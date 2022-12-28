ESPN's Dick Vitale heaps praise on Dennis Gates, Mizzou basketball for Kentucky win

His first tweet came midway through the second half.
"Wow the Cats having a tough time defending @MizzouHoops as the Tigers have dominated thus far & lead @KentuckyMBB 54-39," Vitale said. "This was suppose to be a very special Cats team according to all pre season reports."
Wow the Cats having a tough time defending @MizzouHoops as the Tigers have dominated thus far & lead @KentuckyMBB 54-39 ! This was suppose to be a very special Cats team according to all pre season reports .
Later in the second half, Vitale tweeted a video with commentary about Missouri vs. Kentucky. The text of the tweet said, "What a terrific job DENNIS GATES has done with this edition of @MizzouHoops: Have been in control vs @KentuckyMBB as they lead 76-59."
"Kobe Brown ... has been a star thus far for Missouri," Vitale said in the video he tweeted. "Their whole team though — their execution, their efficiency. Dennis Gates has done one heckuva job with this team. ... Really amazed, because this was supposed to be a really special Kentucky team. ... Another layup right there. It's unbelievable so many layups (by Missouri). ... John Calipari's got to be so frustrated."
Missouri's Kobe Brown, center, celebrates a three point basket in front of Kentucky's Chris Livingston, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, left, and Missouri's Ronnie DeGray III, right, collide as they battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates, right, talks with player Aidan Shaw, left, during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
A look at Mizzou vs. Kentucky Wildcats basketball on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
Here is a look at Missouri vs. Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri.
1 of 7
L.G. Patterson
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, left, poses for a selfie with a fan before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Kobe Brown, center, celebrates a three point basket in front of Kentucky's Chris Livingston, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, left, and Missouri's Ronnie DeGray III, right, collide as they battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson, Associated Press
Missouri's Aidan Shaw, right, and Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, left, fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.
L.G. Patterson
Kentucky head coach John Calipari call a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe adjusts his head band during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates, right, talks with player Aidan Shaw, left, during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
After Wednesday, Kentucky leads the all-time series 14-3 vs. Missouri.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
Sportscaster Dick Vitale poses with Villanova fans before the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game between Villanova and North Carolina, Monday, April 4, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)