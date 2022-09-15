ESPN's Greg McElroy calls Mizzou football players 'duds,' expects a 'dismal season'

ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy co-hosts the "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" radio show with Cole Cubelic on WJOX-FM in Birmingham, Alabama.

McElroy had some critical comments about the Missouri football team during Thursday's show.

He said there is a "personnel issue" and a "little bit of a culture issue" within the Missouri football program. He called players "duds." He closed by saying he expects 2022 to be a "pretty dismal season."

Cubelic and McElroy were discussing the upcoming Saturday slate of college football games, and they started talking about Mizzou going against Abilene Christian this week. Missouri is coming off a 40-12 loss at Kansas State on Saturday.

"They have won 20 straight against FCS opponents," Cubelic said of Missouri. "I don't think Missouri is going to be threatened to lose this game, but where do you kind of see this team now after a couple of games in? It did not look good against K-State. There weren't many facets at all that looked good against K-State. ... Do you see correctables within Missouri? Because there's a lot that I see that I just don't really feel like can get right this year."

"No, it's a personnel issue," McElroy said. "I also think there's a little bit of a culture issue, too. We did their spring game, and there were guys that were sitting out the spring game because they were trying to preserve their body for the NFL — you might be a sixth-round pick, if you have a great year this year, and there are guys sitting out. I just think there are unrealistic players on that roster.

"Now, I think there's good players, too," McElroy said continuing his response. "At Missouri, you don't have the luxury of being able to just cast off guys — hey, yeah, you're not going to fit here. You're going to need to go find somewhere else to play. If you're not with us at say Alabama, Georgia, (Texas) A&M — if you're not with us, hey, here's your bus ticket. We'll get somebody in here that's going to do the right things on a day-to-day basis. At Missouri, you don't have the luxury of that because there's just not that many great players that you have access to. So I think they had to roll with some duds. And as a result, it's been a little bit of a challenge. So I have serious concerns about what they'll be able to do this year, and I think they're looking at a pretty dismal season."

Cubelic responded, "It does not look great so far for the Missouri Tigers."

McElroy played quarterback at Alabama from 2007-10. He played in the NFL from 2011-13 before joining ESPN in 2014.

Saturday's Missouri vs. Abilene Christian football game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT. Mizzou comes into the matchup 1-1 overall. ACU enters the contest 2-0 overall.

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Keith Patterson is the Abilene Christian University football head coach.

