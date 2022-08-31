 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ESPN's Tom Hart predicts Mizzou football to win 'easy' by 3 touchdowns vs. LA Tech

Missouri Spring Football

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz watches his team during an NCAA college football intra-squad spring game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

ESPN college football broadcaster Tom Hart appeared as a guest on WJOX's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" radio show on Tuesday morning. 

The discussion turned to Thursday night's Missouri vs. Louisiana Tech game, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. 

Cole Cubelic asked Hart about Missouri being a 19.5-point favorite vs. LA Tech. 

As of 1:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Missouri is up to a 20-point favorite against LA Tech, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

ESPN's Tom Hart picks Missouri football vs. LA Tech 

Tom Hart picked Missouri to cover as a 19.5-point favorite vs. LA Tech. 

Cubelic asked Hart, "Do you think 19.5 is too much in the opener for Missouri against Louisiana Tech?"

"I know this clip is probably going to find its way back to Eliah Drinkwitz, so I'll say no," Hart said. "I'd say 21.5 is probably too much, but I think that's an easy three-touchdown win for Brady Cook and the Missouri Tigers." 

Hart is a 1998 Missouri graduate and a native of Columbia, Missouri. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content. Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help. 

