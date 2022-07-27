 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eye on the Tigers podcast: Mizzou football's top storylines for preseason camp

Dave Matter and Ben Frederickson preview Mizzou preseason football camp and examine the five major storylines surrounding Eli Drinkwitz's 2022 Tigers, starting with, of course, the quarterback competition. Dave and Ben discuss Luther Burden's impact as a freshman, a possible running back committee, changes across the defense and much more.

