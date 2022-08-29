ESPN's Rece Davis a skeptic about Mizzou football entering 2022 season

"The schedule looks brutal," Davis said. "Let's wait and see about the quarterback. I was going to bring up (Luther) Burden, too, so I'm glad you did. I think the hill may be a little tough. They've got Kansas State, who I'm really high on."
The conversation then went toward Davis thinking Kansas State could win the Big 12. Mizzou plays at Kansas State on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Rece Davis sits on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
From left, seated Doug Flutie, Ahamad Rashad, and Reggie Williams, all members of the class of 2007 College Football Hall of Fame, laugh with National Football Foundation chairman Ron Johnson, upper left, ESPN studio host for college football and basketball Rece Davis, center, and NFF president Steve Hatchell, upper right, Wednesday, May 9, 2007, in New York. Flutie, Rashad and Williams are among 12 players and two legendary coaches to be named to the 2007 College Football Hall of Fame class for the NCAA Football Bowl subdivison. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
ESPN'S College game day crew, from left, Rece Davis, Hurbert Davis, Digger Phelps and Jay Bilas report from the court before the start of the NCAA college basketball game between Duke and Clemson on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2010, at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)
Desmond Howard, left, talks as David Pollack, center, and Rece Davis listen on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Missouri opens the 2022 season at home against Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday.
Prior to Davis' comments, Thamel made some positive comments about Missouri receiver Luther Burden III. The conversation started by talking about Louisiana Tech quarterback Matthew Downing.
"He was a walk-on at Georgia — good for him, right," Thamel said of Downing. "He went to TCU. I believe he graduated from TCU. Now he gets the chance — if I was a quarterback going to play a fifth year and could go anywhere, go to play for Sonny Cumbie at Louisiana Tech. What a blast. You're going to throw it 72 times a game. They have excellent, excellent receivers at Louisiana Tech that's the strongest room in their program. If I'm (Missouri football head coach) Eli Drinkwitz, I've got sweaty palms all day Thursday, because that is not a pushover game. Louisiana Tech plays a style that really can cause you fits.
"I'm excited to see Luther Burden, No. 1 receiver recruit in the country play for Missouri," Thamel continued. "He has been the buzz of camp there. They're going to get him the ball in a billion different ways. That's an exciting central tenant of Missouri's program going forward. Drinkwitz, I think, is one of the more exciting play callers. He's really good at getting the ball in guys' hands. It'll be really fun to see how they accentuate such a bright young talent there."
Davis then went into his comment about not having "high hopes" for Mizzou in 2022.
Missouri finished the 2021 season at 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. Louisiana Tech went 3-9 overall and 2-6 in Conference USA during 2021.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
