ESPN's Scott Van Pelt picks Mizzou vs. Georgia Bulldogs football game

Ohio St Maryland Basketball

Broadcaster Scott Van Pelt presents the Maryland 2002 national championship team to be honored during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Ohio State, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

 Julio Cortez

ESPN "SportsCenter" host Scott Van Pelt does a segment on his Thursday show where he makes predictions for the upcoming weekend of college football games. 

One of the games he picked during the "Winner$" segment was the Missouri vs. Georgia Bulldogs football game, which is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in Columbia, Missouri. 

Missouri comes into the matchup 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Auburn beat Mizzou 17-14 in overtime on Sept. 24.

Georgia, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. On Sept. 24, UGA defeated Kent State 39-22.

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt prediction for Missouri, UGA football

Missouri Auburn Football

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) scrambles away from pressure from Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Scott Van Pelt picked Missouri to cover as a 29-point underdog. 

"Missouri, you covered for us last weekend on The Plains," Van Pelt said. "Going against Georgia though, that's terrifying even when you're getting 29 (points). I'm looking for a show of hands out there, who is with me? Not a single human. The hell with it. It's fine. We'll do it. We'll take the Tigers." 

The Mizzou vs. UGA game was one of nine games that Van Pelt had predictions for on Thursday's show. 

Other teams he picked to cover their spreads were UCLA (a 3-point underdog), Purdue (a 12-point underdog), Ole Miss (a 7-point favorite), TCU (a 7-point underdog), Iowa State (a 3-point favorite), Virginia Tech (a 9-point underdog), Cal (a 4-point underdog), and Virginia (a 3-point underdog). 

Scott Van Pelt: A look at the ESPN SportsCenter host, broadcaster

Here's a look at Scott Van Pelt, the ESPN "SportsCenter" host and broadcaster. He went to college at University of Maryland. 

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

