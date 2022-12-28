 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ESPN's Dick Vitale heaps praise on Dennis Gates, Mizzou basketball for Kentucky win

Dick Vitale

Sportscaster Dick Vitale poses with Villanova fans before the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game between Villanova and North Carolina, Monday, April 4, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

 Eric Gay

The Missouri men's basketball team caught the attention of ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale on Wednesday night. 

Mizzou defeated Kentucky 89-75. 

Vitale had lots of positive comments about the Missouri performance vs. the UK Wildcats

His first tweet came midway through the second half. 

"Wow the Cats having a tough time defending @MizzouHoops as the Tigers have dominated thus far & lead @KentuckyMBB 54-39," Vitale said. "This was suppose to be a very special Cats team according to all pre season reports." 

Later in the second half, Vitale tweeted a video with commentary about Missouri vs. Kentucky. The text of the tweet said, "What a terrific job ⁦DENNIS GATES has done with this edition of ⁦@MizzouHoops: Have been in control vs @KentuckyMBB as they lead 76-59." 

"Kobe Brown ... has been a star thus far for Missouri," Vitale said in the video he tweeted. "Their whole team though — their execution, their efficiency. Dennis Gates has done one heckuva job with this team. ... Really amazed, because this was supposed to be a really special Kentucky team. ... Another layup right there. It's unbelievable so many layups (by Missouri). ... John Calipari's got to be so frustrated."

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. John Calipari is the Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball head coach. 

Mizzou improved to 12-1 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. The UK Wildcats went to 8-4 overall and 0-1 in the SEC.

A look at Mizzou vs. Kentucky Wildcats basketball on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

Here is a look at Missouri vs. Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri. 

1 of 7

After Wednesday, Kentucky leads the all-time series 14-3 vs. Missouri.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

