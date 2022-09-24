ESPN's Robert Griffin III blasts Eli Drinkwitz for not getting Luther Burden III the ball

"Have we called Luther Burden III's name yet," Griffin said to Jones with about five minutes left in the third quarter.
"They still haven't targeted him that much," Jones said.
"He's got two targets, no catches," Griffin said. "I mean, what is going on? If you're Eli Drinkwitz, you got to get this guy the ball."
The two then paused while a penalty was announced on the field.
1 of 27
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, left, talks with Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, right, and his wife, Kess Harsin, before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Finley is out for the season with an injury. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin waves to fans as he walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Finley is out for the season with an injury. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and his wife Kess walk the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and his wife Kess walk the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball as he gets around Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries the ball for a first down against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn linebacker Derick Hall (29) carries the ball as Missouri offensive lineman Javon Foster (76) tries to tackle him after an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball in for a touchdown as Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper (8) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat (8) is tackled by Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford reacts after making a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) signals to receivers as he scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) dives for extra yardage as Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) and defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) defend during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
A look at Mizzou vs. Auburn football on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Auburn football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Auburn, Alabama.
1 of 27
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, left, talks with Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, right, and his wife, Kess Harsin, before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Finley is out for the season with an injury. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin waves to fans as he walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Finley is out for the season with an injury. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and his wife Kess walk the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and his wife Kess walk the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and his wife Kess before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball as he gets around Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries the ball for a first down against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat (8) carries the ball against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws a pass against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn linebacker Derick Hall (29) carries the ball as Missouri offensive lineman Javon Foster (76) tries to tackle him after an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
APTOPIX Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball in for a touchdown as Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper (8) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat (8) is tackled by Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford reacts after making a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) signals to receivers as he scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) dives for extra yardage as Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) and defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) defend during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
After the penalty, Jones asked, "Is it just the extra attention that they're paying to Luther Burden?"
"No, they are paying extra attention to him, but they have a wildcat package for him," Griffin said. "If you want to get him the ball, snap the ball to him. Get him on a jet sweep. There are ways to get this guy the ball."
At the time, Missouri and Auburn were tied 14-14.
Griffin and Jones revisited Burden's lack of offensive touches multiple times in the fourth quarter, but they were briefer exchanges on those occasions. Burden finished regulation with no receptions and three targets.
1 of 14
Browns Ravens Football
Nick Wass
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III speaks to reporters after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 28-10. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3) is interviewed after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 28-10. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III walks along the sideline during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3) warn s up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3) on the sideline before the team plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2020, file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Baltimore. The former Heisman Trophy winner and Pro Bowl quarterback has signed a multi-year deal with ESPN to be a college football and NFL analyst. The deal also allows Griffin III to seek a playing opportunity with a team if one arises. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Heisman Trophy winner and Pro Bowl quarterback Robert Griffin III and ESPN analyst tosses a football before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game between Georgia and Michigan, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Heisman Trophy winner and Pro Bowl quarterback Robert Griffin III and ESPN analyst tosses a football before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game between Georgia and Michigan, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Robert Griffin III: A look at the ESPN football broadcaster, Heisman Trophy winner
Here is a look at Robert Griffin III, the ESPN college football and NFL broadcaster along with 2011 Heisman Trophy winner at Baylor.
1 of 14
Browns Ravens Football
Nick Wass
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Ravens Browns Football
David Richard
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III reacts during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 31-15. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Steelers Ravens Football
Gail Burton
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III works out prior to an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Steelers Ravens Football
Gail Burton
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III speaks to reporters after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 28-10. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Steelers Ravens Football
Nick Wass
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3) is interviewed after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 28-10. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Chiefs Ravens Football
Terrance Williams
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III walks along the sideline during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Ravens Washington Football
Susan Walsh
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3) warn s up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Ravens Patriots Football
Charles Krupa
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Ravens Steelers Football
Gene J. Puskar
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Ravens Steelers Football
Don Wright
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3) on the sideline before the team plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
ESPN-Griffin III Football
Nick Wass
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2020, file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Baltimore. The former Heisman Trophy winner and Pro Bowl quarterback has signed a multi-year deal with ESPN to be a college football and NFL analyst. The deal also allows Griffin III to seek a playing opportunity with a team if one arises. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
BYU Baylor Football
Ron Jenkins
Robert Griffin III runs onto the field with fans before Baylor plays BYU in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Orange Bowl Football
Lynne Sladky
Heisman Trophy winner and Pro Bowl quarterback Robert Griffin III and ESPN analyst tosses a football before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game between Georgia and Michigan, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Orange Bowl Football
Lynne Sladky
Heisman Trophy winner and Pro Bowl quarterback Robert Griffin III and ESPN analyst tosses a football before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game between Georgia and Michigan, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Burden scored touchdowns in each of Mizzou's first two wins this season. He had a receiving touchdown and rushing touchdown against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1, and he had a punt return touchdown against Abilene Christian on Sept. 17.
Auburn entered the contest 2-1 overall. Most recently, Penn State defeated Auburn 41-12 on Sept. 17.
Entering Saturday, Auburn leads the all-time series 2-1 vs. Missouri.
1 of 24
Louisiana Tech Missouri Football
Colin E Braley
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) is unable to catch a pass as he is pressured by Louisiana Tech defensive back Reginald Johnson Jr., left, during the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) is unable to catch a pass as he is pressured by Louisiana Tech defensive back Reginald Johnson Jr., left, during the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III, right, is congratulated by teammate Dominic Lovett (7) after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Tech Thursday, Sept. 1, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III scores as teammate Mitchell Walters (75) watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Tech Thursday, Sept. 1, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden catches his first pass as a Tiger, running through Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defender Myles Brooks on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden (3) runs the ball during a drill on the first day of Mizzou football practice on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the Mizzou Athletic Training Complex in Columbia, MO. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
East St. Louis' Luther Burden celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a football game on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium in East St. Louis, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Missouri wide receivers Luther Burden III (3) runs a route during football practice while receivers coach Jacob Peeler watches on Thursday, March 3, 2022, on the practice fields outside the University of Missouri Athletic Training Complex in Columbia, MO. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com