6 million (2023), $6.25 million (2024), $6.5 million (2025), $6.75 million (2026) and $7 million (2027).

Drinkwitz's 2023 salary will slot him eighth among SEC head coaches, tied with Arkansas' Sam Pittman, and moves him past Mississippi State's Mike Leach and Tennessee's Josh Heupel.

Under the new deal, Drinkwitz owes Mizzou $6 million should he leave for another job between now and Dec. 1, 2023. That total drops by $1 million through each year of the contract.

Also, as part of the new contract, Drinkwitz's staff salary pool increases from $5.2 million to $6.3 million. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker signed a new three-year contract last week with an average salary of $1.2 million.

“Incredibly grateful to obviously President (Mun) Choi and (athletics director) Desiree (Reed-Francois) and the Board (of Curators) for believing in the direction of our program,” Drinkwitz said after Saturday’s game, a 21-17 loss to Kentucky. “I know today’s loss is disappointing, but it’s the belief in how we’re doing it and the direction that we’re going. I really appreciate that belief. Belief’s a powerful thing. I talked about it a couple of weeks ago (that) I really feel like we’ve improved in a lot of ways and the results will come. The results will come.

“I thought last week (at South Carolina) … I was hoping that last week was a pushing point and obviously didn’t get it done today. But we’re still heading in the right direction. We’ve got to keep everybody pulling in the right direction. We got three games left. And we’ve got a lot of opportunities ahead of us. Two of those at home. This team will stay together and fight.”

“I look forward to being the head football coach here for a long time,” he added.

STLtoday.com will have more on this story.