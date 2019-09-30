Subscribe for 99¢
The Missouri football team (finally) has a night home game.

Mizzou's Oct. 12 homecoming game against Ole Miss will kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN2, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

It will be the Tigers' first SEC home game under the lights at Memorial Stadium since Tennessee visited Columbia on Nov. 11, 2017. Last year's home SEC games kicked off at 11 a.m. (Georgia, Vanderbilt), 1:30 p.m. (Arkansas) and 3 p.m. (Kentucky). Missouri is 3-9 in SEC night games at home with the lone wins coming against Tennessee in 2013 and 2017 and Texas A&M in 2013. 

The Tigers (3-1, 1-0 SEC) are coming off a bye week and host Troy (2-2) at 3 p.m. on Saturday on SEC Network. 

Here are the other SEC game times and TV selections for Oct. 12:

Mississippi State at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC Network

South Carolina at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN

Alabama at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m., CBS

UNLV at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Arkansas at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Florida at LSU, 7 p.m., ESPN

