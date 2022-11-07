 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Evening kickoff for Mizzou football's Nov. 19 home game against New Mexico State

Vanderbilt Commodores vs Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers Eli Drinkwitz wait for play to resume from a timeout in the second quarter during an SEC football game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri football team's penultimate game of the regular season will kick off at 6:30 p.m. when New Mexico State visits Columbia on Nov. 19. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

The Tigers and Aggies are meeting for the first time. New Mexico State, an FBS independent program, is led by first-year coach Jerry Kill, the former head coach at Southern Illinois, Northern Illinois and Minnesota. He was Minnesota's coach when the Tigers beat the Gophers in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2015. Under Kill's watch, the Aggies are 3-5 with wins over Hawaii, New Mexico and UMass. It's the program's most wins in a season since 2018. NMSU athletics director is Mario Moccia, a former administrator at Mizzou under longtime AD Mike Alden.

Mizzou is one of six SEC teams playing a nonconferece opponent that week. The Tigers (4-5, 2-4 SEC) must win two of their final three games to secure bowl eligibility. MU plays at No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1) on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on CBS. The Tigers finish the regular season Nov. 25 at home against Arkansas (5-4, 2-3 SEC), a 2:30 p.m. CT game on CBS.

Here's the full SEC schedule for Nov. 19:

  • Florida at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC Network
  • Austin Peay at Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • ETSU at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • UMass at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Georgia at Kentucky, 2:30 p.m., CBS
  • Western Kentucky at Auburn, 3 p.m., SEC Network
  • Tennessee at South Carolina, 6 p.m./6:30 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network
  • Ole Miss at Arkansas, 6 p.m./6:30 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network
  • New Mexico State at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
  • UAB at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz discusses the team's loss to Kentucky and the penalty for roughing the kicker. Video by Mizzou Network, used with permission of Mizzou Athletics.
