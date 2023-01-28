 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ESPN College GameDay predictions for Mizzou vs. Iowa State basketball

College GameDay - February 12, 2022

College basketball analysts Seth Greenberg and Jay Bilas on the set of ESPN "College GameDay" at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Alabama, on Feb. 12, 2022. 

 Wade Rackley / ESPN Images

ESPN "College GameDay" broadcast from Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday morning ahead of the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge game between the Texas Longhorns and Tennessee Vols. 

During the show's prediction segment, one of the games discussed was the Missouri vs. Iowa State men's basketball game, which is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT. 

Iowa State, ranked No. 12 in The Associated Press Poll, enters the contest 15-4 overall. Mizzou comes into the matchup 15-5 overall. Entering Saturday, Missouri leads the all-time series 150-86 vs. Iowa State. 

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg.

ESPN College GameDay picks for Mizzou vs. Iowa State basketball

Jay Bilas picked Iowa State. 

LaPhonso Ellis picked Iowa State. 

Seth Greenberg picked Iowa State.

Rece Davis picked Missouri. 

"Iowa State's one of the best defensive teams in the country, but they can score now thanks to Gabe Kalscheur — 20 points a game over his last five," Ellis said. 

"That sideline defense — impossible to score against," Greenberg said. "Missouri can turn you over, as well, but I like Iowa State taking care of the ball. And with their defense and their depth offensively, I think they win the game." 

"Iowa State turns you over on about 28% of their possessions," Bilas said. "I'm going to go with Iowa State. You mentioned Gabe Kalscheur, but Caleb Grill can also fill it up."

"I learned this a long time ago, when they zig, you zag," Davis said. "I'll take Missouri."

ESPN "College GameDay" airs on Saturday morning for the remainder of the college basketball season from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN or ESPN2.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

