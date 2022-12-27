ESPN's Paul Finebaum says Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz 'needs to start winning'

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum appeared as a guest Tuesday morning on the "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" radio show on WJOX-FM 94.5 in Birmingham, Alabama. The show is hosted by Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic.

Cubelic asked Finebaum about the Missouri football team's appearance in the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl, where Mizzou lost 27-17 to Wake Forest on Friday.

Cubelic said, "This is four straight bowl losses and this is a couple of consecutive losing seasons for Eli Drinkwitz — who by the way got an extension in the middle of this season in which he ends up being below .500 — is there cause for real concern with Eli Drinkwitz and his future in Columbia; not this year, but just moving forward?"

The Missouri football team finished the 2022 season 6-7 overall. The team also went 6-7 in 2021. That's after a 5-5 season in 2020 during Drinkwitz's first season at Mizzou.

"Cole, had he not received the extension, yes," Finebaum said "But I don't know what went into that. I think athletics directors now hand out extensions like Santa hands out candy canes at the mall. And I don't know what it means. You have, not a new athletic director, but a relatively new athletic director hasn't been there a long time. She felt the need to give him an extension, though I don't really know what was behind that. Correct me if I'm wrong, was anyone trying to hire Drinkwitz? I didn't see it."

On Saturday, Nov. 5, Missouri announced a two-year contract extension for Drinkwitz through the 2027 season. The new contract included a raise to $6 million for the 2023 season with incremental raises to him receiving $7 million for the 2027 season.

"I think he hangs in the balance," Finebaum said of Drinkwitz continuing his answer. "I think when you've had two losing seasons in a row, pressure builds. And you can argue it was a losing season created by a bowl game. Well, guess what, it's still a losing season isn't it. I think, to me, he still looks like a really bright coach. To me, he still looks like somebody who can recruit at a pretty good level, who came so close in countless games."

Missouri's four losses during the 2022 season to Auburn, Georgia, Florida and Kentucky were by a combined 18 points.

"At some point, you have to win those games," Finebaum said. "I think it's time for him to start doing that. Otherwise, if you're asking me this question a year from today — I don't know if you will be. Because frankly in college football, you don't have that long of a leash. I think he really needs to start winning."

Drinkwitz is 17-19 during his three seasons as the Missouri football head coach. He was the Appalachian State football head coach for the 2019 season before coming to Mizzou, and he went 12-1 during his lone season guiding App. State.

Missouri football has not won a bowl game since the Citrus Bowl after the 2014 season. Under Drinkwitz, Mizzou lost the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl and the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl. Under head coach Barry Odom, Missouri lost the Liberty Bowl and the Texas Bowl after the 2018 and 2017 seasons, respectively.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.