Evening kickoff for Mizzou football's Nov. 19 home game against New Mexico State

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri football team's penultimate game of the regular season will kick off at 6:30 p.m. when New Mexico State visits Columbia on Nov. 19. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

The Tigers and Aggies are meeting for the first time. New Mexico State, an FBS independent program, is led by first-year coach Jerry Kill, the former head coach at Southern Illinois, Northern Illinois and Minnesota. He was Minnesota's coach when the Tigers beat the Gophers in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2015. Under Kill's watch, the Aggies are 3-5 with wins over Hawaii, New Mexico and UMass. It's the program's most wins in a season since 2018. NMSU athletics director is Mario Moccia, a former administrator at Mizzou under longtime AD Mike Alden.