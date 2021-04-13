ESPN simulations project 7-5 season for Mizzou football

• Why are the projections so high for Mike Leach’s Bulldogs, a team that went 4-7 last year? After what seemed like a monumental Week 1 victory at LSU, MSU lost seven of its next eight games and only reached a bowl game because the NCAA eliminated all postseason requirements due to the pandemic. The Bulldogs finished the year with wins over Missouri and Tulsa but return the bulk of a defense that ranked in the top half of the SEC in several major categories. Plus, even though it took half a season, Leach seemed to settle on a quarterback near year’s end as the Bulldogs showed some glimpses of vintage Air Raid potency. As for MSU’s 2021 SEC schedule, Leach’s team gets LSU, Alabama and Ole Miss at home and lands a favorable two-game swing through the SEC East: home against Kentucky and at Vanderbilt. Add it up and MSU could indeed be one of the most improved teams in the SEC … but to rank the Bulldogs ahead of Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Florida, Oregon, Indiana and USC? That seems like a stretch.