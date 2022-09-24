ESPN's Robert Griffin III blasts Eli Drinkwitz for not getting Luther Burden III the ball

ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III broadcast the Auburn vs. Missouri football game with play-by-play man Mark Jones on Saturday.

Late in the third quarter, Griffin had some criticism of Mizzou football head coach Eli Drinkwitz for not getting the ball more to Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III.

"Have we called Luther Burden III's name yet," Griffin said to Jones with about five minutes left in the third quarter.

"They still haven't targeted him that much," Jones said.

"He's got two targets, no catches," Griffin said. "I mean, what is going on? If you're Eli Drinkwitz, you got to get this guy the ball."

The two then paused while a penalty was announced on the field.

After the penalty, Jones asked, "Is it just the extra attention that they're paying to Luther Burden?"

"No, they are paying extra attention to him, but they have a wildcat package for him," Griffin said. "If you want to get him the ball, snap the ball to him. Get him on a jet sweep. There are ways to get this guy the ball."

At the time, Missouri and Auburn were tied 14-14.

Griffin and Jones revisited Burden's lack of offensive touches multiple times in the fourth quarter, but they were briefer exchanges on those occasions. Burden finished regulation with no receptions and three targets.

Burden scored touchdowns in each of Mizzou's first two wins this season. He had a receiving touchdown and rushing touchdown against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1, and he had a punt return touchdown against Abilene Christian on Sept. 17.

Auburn entered the contest 2-1 overall. Most recently, Penn State defeated Auburn 41-12 on Sept. 17.

Mizzou came into the matchup 2-1 overall. On Sept. 17, Missouri beat Abilene Christian 34-17.