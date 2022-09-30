ESPN's Scott Van Pelt picks Mizzou vs. Georgia Bulldogs football game

"Missouri, you covered for us last weekend on The Plains," Van Pelt said. "Going against Georgia though, that's terrifying even when you're getting 29 (points). I'm looking for a show of hands out there, who is with me? Not a single human. The hell with it. It's fine. We'll do it. We'll take the Tigers."
The Mizzou vs. UGA game was one of nine games that Van Pelt had predictions for on Thursday's show.
Other teams he picked to cover their spreads were UCLA (a 3-point underdog), Purdue (a 12-point underdog), Ole Miss (a 7-point favorite), TCU (a 7-point underdog), Iowa State (a 3-point favorite), Virginia Tech (a 9-point underdog), Cal (a 4-point underdog), and Virginia (a 3-point underdog).
1 of 15
Ohio St Maryland Basketball
Former Maryland head coach Gary Williams, left, is greeted at half court by broadcaster Scott Van Pelt as the Maryland 2002 national championship team is honored during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Ohio State, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Sportscaster Scott Van Pelt chats with fans courtside in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Michigan State, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2015, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
ESPN sportscaster Scott Van Pelt, third from left, watches the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Georgetown, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
ESPN sportscaster Scott Van Pelt, center, watches the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Butler in College Park, Md., Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
ESPN sportscaster Scott Van Pelt, left, speaks with former Maryland point guard Greivis Vasquez as they sit courtside in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Michigan State in College Park, Md., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Maryland mascot Testudo, center, poses for a photo with ESPN sportscaster Scott Van Pelt, left, and former Maryland point guard Greivis Vasquez during an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Michigan State in College Park, Md., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Sportscaster Scott Van Pelt sits courtside in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Virginia, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Sportscaster Scott Van Pelt waves a television cameraman away as he sits courtside in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Virginia, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Sportscaster Scott Van Pelt sits courtside in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Ohio State, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Sports broadcaster Scott Van Pelt watches a shot by Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Mike Rizzo, left, general manager of the Washington Nationals baseball team, holds the 2019 World Series trophy while talking with television sports broadcaster Scott Van Pelt during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Purdue, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 57-50. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Broadcaster Scott Van Pelt presents the Maryland 2002 national championship team to be honored during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Ohio State, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Scott Van Pelt: A look at the ESPN SportsCenter host, broadcaster
Here's a look at Scott Van Pelt, the ESPN "SportsCenter" host and broadcaster. He went to college at University of Maryland.
1 of 15
Ohio St Maryland Basketball
Former Maryland head coach Gary Williams, left, is greeted at half court by broadcaster Scott Van Pelt as the Maryland 2002 national championship team is honored during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Ohio State, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Scott Van Pelt
Sportscaster Scott Van Pelt chats with fans courtside in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Michigan State, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2015, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Scott Van Pelt
ESPN sportscaster Scott Van Pelt, third from left, watches the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Georgetown, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Butler Maryland Basketball
ESPN sportscaster Scott Van Pelt watches the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Butler in College Park, Md., Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Butler Maryland Basketball
ESPN sportscaster Scott Van Pelt watches the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Butler in College Park, Md., Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Butler Maryland Basketball
ESPN sportscaster Scott Van Pelt watches the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Butler in College Park, Md., Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Butler Maryland Basketball
ESPN sportscaster Scott Van Pelt, center, watches the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Butler in College Park, Md., Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Michigan St Maryland Basketball
ESPN sportscaster Scott Van Pelt, left, speaks with former Maryland point guard Greivis Vasquez as they sit courtside in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Michigan State in College Park, Md., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Michigan St Maryland Basketball
Maryland mascot Testudo, center, poses for a photo with ESPN sportscaster Scott Van Pelt, left, and former Maryland point guard Greivis Vasquez during an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Michigan State in College Park, Md., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Virginia Maryland Basketball
Sportscaster Scott Van Pelt sits courtside in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Virginia, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Virginia Maryland Basketball
Sportscaster Scott Van Pelt waves a television cameraman away as he sits courtside in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Virginia, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Ohio St Maryland Basketball
Sportscaster Scott Van Pelt sits courtside in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Ohio State, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Ohio State Maryland Basketball
Sports broadcaster Scott Van Pelt watches a shot by Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Purdue Maryland Basketball
Mike Rizzo, left, general manager of the Washington Nationals baseball team, holds the 2019 World Series trophy while talking with television sports broadcaster Scott Van Pelt during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Purdue, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 57-50. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Ohio St Maryland Basketball
Broadcaster Scott Van Pelt presents the Maryland 2002 national championship team to be honored during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Ohio State, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content. Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.
Broadcaster Scott Van Pelt presents the Maryland 2002 national championship team to be honored during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Maryland and Ohio State, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) scrambles away from pressure from Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)