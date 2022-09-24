ESPN leaves Auburn, Mizzou football game to show Aaron Judge strikeout, fans hated it

ESPN made a decision during the second quarter of the Auburn vs. Missouri football game that did not sit well with college football fans.

ESPN went to a split screen to show live the first at-bat by New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox.

Judge, who is pursuing the American League home run record, struck out in the live at-bat. He has 60 home runs this season for the Yankees.

The move came with a couple of minutes left in the first half.

ESPN leaves Mizzou, Auburn football for Aaron Judge strikeout

"Cutting to the YES Network to see Judge strike out looking as Mizzou is at the goal line," Andrew Hodgson tweeted.

"I think ESPN is misjudging the ven diagram of folks interested in watching a Mizzou/Auburn football game and also caring about Aaron Judge hitting his 61st HR," said a tweet from Bryon T. Ramos.

"ESPN cutting out of the Auburn Mizzou game to Aaron Judge strikeout. So on brand," said a Thomas Northcutt tweet.

Auburn entered the contest 2-1 overall. Most recently, Penn State defeated Auburn 41-12 on Sept. 17.

Mizzou came into the matchup 2-1 overall. On Sept. 17, Missouri beat Abilene Christian 34-17.

Entering Saturday, Auburn leads the all-time series 2-1 vs. Missouri.

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Bryan Harsin is the Auburn football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.