ESPN's Greg McElroy calls Mizzou football players 'duds,' expects a 'dismal season'

ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy co-hosts the "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" radio show with Cole Cubelic on WJOX-FM in Birmingham, Alabama.
McElroy had some critical comments about the Missouri football team during Thursday's show.
He said there is a "personnel issue" and a "little bit of a culture issue" within the Missouri football program. He called players "duds." He closed by saying he expects 2022 to be a "pretty dismal season."
Cubelic and McElroy were discussing the upcoming Saturday slate of college football games, and they started talking about Mizzou going against Abilene Christian this week. Missouri is coming off a 40-12 loss at Kansas State on Saturday.
"They have won 20 straight against FCS opponents," Cubelic said of Missouri. "I don't think Missouri is going to be threatened to lose this game, but where do you kind of see this team now after a couple of games in? It did not look good against K-State. There weren't many facets at all that looked good against K-State. ... Do you see correctables within Missouri? Because there's a lot that I see that I just don't really feel like can get right this year."
Charlie Riedel - staff, AP
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Kansas State wide receiver Phillip Brooks (8) is tackled by Missouri defensive back Joseph Charleston (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Kansas State wide receiver Kade Warner (85) is tackled by Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) tries runs under pressure from Missouri defensive back Joseph Charleston (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs between Kansas State linebacker Austin Moore (41) and safety Kobe Savage (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, left, and Missouri offensive lineman Javon Foster, right, block each other during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.
Kansas State wide receiver Phillip Brooks, right center, celebrates with teammates wide receiver RJ Garcia II (3) and safety Matthew Maschmeier (30) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez gets past Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez gets past Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Photos: Kansas State Wildcats beat Mizzou football on Sept. 10, 2022
The Missouri Tigers lost to the Kansas State Wildcats 40-12 at Bill Snyder Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Charlie Riedel - staff, AP
"No, it's a personnel issue," McElroy said. "I also think there's a little bit of a culture issue, too. We did their spring game, and there were guys that were sitting out the spring game because they were trying to preserve their body for the NFL — you might be a sixth-round pick, if you have a great year this year, and there are guys sitting out. I just think there are unrealistic players on that roster.
"Now, I think there's good players, too," McElroy said continuing his response. "At Missouri, you don't have the luxury of being able to just cast off guys — hey, yeah, you're not going to fit here. You're going to need to go find somewhere else to play. If you're not with us at say Alabama, Georgia, (Texas) A&M — if you're not with us, hey, here's your bus ticket. We'll get somebody in here that's going to do the right things on a day-to-day basis. At Missouri, you don't have the luxury of that because there's just not that many great players that you have access to. So I think they had to roll with some duds. And as a result, it's been a little bit of a challenge. So I have serious concerns about what they'll be able to do this year, and I think they're looking at a pretty dismal season."
Cubelic responded, "It does not look great so far for the Missouri Tigers."
McElroy played quarterback at Alabama from 2007-10. He played in the NFL from 2011-13 before joining ESPN in 2014.
SEC Media Days Football
Butch Dill
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is interviewed by former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy (12) walks off the field after greeting Arkansas defensive tackle DeQuinta Jones (92) after their NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2010. Alabama won 24-20. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is interviewed by former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy and former Auburn player Cole Cubelic during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy (12) reacts following a Crimson Tide score against Georgia State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2010, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy is pictured near the end of an NCAA college football game against Georgia State at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2010. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy (12) reacts after a Crimson Tide score against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Friday, Nov. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
New York Jets quarterback Greg McElroy (14) throws a pass against the San Diego Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Jets quarterback Greg McElroy throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
New York Jets quarterback Greg McElroy looks to pass against the San Diego Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
New York Jets quarterback Greg McElroy gestures during a post-game news conference after of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets won 7-6. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New York Jets quarterback Greg McElroy talks during a post-game news conference after of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets won 7-6. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Greg McElroy: A look at the ESPN football broadcaster, former Alabama and NFL quarterback
Here is a look at Greg McElroy, the ESPN college football broadcaster and former NFL and Alabama quarterback.
SEC Media Days Football
Butch Dill
Saturday's Missouri vs. Abilene Christian football game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT. Mizzou comes into the matchup 1-1 overall. ACU enters the contest 2-0 overall.
Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz huddles with his players on the field during the first half against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com